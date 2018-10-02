DAWN.COM

Death toll from quake in Indonesia rises to 1,234: govt officials

AFPUpdated October 02, 2018

Family members carry the body of a relative to the compounds of a police hospital in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on September 30, 2018, following a strong earthquake in the area. ─ AFP/File
The Indonesian government on Tuesday said the death toll from a devastating quake-tsunami on the island of Sulawesi had risen to 1,234 people, up from the previous count of 844.

“As of 1pm (local time) there are 1,234 dead,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami it generated struck Palu and nearby areas on central Sulawesi island.

Nugroho said 799 people are severely injured. He said the communities of Sigi and Balaroa have not been counted yet, meaning the toll is likely to rise.

