Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 13, 2021

US bill drops negative references to Pakistan

Anwar IqbalPublished December 13, 2021 - Updated December 13, 2021 07:54am

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives has dropped all references to Pakistan from a bill that sought to blame the country for enabling the Taliban to capture Kabul in August this year.

But this comes with a negative development too. Last week’s tragic death of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot seems to have increased concerns about the security situation in the country as the Americans become more secretive about official US visits to Pakistan.

The original text of the US National Defence Act for 2022 required the US secretaries of defence and state to certify before a relevant Congress committee that providing “covered support” to Pakistan was in the national security interest of the United States.

The amended version changed the text by striking off “Pakistan” and inserting “any country in the near abroad of Afghanistan”. Another reference in the original text sought to determine Pakistan’s role in Taliban’s surprising victory in Kabul. The amended text does not mention this reference either.

The act, however, retains a condition to probe the cause and effects of the US withdrawal. It suggests forming a commission to do so, with the authority to review the role played by Afghanistan’s immediate and distant neighbours.

Another indication of continued US interest in maintaining, at least, a working relationship with Pakistan came earlier this week when the Biden administration invited Islamabad to its first-ever democracy summit, held in Washington on Dec 9 and 10.

Commenting on the invitation, an influential Washington think-tank, Brookings Institution, cited two reasons for inviting Pakistan and not inviting Bangladesh, “which scores slightly higher” on the US democracy index.

“Since 2015, Pakistan’s score has improved slightly, while Bangladesh has worsened,” and another likely factor was the US “desire to balance India’s inclusion with a regional, if aspiring, democratic rival,” the report added. While India ranks in the middle tier of the index, its “scores on constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, and fundamental rights have significantly decreased” from 2020 to 2021, Brookings explained.

The negative impact on Pakistan’s image came from the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumar on Dec 3.

Soon after the incident, a US Senate delegation visited Pakistan.

The delegation — which included Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse — met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday and expressed the desire to maintain friendly relations with Pakistan.

But the news of their arrival, and meetings in Islamabad, was released after the delegation’s departure, apparently on US instructions.

The United States and other Western nations have had concerns about Pakistan since the 9/11 attacks in America. But Washington had slowly become less strict with the restrictions.

US officials had started talking about future visits to Pakistan at official briefings as well, although the schedules were never announced. But after the Sialkot tragedy, the Americans seem to have returned to their old practice of talking about a visit to Pakistan only after it’s over.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

13 Dec 2021

Energy reforms

PAKISTAN’S energy sector is in a total mess, riddled with shortages, inefficiencies, massive debt, dependence on...
Updated 13 Dec 2021

State of human rights

IN the run-up to World Human Rights Day observed last week, Pakistani society exposed its worst instincts as a mob...
13 Dec 2021

A demoralising decision

A UK High Court decision allowing the extradition of Julian Assange to the US comes as a blow not just to the...
Centre-Sindh sparring
Updated 12 Dec 2021

Centre-Sindh sparring

Looking beyond petty politics, both sides should bury the hatchet and work for the betterment of Karachi and the rest of Sindh.
Updated 12 Dec 2021

Gwadar sit-in

THERE exists in mankind an instinct to throw off the yoke of oppression. The tipping point may come after years of...
12 Dec 2021

West Indies in Pakistan

THE first major cricketing nation to come to Pakistan for a full series since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan...