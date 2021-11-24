Dawn Logo

SC orders 'immediate demolition' of Karachi's Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights today

Shafi BalochPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 12:27pm
A view of the Nasla Tower in Karachi. — Online/File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon to "immediately demolish" Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights and report back to the court today.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed issued the orders while hearing a number of cases on Karachi's civic issues. The bench will take up the cases at the apex court’s Karachi registry till Friday.

The CJP directed the city commissioner to take all the heavy equipment and machinery available at his disposal and start razing Nasla Tower immediately.

"Demolish Tejori Heights today [as well] and submit a report," Justice Ahmed ordered the commissioner.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice inquired whether the demolition order had been carried out or not. To this, Memon said that he needed "guidance" from the court and wanted to say something.

"Cut to the chase, did you demolish the building or not?" the chief justice questioned as he grilled the commissioner and warned that he could be sent to jail over contempt of court.

"Do you know where you are standing?" Justice Ahmed remarked while addressing the commissioner.

"You are constantly committing contempt of court. Is he worthy of being called a commissioner? He is a grade 18 officer who is saying such things here."

Demolition orders of Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights

On June 16, a three-judge SC bench, presided by the CJP, had initially ordered the demolition of the 15-storey Nasla Tower for encroaching on the land meant for a service road.

Issuing a detailed order for the same on June 19, the court had also directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the amount to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months.

Later, the builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by the apex court last month.

On Oct 25, the SC had directed the city commissioner to demolish Nasla Tower through "controlled blasting" within a week and submit a report. Companies were subsequently told to submit their respective demolition costs until two were shortlisted.

Subsequently, district administration served notices to the residents of Nasla Tower earlier in October, directing them to vacate the 15-storey building by Oct 27 or face coercive action by relevant authorities. By Oct 28, almost all families had vacated their respective apartments.

The city administration had then sought directions of the apex court to finalise the demolition of Nasla Tower as one firm sought Rs220 million for razing the high-rise via controlled implosion while the other offered free-of-cost service via mechanical means.

Tejori Heights Tower, meanwhile, was ordered to be demolished within four weeks on Oct 29 along with orders to the builders for allottees to be refunded within three months. The bench had asked the commissioner to ensure that the process of demolition and removal of debris was completed within the stipulated period.

Golden Eagle
Nov 24, 2021 12:02pm
The Supreme Court of Pakistan should send the commissioner to jail so that the corrupt and incompetent bureaucracy of this province should take the court's orders seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 24, 2021 12:02pm
Get rid of PPP regime and as former DG ISI said, “everything will be okay”
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Nov 24, 2021 12:03pm
Looks CJP has some special thoughts for this DEMOLITION..
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Nov 24, 2021 12:10pm
Commissioner will only delay if he has some financial interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Nov 24, 2021 12:11pm
What a sorry state of affairs! General neglect...No rule of law! No one listens to CJP!
Reply Recommend 0
asgher
Nov 24, 2021 12:12pm
Peoples Party PPP and corrupt Sindhi officials should be jailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 24, 2021 12:13pm
@A Shah, A very credible source you are using my friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 24, 2021 12:14pm
Puppet Commissioner being remote controlled from big houses. CJP rightly grilled the Commissioner, demolition is not that hard, they can begin from top floor, and gradually comes to ground floor. At behest of builder & his powerful friends the demolition being delayed. Same tactics applied in Tejori Heights. Sindh Govt is not even completing its own projects, e.g. MDA Scheme 1, Orangi Cottage Industried, Road repairs, Water Supply,host of other civic matters. SC help needed in all.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Nov 24, 2021 12:18pm
@A Shah, I agree fully. PPP should be held partly-responsible for paying back affected buyers of Nasla Tower.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 24, 2021 12:22pm
Demolish all such illegal buildings to the ground. Put a full stop to this corrupt officials, politicians and construction companies nexus once for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanveer Anees
Nov 24, 2021 12:29pm
Bani gala is regularized so why not other land of Pakistan? Are we not a part of Pakistan? We overseas demands regularization of Lands.
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Nov 24, 2021 12:34pm
This corrupt Sindh government caused huge damages, intricacies and agony to the people of Karachi who will never forgive the rulers of the province.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Nov 24, 2021 12:59pm
Finally. Enforcement of justice.
Reply Recommend 0
A D Bux
Nov 24, 2021 01:01pm
"You are constantly committing contempt of court. Is he worthy of being called a commissioner?" Looks like rule (Karachi) and law (Islamabad) are not part of the same domains! Nothing will happen in Sindh unless the institution of Waderism is demolished first!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 24, 2021 01:14pm
Time is not the issue. SC needs to make sure someone doesn't make another Profit on this scheme.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Nov 24, 2021 01:18pm
So when are we seeing same fury for COM 1, 2, and 3??? and Katti Pahari and hoards of other illegal encroachments????
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 24, 2021 01:22pm
Let's see, if SC's order is followed today or mafia makes more excuses through their dirty tricks!
Reply Recommend 0

