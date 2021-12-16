Dawn Logo

'Will never let down APS survivors,' says PM Imran on 7th anniversary of attack

Dawn.comPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 01:24pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

As Pakistan marked the seventh anniversary of the Peshawar Army Public School (APS) carnage on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country has "successfully defeated terrorism" and vowed to never "let down the survivors and parents" of those martyred in the tragic incident.

In the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history, 131 schoolchildren and 10 other people were martyred when heavily armed militants stormed the school building on December 16, 2014.

The attack had shocked the entire nation as terrorists stormed inside the school and fired at children who were attending classes at the time.

The commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Umer Mansoor alias Umer Narae, had claimed responsibility for the APS carnage. The US government and Pakistan Army later confirmed that Umar was killed in a US drone strike in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on July 9, 2016.

Recalling one of the darkest days in Pakistan history, the prime minister said in a tweet today that there will be "zero tolerance for violence and those using it as a tool."

'Have we learnt any lessons?' asks Shehbaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, called it a painful day for the nation and asked: "Have we learned any lessons and corrected our course?"

"When will we sincerely put our heads together for better future of our children? There are too many questions but too few answers," he said in a tweet.

Innocent souls still waiting for justice, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the nation still felt the pain of "this great tragedy", adding that "everyone is still waiting for justice to be served to the innocent souls."

As per the national wire service APP, he also demanded that the "beasts" that planned, facilitated, and carried out the massacre of the innocent children and teachers be brought to justice.

On December 24, 2014 — a week after the terrorist struck, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced a comprehensive strategy to defeat what many had come to believe was an existential threat to Pakistan.

Sharif had called the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP) that had come about after two days of marathon meetings of heads of parliamentary parties, a ‘defining moment’ in the fight against terrorism. “A line has been drawn,” a sombre Prime Minister had told the nation.

The plan also included steps for the registration and regulation of seminaries, a ban on the glorification of terrorists in the media, Fata reforms, dismantling of the communication networks of terrorists, measures against abuse of the internet and social media for terrorism, reversing the trend of militancy, a Karachi operation to end lawlessness and to deny space to militants and extremism.

The NAP had called for steps to reconcile the dissident Baloch, ending sectarian terrorism, repatriation of Afghan refugees and revamping the criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari had that the government had decided to review the NAP on counter-terrorism in the wake of the brutal lynching of a Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara — a Sri Lankan national — over blasphemy allegations.

The human rights minister had expressed worry over growing "extremism" in the country, saying the NAP had to be fully enforced to combat the menace.

Judicial Commission on APS

In October 2018, the Peshawar High Court had formed the single-member commission headed by Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on the orders of the Supreme Court to probe the incident and the commission had submitted its initial report to the apex court in July 2020.

The report in its conclusion had noted that terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan's enemies had reached its peak in the year 2013-14, but said "this still doesn't obligate us to hold that our sensitive installation(s) and soft target(s) could be forsaken as a prey to the terrorists' attack."

It said the entry of terrorists from across the Afghan border into the school's perimeter after "befooling the security apparatus" was mainly due to the porous nature of the border and "unrestrained movement" of Afghan refugees across the frontier.

The report termed as "unpardonable" the assistance provided to the militants by the residents of the school's locality, saying it was "palpable".

Saleem
Dec 16, 2021 12:57pm
PMIK should not take any decision that goes against Islam.
Reply Recommend 0
Kausar
Dec 16, 2021 12:59pm
Don't believe you
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 16, 2021 12:59pm
Let your actions match your words, you negotiate with the killers of the innocent and do nothing practically for the survivors or Martyrs.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 16, 2021 01:00pm
Talking to TTP and also crying for APS martyrs.This is why I say he is a lair.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 16, 2021 01:00pm
Pakistanis do not believe a word you say!
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 16, 2021 01:00pm
Just talk, talk, talk! Nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 16, 2021 01:03pm
He always has a soft corner for TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Dec 16, 2021 01:04pm
Just month before released and compromised with killer of 4 policemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Dec 16, 2021 01:05pm
Why do I not believe the PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 16, 2021 01:05pm
The best this heartless man can do is to just shut up. The nation has lost all Hopes they have attached with him due to his indecisiveness, incompetence, favouritism, nepotism and supporting the cronies.
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Dec 16, 2021 01:06pm
We need to prepare for a U Turn
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 16, 2021 01:07pm
Lair.
Reply Recommend 0
kapatta
Dec 16, 2021 01:12pm
We dont trust you. You are planning ceasefire with TTP. Where is Ehsanullah Eshan?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 16, 2021 01:12pm
PM is right. No politics on this subject please.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 01:17pm
Thank you PM- from a patriotic Pukhtoon. We all stand united, strong against the large, coward enemy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 01:18pm
@Kausar, You believe your liar PM. We are happy with ours.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 16, 2021 01:19pm
Today's Naya Pakistan is strong, united, no-nonsense. The enemy tried its hand in 2019 and 2021. The lessons were 'fantastic'.
Reply Recommend 0
Husain
Dec 16, 2021 01:22pm
wasting time.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Dec 16, 2021 01:22pm
There is still work to do. TTP and the terrorists in baloch. You can claim victory when those are taken care of
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Dec 16, 2021 01:25pm
Go Imran Go
Reply Recommend 0
Remrem
Dec 16, 2021 01:28pm
No way No justice
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Rehman
Dec 16, 2021 01:37pm
You already have.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 16, 2021 01:40pm
Okay thank you for your time!
Reply Recommend 0

