Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 22, 2021

12-year-old girl’s marriage causes stir in Iraq

AFPPublished November 22, 2021 - Updated November 22, 2021 09:28am
WOMEN demonstrate near a court in protest against the marriage.—AFP
WOMEN demonstrate near a court in protest against the marriage.—AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court adjourned a hearing on Sunday to allow a man to formalise his religious marriage to a 12-year-old girl, according to a lawyer for the girl’s mother, who opposes the union.

Rights activists protested outside the Baghdad court with banners such as “the marriage of minors is a crime against childhood”, while lawyer Marwan Obeidi said the case had been postponed until November 28.

The legal age for marriage in Iraq is 18 but can be lowered to 15 in cases of parental or judicial consent, according to charity Save the Children.

“Religious marriages are not permitted outside civil or religious courts but these types of marriages still happen regularly and can be formalised on the payment of a small fine,” it said in a recent report.

The mother, who refuses to be identified, said her daughter Israa had been “raped” and that the girl’s father kidnapped her.

But a department of the interior ministry dealing with violence against women said in a statement that it had met with Israa, her father and husband, seen the religious contract, and said she had assured them she had not been coerced.

Child marriage is not uncommon in conservative and rural areas of Iraq, as well as in other Arab countries.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Madaiyan
Nov 22, 2021 09:57am
Girl confirm she was not forced ? What are her choices and what will happen to her if she speaks truth
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 22, 2021 10:00am
Who is better? Pakistan or Iraq.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Nov 22, 2021 10:22am
12 is bigger number then 9.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

22 Nov 2021

Investigating NAB

IT is a headline that makes you do a double take. The FIA is now investigating NAB on the Broadsheet scandal that...
22 Nov 2021

Farmers win round one

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is an imperious ruler averse to rowing back on his decisions. However, he has been...
Updated 21 Nov 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to boost its interest rate by a hefty 150bps to 8.75pc signifies a shift in the...
IHK atrocities
Updated 21 Nov 2021

IHK atrocities

At least 30 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian forces since Oct 1 in so-called search operations.
21 Nov 2021

Ticking time bomb

AS though there wasn’t already enough for Pakistanis to worry about, the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac...