Rs3m, gold ornaments looted from senator’s house in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables from 11 places, including the house of a senator in the capital.

Police said a gang of robbers looted cash and valuables worth over Rs3 million from the house of PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in F-10/1.

The senator was out of the town when the robbers raided the house and held up the legislator’s husband and three servants at gunpoint.

Three of the robbers ransacked the house in search of cash and valuables while two remained outside. The culprits looted Rs3 million and gold ornaments and escaped.

Likewise, another gang of robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs200,000 from a house at National Police Foundation. Police said two gunmen raided the house of Asad Abbas and held the residents at gunpoint.

Later, they searched the house and looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs200,000 and escaped also taking away a motorcycle.

Moreover, two robbers looted cash and ornaments worth Rs250,000 from a woman at I-8/4. Cash and valuables worth Rs150,000 were stolen by burglars from a house at G-6/4 when the residents were away.

Robbers also snatched a mobile phone worth Rs100,000 from a man at G-11 Markaz.

Meanwhile, six vehicles were stolen from different areas of the capital.

