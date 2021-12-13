Dawn Logo

December 13, 2021

Robbery at constable’s house: Police force family to report less number of robbers

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished December 13, 2021 - Updated December 13, 2021 10:55am

NAROWAL: Police are reluctant to register a case of robbery at a constable’s house.

The family alleges that the Saddar police are insisting that they will register a case only when the complainants will report the less number of robbers than the actual seven.

Seven armed men targeted constable Manzar Ali’s house at Mohallah Madina Town in the city and tortured family head Bashir, Dr Humayun Bashir, a brother of Manzar Ali, and women and took away valuables including cash, gold ornaments and electronics, besides warm clothes and blankets meant for wedding of Manzar Ali’s sister and even food items.

Dr Humayun approached the Saddar police for registration of a case and said he had been visiting the police station for a week but no FIR had been lodged. He alleged that Saddar SHO Muhammad Riaz Bajwa was forcing him to report less number of robbers than the actual seven.

The SHO did not respond to the call by this correspondent whereas DSP Headquarters Sheikh Ilyas said there was no such incident of robbery.

The family has demanded Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and the IGP to take notice.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021

