SC orders 'immediate demolition' of Karachi's Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon to "immediately demolish" Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights and report back to the court today.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed issued the orders while hearing a number of cases on Karachi's civic issues. The bench will take up the cases at the apex court’s Karachi registry till Friday.

The CJP directed the city commissioner to take all the heavy equipment and machinery available at his disposal and start razing Nasla Tower immediately.

"Demolish Tejori Heights today [as well] and submit a report," Justice Ahmed ordered the commissioner.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice inquired whether the demolition order had been carried out or not. To this, Memon said that he needed "guidance" from the court and wanted to say something.

"Cut to the chase, did you demolish the building or not?" the chief justice questioned as he grilled the commissioner and warned that he could be sent to jail over contempt of court.

"Do you know where you are standing?" Justice Ahmed remarked while addressing the commissioner.

"You are constantly committing contempt of court. Is he worthy of being called a commissioner? He is a grade 18 officer who is saying such things here."

Demolition orders of Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights

On June 16, a three-judge SC bench, presided by the CJP, had initially ordered the demolition of the 15-storey Nasla Tower for encroaching on the land meant for a service road.

Issuing a detailed order for the same on June 19, the court had also directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the amount to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months.

Later, the builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by the apex court last month.

On Oct 25, the SC had directed the city commissioner to demolish Nasla Tower through "controlled blasting" within a week and submit a report. Companies were subsequently told to submit their respective demolition costs until two were shortlisted.

Subsequently, district administration served notices to the residents of Nasla Tower earlier in October, directing them to vacate the 15-storey building by Oct 27 or face coercive action by relevant authorities. By Oct 28, almost all families had vacated their respective apartments.

The city administration had then sought directions of the apex court to finalise the demolition of Nasla Tower as one firm sought Rs220 million for razing the high-rise via controlled implosion while the other offered free-of-cost service via mechanical means.

Tejori Heights Tower, meanwhile, was ordered to be demolished within four weeks on Oct 29 along with orders to the builders for allottees to be refunded within three months. The bench had asked the commissioner to ensure that the process of demolition and removal of debris was completed within the stipulated period.