Today's Paper | November 21, 2021

Rs3m, gold ornaments looted from senator’s house in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 10:26am
Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables from 11 places, including the house of a senator in the capital. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables from 11 places, including the house of a senator in the capital.

Police said a gang of robbers looted cash and valuables worth over Rs3 million from the house of PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in F-10/1.

The senator was out of the town when the robbers raided the house and held up the legislator’s husband and three servants at gunpoint.

Three of the robbers ransacked the house in search of cash and valuables while two remained outside. The culprits looted Rs3 million and gold ornaments and escaped.

Likewise, another gang of robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs200,000 from a house at National Police Foundation. Police said two gunmen raided the house of Asad Abbas and held the residents at gunpoint.

Later, they searched the house and looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs200,000 and escaped also taking away a motorcycle.

Moreover, two robbers looted cash and ornaments worth Rs250,000 from a woman at I-8/4. Cash and valuables worth Rs150,000 were stolen by burglars from a house at G-6/4 when the residents were away.

Robbers also snatched a mobile phone worth Rs100,000 from a man at G-11 Markaz.

Meanwhile, six vehicles were stolen from different areas of the capital.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2021

Abdullah
Nov 21, 2021 10:28am
Its ok.The whole pakistan is held on gunpoint from pti.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Part II
Nov 21, 2021 10:30am
3m gold ornaments. Is that normal?
Reply Recommend 0
Patrick
Nov 21, 2021 10:39am
Free, reign of criminal...Islamabad becoming like Karachi!
Reply Recommend 0
MangoK
Nov 21, 2021 10:40am
With this kind of inflation, this is bound to happen.
Reply Recommend 0

