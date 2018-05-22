US warns Iran of ‘strongest sanctions in history’
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday threatened to impose the “strongest sanctions in history” against Iran if it did not accept a sweeping series of US demands, including effectively giving up its nuclear ambitions, curtailing its ballistic missile programme and ending its “expansionist behavior”.
Two weeks after the United States pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, Pompeo spelled out a hardline approach, potentially setting Washington and Tehran on a deeper confrontation course.
“The sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen for itself and the people of Iran,” Pompeo said in his first major foreign policy speech since becoming secretary of state.
“These will be the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are done,” he added.
Pompeo took aim at Iran’s policy of expanding its influence in the Middle East through support for proxy armed groups in countries such as Syria and Yemen.
He warned that the United States would “crush” Iranian operatives and allies abroad and told Tehran to withdraw all forces under its command from the Syrian civil war where they back President Bashar al Assad.
Iran is unlikely to accede to the US demands.
Pompeo warned that if Iran fully resumed its nuclear programme, Washington would be ready to respond and said the administration would hold companies doing prohibited business in Iran to account.
“Our demands on Iran are not unreasonable: give up your programme,” Pompeo said, “Should they choose to go back, should they begin to enrich, we are fully prepared to respond to that as well,” he said, declining to elaborate.
The speech did not explicitly call for regime change, but the secretary of state repeatedly urged the Iranian people not to put up with their leaders, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
“At the end of the day the Iranian people will get to make a choice about their leadership. If they make the decision quickly, that would be wonderful, if they choose not to do so we will stay hard at this until we achieve the outcomes I set forward,” said Pompeo.
He laid out 12 demands for Iran and said relief from economic sanctions would only come when Washington had seen tangible shift in Iran’s policies.
He called on Iran to stop uranium enrichment and never to pursue plutonium reprocessing, including closing its heavy water reactor.
Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2018
Comments (6)
US lost its super power status when it abandoned Pakistan in favour of India, hence can no longer make demands, it looks silly and funny.
Let's take a look at the history bit, shall we. Remember SAVAK, the security force of the Shah of Iran. It was established with the help of the CIA and MOSSAD (check out Wikipedia) and was most hated and despised by the Iranian people. Remember the Iran-Iraq war which lasted for many years in which the US sided with Iraq. So, when the US talks about the citizens of Iran, it already knows that the US is not particularly popular among the Iranians. Iran has weathered the so-called sanctions for many years and is not afraid of it.
Same thing happened during Iran-Iraq war and Iran came out of it strongly. All the best to Iran and Iranians, work hard and you know that fortune favors the brave! The rest can just sit and watch.
Iran is not likely to budge from its position to show any flexibility. Hardliners in Iran, who have the main power levers in their hands, see their interests served by continuing to strongly oppose any compromise with US.
Yeah sure, as if you have achieved what you desired in Iraq and Afghanistan. Stop behaving if the world is a unipolar world. Don't forget in the Middle East Vladimir Putin's Russia is a vital player as well.
Please leave Iran alone.