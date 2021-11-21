Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 21, 2021

3 coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Harnai area

Ghalib NihadPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 02:26pm
A file picture of a dead body covered in a shroud in an ambulance. — Reuters/File
A file picture of a dead body covered in a shroud in an ambulance. — Reuters/File

Three coal miners were shot dead by unidentified armed men in the Zalawan area in Harnai, Balochistan on Sunday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai district Sohail Hashmi told Dawn.com that the assailants arrived at the coal mine in the wee hours of Sunday and opened fire on the colliers, leaving three of them dead on the spot.

He said the deceased belonged to Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The bodies were later taken to Rural Health Centre, Shahrag for medico-legal formalities.

104 coal miners killed this year

According to secretary-general of the Pakistan Central Mines and Labour Federation, Lala Sultan, at least 104 coal miners have lost their lives in the province this year, including the ones who died in a gas leak incident in September.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had on Friday expressed concern over human rights violations and bad working conditions in Balochistan’s coal mines.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, veteran member of the rights body Husain Naqi had said the HRCP’s fact-finding mission was concerned to find that coal miners remained vulnerable to human rights violations.

The HRCP also highlighted that the compensation for death and injury is lower in Balochistan (i.e. Rs300,000) compared to other provinces (Rs500,000).

The rights body had also recommended that the government upgrade the status of the coal mining sector to industry and hold both mine owners and contractors accountable for running their sites in line with the provisions of the Mines Act of 1923 and subsequent amendments.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rana Talukdar
Nov 21, 2021 02:24pm
Stop killing poor labourers both side of the boarder in the name of Resistance.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Nov 21, 2021 02:27pm
Blame India
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Censoring intimacy

Censoring intimacy

Usama Khilji
There needs to be a set criterion for officials making decisions on content at media and social media regulatory authorities.

Editorial

Updated 21 Nov 2021

Interest rate hike

THE State Bank’s decision to boost its interest rate by a hefty 150bps to 8.75pc signifies a shift in the...
IHK atrocities
Updated 21 Nov 2021

IHK atrocities

At least 30 Kashmiris have been murdered by Indian forces since Oct 1 in so-called search operations.
21 Nov 2021

Ticking time bomb

AS though there wasn’t already enough for Pakistanis to worry about, the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac...
Worsening gas crunch
Updated 20 Nov 2021

Worsening gas crunch

PAKISTAN is on the verge of a massive gas crunch as temperatures begin to fall in most parts of the country, forcing...
20 Nov 2021

New Covid surge

PARTS of Europe and the US have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, sparking fears of a fourth or fifth wave in several...
20 Nov 2021

Supporting the young

INDEED, a child living in Pakistan has many challenges to surmount even before she reaches adulthood and often ...