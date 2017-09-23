This haunting tell-tale image is symbolic of the plight of those who had survived the trauma of the 1971 war, which had led to the dismemberment of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. She was captured through the lens of acclaimed Indian photographer Raghu Rai who had accompanied the Indian forces to Dhaka during the war. Raghu Rai has gifted his photographs to Dawn for this Special Report.

Special report: The Breakup of Pakistan 1969-1971

It was Bhutto, again, who uttered words that led to one journalist coining the famed headline: ‘udhar tum, idhar hum’.
The Media Group | Publishing Partner Published September 23, 2017

![tab Elections and massacre]

The haunting tell-tale image on the top is symbolic of the plight of those who had survived the trauma of the 1971 war, which had led to the dismemberment of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh. She was captured through the lens of acclaimed Indian photographer Raghu Rai who had accompanied the Indian forces to Dhaka during the war. Raghu Rai has gifted his photographs to Dawn for this Special Report.

#Elections and massacre

By S. Akbar Zaidi

IN her book, The Struggle for Pakistan: A Muslim Homeland and Global Politics, Ayesha Jalal writes about Gen Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan, who imposed martial law after replacing Gen Ayub Khan in March 1969 as president of Pakistan when the latter was forced out by street protests, that Yahya was a “boisterous fellow and determined drunkard [and] had a penchant for cavorting with abandon”. Perhaps many would still remember Yahya for what Jalal calls his “nocturnal activities”, since they “were the talk of the nation”, and ‘General Rani’ became part of what she calls “elite gossip”.

However, it is more probable that today Yahya Khan is remembered for two extraordinary developments that took place under his watch: the elections of 1970, and the subsequent massacre in East Pakistan, leading to the separation of the latter and the creation of Bangladesh. He played a key role in both events. Of course, Yahya, even if indeed he was perpetually inebriated, was not the lone player in what happened in 1970-71. Two other actors, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, played critical roles as well.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, chief of the Awami League, addressing a public rally in Dhaka’s Paltan Maidan during his election campaign. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, chief of the Awami League, addressing a public rally in Dhaka’s Paltan Maidan during his election campaign. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

It was the numerous contradictions which emerged from the Decade of Development’s capitalist logic under an authoritarian military state which gave rise to the regional, social, economic and political discontent of the late 1960s, forcing Ayub Khan’s resignation in Pakistan’s first popular uprising.

In West Pakistan, while it was Baloch and Pakhtun nationalists who were demanding the end of the One Unit, it was Bhutto who led students, the working classes and sections of the newly emerging middle classes against Ayub. While some scholars have read too much into the Bhutto agitation, stating that Pakistan was on the verge of a socialist revolution, his not being Punjabi and having already publicly parted ways with Ayub after Tashkent in 1966, saw Bhutto emerge as the dominant voice in West Pakistan opposing military authoritarianism of which he was once a part.

In East Pakistan, even though Maulana Bhashani spoke for the peasants of the province, it was Sheikh Mujib, who, after raising his Six-Point Programme in 1966 for democracy and greater provincial autonomy, and who was implicated (but later released) in the Agartala Conspiracy Case in 1968, was fast emerging as the main voice of East Pakistani/Bengali nationalism when Ayub was forced out.

It is important to state that while some Bengali voices were challenging the unity of Pakistan, Mujib, at this political juncture, was still in favour of a united, democratic, federal Pakistan, despite the growing realisation in the eastern wing that East Pakistan had by now become a mere colony of West Pakistan.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his way through a sea of supporters in Lahore while he was still a Pakistani. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman making his way through a sea of supporters in Lahore while he was still a Pakistani. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

Under these circumstances, led by charismatic and populist leaders who had sat through 11 years of military rule, Yahya Khan announced elections for October 1970, doing away with the One Unit, giving the majority province on the basis of its population 162 seats in a parliament of 300.

Yahya had imposed martial law when he took over from Ayub, and the military and bureaucracy were busy influencing political parties and elements that were eager to test their popularity. Historians examining Yahya’s decision have argued that it was based on reports by military intelligence which stated that no single party would win a majority in parliament, and, with a hung parliament, real power would still reside with the military-bureaucracy oligarchy.

Due to monsoon rains in East Bengal, the government postponed the elections by two months. The polls were announced for Dec 7. However, a devastating cyclone in November 1970 in East Pakistan, which claimed the lives of close to 200,000 people, sealed the fate of the elections and, in retrospect it seems, of Pakistan. East Pakistanis were appalled at the response of the predominantly Punjabi-Muhajir military-bureaucratic administration in dealing with this crisis, and East Pakistani politicians, with just a few weeks to go for Pakistan’s first elections, were eager to point out how irrelevant Pakistani Bengalis had become to the ruling West Pakistan clique.

Academics studying the process of democratisation in Pakistan have argued that one of the many reasons why elections were never held in Pakistan was the fear of the Punjabi-Muhajir elites, and of their military-bureaucratic alliance, that with East Pakistan’s majority population universal franchise would always result in a majority of seats from East Pakistan.

The 1970 election results went further in confirming these fears. Sheikh Mujib’s Awami League won 160 of the 162 seats in East Pakistan, giving it a majority in united Pakistan’s parliament. Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party won 81 seats out of 138 in West Pakistan, becoming the majority party in West Pakistan, mainly from Sindh and Punjab. The critical outcome from the 1970 elections was that neither of the two largest parties won a single seat in the other wing. Electorally, Pakistan stood divided.

A grim Yahya Khan at a function during his dictatorship that lasted from March 25, 1969, to December 20, 1971. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
A grim Yahya Khan at a function during his dictatorship that lasted from March 25, 1969, to December 20, 1971. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

While the military’s Operation Searchlight in East Pakistan started in March 1971, the short period following the elections until the brutal military operations, clearly showed how the egos of a handful of West Pakistani politicians played out and were matched with the incompetence and unwillingness of the military leadership in understanding and addressing political issues.

United Pakistan just might have been saved in these few weeks had the Punjabi-Muhajir military-bureaucratic leadership allowed the results of the 1970 elections to be honoured. But this would have gone against their very own genius and their core material interests. Moreover, there was one particular popular democrat who refused to acknowledge the democratic mandate which did not entirely suit him.

Soon after the election results, there was talk of having two prime ministers for Pakistan, with Bhutto apparently having agreed. Yahya, on the other hand, on a visit to Dhaka, called Mujib the “future prime minister of Pakistan”. On his return to West Pakistan from Dhaka, Yahya flew to Larkana to meet Bhutto, who advised Yahya not to give control of the National Assembly, and, hence, of Pakistan, to Mujib. Bhutto flew to Dhaka to meet Mujib, but talks had clearly failed between the two.

Shuja Nawaz in his Crossed Swords writes that there were many senior generals who were willing to “back Bhutto”. Clearly, the electoral winner in West Pakistan and the generals were not willing to honour the election results and a major political and constitutional crisis was at hand.

Bhutto famously remarked that “a majority alone does not count” (ironically, words which would haunt his daughter in 1988), and further made one of his many famous statements, threatening to break the legs of any West Pakistani elected representative who proceeded to Dhaka — “tangain tore doon ga” — to participate in the National Assembly session called by Yahya on March 3, 1971. It was Bhutto, again, who later uttered words that led to one journalist coining the famed headline: ‘udhar tum, idhar hum’.

After repeated failed attempts to call the National Assembly meeting and with talks completely having broken down, Operation Searchlight was launched by the military on March 25, 1971, under Gen Tikka Khan, with both Yahya and Bhutto still in Dhaka.

There has been a great deal written by Pakistani military men and historians, as well as by Indian and Bangladeshi academics and scholars, on what happened in East Pakistan between March 25 and Dec 16, 1971. While versions may vary, as do number counts — of casualties, massacres and rapes — there is broad consensus, especially among Pakistani authors, that the scale and nature of atrocities conducted by the military was on a horrific scale.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at one of the several United Nations Security Council meetings ahead of the fall of Dhaka. | The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications [DEMP], Ministry of Information, Broadcasting &amp; National Heritage, Islamabad &amp; Karachi.
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at one of the several United Nations Security Council meetings ahead of the fall of Dhaka. | The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications [DEMP], Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, Islamabad & Karachi.

A Pakistani journalist who worked for the Morning News in Karachi, Anthony Mascarenhas, wrote for the London Sunday Times on June 13, 1971, an article simply entitled ‘Genocide’, which revealed to the world the atrocities committed in East Pakistan.

Yet, while George Harrison of the Beatles organised a concert for Bangladesh, the US and other world powers, turned a blind eye to what was happening in East Pakistan. As the massacre took place in East Pakistan, Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon did “nothing, intentionally”, as documented in Gary Bass’ book, The Blood Telegram, based partly on a telegram sent by Archer Blood, the then US consul general in Dhaka, who warned of what was happening.

The Americans at the time were courting Mao’s China and Pakistan mattered to them, for it was the conduit for what later became known as ‘ping-pong’ diplomacy. China, too, kept out of Pakistan’s “internal affairs”.

Military action in East Pakistan continued from March to early December, with a Bangladesh government-in-exile based in Kolkata (Calcutta at the time). A pretty large number of non-Bengalis, mainly Biharis, were also killed by those who were part of the Mukti Bahini fighting their war of independence, and hundreds of thousands of East Pakistanis fled across the border into India.

Millions of refugees fled East Bengal with bare belongings in search of safety. | Photo: Raghu Rai.
Millions of refugees fled East Bengal with bare belongings in search of safety. | Photo: Raghu Rai.

Eventually, India launched a military attack on East Pakistan in November, with (West) Pakistan attacking Indian territory on Dec 3. Despite the fact that West Pakistanis were told as late as Dec 14 and 15 that they were winning the war, on Dec 16, 1971, Gen A.A.K. ‘Tiger’ Niazi, GOC, East Pakistan, surrendered to the Indian troops led by Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. East Pakistan had now formally become Bangladesh. Not just had there been yet another partition in the Indian subcontinent, but Jinnah’s ‘two-nation theory’ had also come undone.

Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan ‘Tiger’ Niazi (right), Head of the Eastern Command, signing the Treaty of Surrender on December 16, 1971. On the left is Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of the Bangladesh-India Allied Forces. | Photo: Raghu Rai
Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan ‘Tiger’ Niazi (right), Head of the Eastern Command, signing the Treaty of Surrender on December 16, 1971. On the left is Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of the Bangladesh-India Allied Forces. | Photo: Raghu Rai

Shuja Nawaz writes that it was a corrupt military’s “wishful thinking”, a military which had become used to the “culture of entitlement”, “clouded by blissful ignorance and liberal doses of alcohol” which led to Pakistan’s debacle, but it is evident that there were at least three clear stages of events leading up to the eventuality of Dec 16, 1971.

By not acknowledging the wishes of the electorate, Bhutto and his backers in the military created a crisis which the military then dealt with in the only way it knew how. Elite interests in West Pakistan were unwilling to give democracy and the people their mandate. While West Pakistani politicians are responsible for the constitutional failure, it was only the military leadership which was responsible for the massacres that took place in East Pakistan.

Sadly though, not many West Pakistani intellectuals or political leaders protested and opposed military action in East Pakistan. Their silence makes them complicit in the killings. India helped East Pakistan become Bangladesh in the last few months of 1971, but was not responsible for the conditions between 1947 and 1970 which led to the breakup of Pakistan. External forces can only build on local fissures and take advantage of conditions created domestically, and India did just that.

Since 1971, one has heard of the great saneha of East Pakistan, yet perhaps lessons are still left unlearned. While the separation of East Pakistan brought about democracy in the truncated Pakistan which survived, events in 1972 and 1973, once again, and despite a democratic dispensation, brought to the fold issues of greater centralisation against so-called regionalism and provincialism, with little accountability and retribution of those who were responsible for the breakup of Pakistan.

The writer is a political economist based in Karachi. He has a PhD in History from the University of Cambridge, and teaches at Columbia University in New York and at the IBA in Karachi.

This story is the 5th part of a series of 16 special reports under the banner of ‘70 years of Pakistan and Dawn.’ Visit the archive to read these reports.

HBL has been an indelible part of the nation’s fabric since independence, enabling the dreams of millions of Pakistanis. At HBL, we salute the dreamers and dedicate the nation’s 70th anniversary to you. Jahan Khwab, Wahan HBL.

Click on the buttons below to read more from this special feature

![tab From Dawn’s Archives]

MARTIAL LAW: CONSTITUTION ABROGATED

DAWN March 27, 1969 (Editorial)

Moving back from the brink

Richard Nixon (sitting third from left) seated with Yahya Khan during his first visit to Lahore as President of the United States in August 1969. On the extreme right is his wife Thelma Catherine ‘Pat’ Nixon. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Richard Nixon (sitting third from left) seated with Yahya Khan during his first visit to Lahore as President of the United States in August 1969. On the extreme right is his wife Thelma Catherine ‘Pat’ Nixon. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

THE country has just witnessed a change of very great importance — a change which is capable of affecting the future course of the nation’s political evolution in a profound way. The departure from the political scene of Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan brings to a close a phase which lasted more than a decade. Pakistan finds itself at a critical turning point in its life as a sovereign country with the abrogation of the 1962 Constitution and the imposition of Martial Law. Field Marshal Ayub Khan’s reasons for taking the decision that he announced on Tuesday [March 25]are well elucidated in his valedictory message to the people as also in his letter calling upon the Army Chief, General Agha Mohammad Yahya Khan, to assume the responsibility of preserving the country’s security and restoring normal conditions. Field Marshal Ayub Khan has referred to the spread of agitation, violence and lawlessness, to the grave setback which the economy has suffered and to the state of helplessness to which constitutional authority and civil power have been reduced. It is indeed tragic that hopes of a peaceful transfer of power should have been dashed to the ground and the country should have been pushed to the brink of catastrophe. The Armed Forces have now been called upon to retrieve a situation that has come to be viewed by all patriotic elements with increasing trepidation. It is a very heavy responsibility which now rests on the Armed Forces and on their leader, Gen A. M. Yahya Khan, who assumes the office of the Chief Martial Law Administrator.

###***


DEATH OF PAKISTAN’S FIRST PRESIDENT

DAWN November 14, 1969 (News Report)

Iskander Mirza dies

GENERAL Iskander Mirza, who was President of Pakistan until October 1958, died in London of a heart attack. His body will be flown to Teheran for burial in the Iranian capital. Mr Mirza took up residence in London after he fell out with former President Ayub Khan. A telegram sent from London to Syed Asad Ali, Mr Mirza’s son-in-law, in Karachi said that according to the wishes of the former President he would be buried in Teheran. The Royal Government of Iran will accord a State burial to his body.

###***


303 GAZETTED OFFICERS SUSPENDED

DAWN December 9, 1969 (Editorial)

Action against officials

THE President’s concern over the prevalence of corruption in the public administration has found expression in several public pronouncements, beginning with his first broadcast as the Chief Martial Law Administrator and including his latest, that of November 28. The action that he promised against public servants who were found guilty of corruption, abuse of power etc. has now been initiated. The Government has just released a list of 303 Class I gazetted officers who have been placed under suspension and who will be proceeded against under Martial Law Regulation 58. It is a formidable list not only in the number of officials it affects but also in its composition, which reveals a fairly high proportion of officials occupying superior and, in some cases, the highest positions in the administration. The list constitutes an emphatic refutation of the belief that was sought to be fostered by the last regime that the malady of corruption is largely confined to public servants at the lower rungs of the administrative ladder and that the upper echelons of the public services are, for the most part, unaffected. This was of course an utter absurdity, and it left most people unconvinced. For it has been the common observation everywhere that corruption assumes a virulent form and dangerous proportions only when it is rampant among those occupying the top positions. The reason why this happens is simple. When persons in superior positions resort to corruption and manage to go scot free, the malady advances at a galloping pace, leaving the honest administrators and the common people thoroughly demoralised and frustrated. In his endeavour to provide the country with a clean and efficient administration the President has clearly recognised the necessity of beginning the cleansing operation from the top.

###***


GUIDELINES FOR POLITICAL ACTIVITY

DAWN December 23, 1969 (Editorial)

Revival of political life

WITH the publication of the rules which will govern the conduct of political activities the stage has now been set for the full revival of political life as from January 1, 1970. Political parties and leaders of opinion will be given the opportunity to resume their work which was interrupted when Martial Law was imposed nine months ago. This opportunity has now been provided in terms of the President’s plan for a transfer of power to the people and of the code of political conduct which has just been made available in the form of Martial Law Regulation No. 60. The mess which the political leadership made of things over a greater part of the first decade of Pakistan’s independence was directly responsible for the denial of democratic rights and loss of liberty which the people experienced in the second decade. Unprincipled politics, an uninhibited scramble for positions of power and wealth, exploitation of and pandering to parochial sentiments, advocacy of methods of coercion against political rivals and disregard of democratic principles and traditions in the working of political parties and institutions – these were some of the factors that together militated against the development of a healthy democratic life, and created the chaotic conditions in which autocracy was born and the power of making vital policy decisions passed into the hands of the bureaucrats.

###***


YAHYA ISSUES LFO

DAWN March 30, 1970 (Editorial)

The legal framework

PRESIDENT A. M. Yahya Khan’s November 28 plan for a smooth transition to representative rule has taken final shape with the promulgation of the Legal Framework Order, 1970. The country now knows precisely how it is going to set about the task of providing itself with a constitution and of restoring democratic government. The scope of the Order extends to the enunciation of certain basic principles. These principles include a guarantee of the inviolability of the territorial integrity and the national solidarity of Pakistan, the preservation of the Islamic ideology which is the basis for the creation of the country, the independence of the judiciary and a guarantee of the enforcement of the Fundamental Rights of the citizens.

###***


OLD PROVINCES REBORN

DAWN July 1, 1970 (Editorial)

The wind of change

THIS day marks the emergence of new (or old) provinces in West Pakistan which is a gratifying development as it follows the wishes and aspirations of an overwhelming majority in the region. When President Yahya proclaimed his intent to dissolve One Unit in the November 28 broadcast last year he was only acknowledging in tangible terms the ascendancy of public opinion. He made the following significant observation on the subject: “I would like to remind you that when Pakistan was created it was not on the basis of One Unit but it was on the basis of various provinces in the Western Wing. The people of both East and West Pakistan are almost unanimous in demanding the break-up of One Unit. My decision is therefore based on popular wish”. Such remarkable responsiveness to democratic sentiment has been characteristic of the President’s pronouncements and actions ever since he assumed the responsibility to run the affairs and administration of the country.

It is by now no longer a secret that the 1955 scheme to integrate the then existing separate provinces into a single Unit was a superimposed arrangement and as such was doomed to failure. The seeds of discord started germinating at the very inception and continued to grow menacingly despite the studied efforts to show that all was well and blooming in the garden.

Hidden tensions, suppressed sense of grievance, masked anger and anguish at last erupted like molten lava to sweep away the monolithic structure. Now that a palpable wrong has been rectified and an administrative anomaly adjusted, let all those concerned rise above the lingering mood of bitterness and bickering to start afresh as brothers. After all the fate and future of millions inhabiting different areas of Pakistan is interlinked by the supreme cementing force of Islam.

###***


LAKHS OF PEOPLE PERISH AS CYCLONE HITS EAST PAKISTAN

DAWN November 20, 1970 (News Report)

National mourning

Yahya Khan during a visit to East Pakistan in the wake of the disaster caused by the Bhola Cyclone that struck the region in November 1970. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Yahya Khan during a visit to East Pakistan in the wake of the disaster caused by the Bhola Cyclone that struck the region in November 1970. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

PRESIDENT Yahya Khan has declared Friday (Nov 20) as a Day of National Mourning for the victims of unprecedented cyclone and tidal bore in East Pakistan, which has taken a heavy toll of life. A Press note issued by the Ministry of Home and Kashmir Affairs said the President has further directed that the Pakistan Flag on all Government buildings will be flown at half-mast.

Special prayers will be offered in memory of the victims of the disaster. Over one lakh people lost their lives in six police stations in Bhola sub-division alone, official sources said in Dacca upon Governor Ahsan’s return to the capital. This is the latest estimate of loss of lives reported by the provincial Governor. Admiral Ahsan, who went to Bhola to continue his on-the-spot survey of the extent of damage and supervision of relief operations, was also informed that 65 per cent of the cattle had perished [in these areas].

About one lakh houses were destroyed completely and 25,000 partially. Innumerable boats were sunk and washed away and damage to crops was extensive, the Governor was further told. According to estimates, damage to properties in terms of money would be in the neighbourhood of Rs20 crores.

The Governor made a thorough enquiry about the organisation and progress of relief operation. Zonal relief centres have been set up under responsible officials and the entire operation is being directly controlled and supervised by the Commissioner, assisted by a host of senior officers deputed from outside.

Gruel kitchens have been started all over and the medical operation is being supervised by the Deputy Director of Health Services of the division.

###***


MET AUTHORITIES IGNORED WEATHER WARNINGS

DAWN November 20, 1970 (News Report)

An appalling disclosure that meteorological authorities in East Pakistan ignored repeated warnings from American weather satellite of gathering cyclone in Bay of Bengal was made tonight [November 19] in a BBC Television programme.

United States weather satellite first took pictures of the gathering cyclone on November 6 and a warning that it was of dangerous proportions was conveyed to Pakistani meteorological authorities on November 7. As the gathering cyclone became more menacing, the American weather administration repeated warnings to Pakistan on each of the successive days until November 12.

This astounding revelation on BBC Television programme ‘24 Hours’, coming as it does following Pakistan newspaper reports early this week about alterations in method of weather forecasts which confused people in cyclone-stricken areas, is a very serious reflection indeed on meteorological authorities concerned.

###***


FIRST-EVER DIRECT GENERAL ELECTION

DAWN December 9, 1970 (Editorial)

Historic achievement

Yahya Khan casting his vote during the general elections that were held on December 7, 1970. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Yahya Khan casting his vote during the general elections that were held on December 7, 1970. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

THE way in which Monday’s [December 7] General Election was conducted has been one of the best things that has ever happened to this country. The people will rejoice in the fact that everything went off smoothly and in the manner it was meant to do. The polling took place in a tranquil, disciplined and relaxed atmosphere, and barring a few incidents here and there, perfectly peaceful conditions prevailed. For a popular consultation involving tens of millions of voters, many of whom gave their votes for the first time in their lives, the conduct of the general election could be easily considered exemplary in almost any country in the world.

The President not only kept faith with the people. He saw to it that the Government machinery kept itself aloof from electoral politics and carried on election proceedings stage by stage in a manner which was impartial and honest to the core. One must have the courage to acknowledge that this thing is new in our history. As a result of this and also for reasons of the all-round efficiency that was in evidence on the election day and of the nearly meticulous regard for detail shown in the organisational arrangements undertaken, the December 7 Election becomes the exemplar for the future. Whenever the nation goes to the polls again, and one hopes and prays this will be at regular intervals, it will always know what to demand of the powers that be. Democracy’s development depends very crucially on how those wishing to practise it manage their elections and on whether they develop a tradition of having every citizen give his vote peacefully and as a free agent. We must thank Almighty God that we have at least fulfilled this very vital condition. We heartily congratulate all concerned on this historic achievement – the Government, the Armed Forces, the Election Commission and all those who were seconded to election duty, including policemen, the candidates and the leaders and workers of all political parties. All these and the entire electorate at large deserve the credit for the excellent account the country gave of itself on the polling day. This is the verdict of the people in a free and fair election. Everybody, no matter what his political affiliations and persuasions may be, must gracefully acknowledge the fact that the people have given their verdict.

###***


STALWARTS LOSE TO UNKNOWN AWAMI LEAGUE WORKERS

DAWN December 9, 1970 (News Report)

AL emerges as single largest NA party

THE Awami League has emerged as the largest single party in the National Assembly. Of the 153 seats that it contested in East Pakistna in the general elections, the party has conceded only two seats to its opponents. Although unofficial counting had not been completed, by midnight the Awami League had won 133 seats. In West Pakistan, where unofficial counting has been completed in all the four provinces, the Pakistan People’s Party, with 81 victories to its credit, has emerged as the largest single party in this Wing which has 138 seats in the NA. The party has recorded the most remarkable victory in Punjab, capturing 62 of the 82 seats (75.5 per cent). It had put up 77 candidates in the province. In Sind, too, the party has bagged over 66 per cent of 27 seats. It had put up 25 candidates of whom 18 have won. None of the other 23 odd major and minor parties that took part in the elections come anywhere near the Awami League and the People’s Party. The Jamaat-i-Islami which had put up the largest number of candidates (79) in West Pakistan, won only four seats: none of its 69 candidates in East Pakistan could win. While the People’s Party candidates blasted the opposition lines in Punjab and Sind, Sheikh Mujib’s Awami League set aside all opposition in East Pakistan. In the wake of the characteristic victory of the AL candidates the only political survivor was the elderly statesman, Mr. Nurul Amin, head of the PDP – the only one of his party to earn title to sit in the National Assembly. The only other constituency where an Awami League candidate has lost was Chittagong Hill Tracts where the Chakma tribe chieftain, Major Raja Tridiv Roy, defeated him and another independent candidate who was a Provincial Minister in the Ayub regime.

While scoring the most thumping victory ever, the Awami League chief, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, set an all time record by polling a total of over 184,000 votes against the East Pakistan CML chief, Khwaja Khairuddin. On the other hand, the PPP chief, Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, also created a record by winning by big margins in five of the six seats that he contested – three from Sind, two from Punjab. He won all the three seats in Sind and in two in Punjab. But he lost to Jamiat Hazarvi group General-Secretary Mufti Mahmud in D.I. Khan of NWFP. Two prestigious victories won by Mr Bhutto were in Larkana where he trounced the veteran Mr Ayub Khuhro, and in Lahore where he defeated CML’s Dr Javed Iqbal and PDP’s Maj-Gen (Rtd) Sarfaraz Khan.

###***


HIJACKED PLANE BLOWN UP

DAWN February 5, 1971 (News Report)

India bans Pakistani overflights

INDIA today [February 4] banned all Pakistani flights over its territory as thousands of students attacked the Pakistan High Commission [in New Delhi] for the second day running, in protest against the blowing up of a hijacked Indian airliner. The government told Pakistan that the ban would continue until Islamabad settled compensation for the plane, its cargo, passenger baggage and mail. India had already banned over-flights by Pakistani military planes of the 1,000 miles which separate Pakistan’s two wings in protest against the blowing up of the hijacked Fokker Friendship at Lahore airport on Tuesday night. A Note announcing the ban was handed over to the Pakistan High Commission here as about 4,000 Indian students attacked the building.

Police fired dozens of teargas shells as demonstrators hurled stones, bricks and bottles inside the High Commission grounds. Unconfirmed reports said police fired twice in the air to disperse the students. Groups of students broke into the walled grounds at thinly-policed sections on at least two occasions and smashed windows of buildings behind the Chancery. They set fire to grass and shrubs outside the walls at the back of the building which stands between the Yugoslav and Australian missions in the city’s diplomatic enclave. Over 600 riot police, some of them mounted, were guarding the High Commission.

A Pakistan High Commission spokesman said the Indian Government had been warned that if demonstrators continued, there could be a chain reaction. If the Government did not put down the demonstrations firmly, “public opinion in Pakistan is likely to be inflamed”, he said. An Indian Note to Pakistan said the Government was “deeply disturbed by the instigation, abetment and encouragement given on Pakistan territory to unlawful and subversive activities in India”, which had resulted in the hijacking.

###***


AWAMI LEAGUE DEMAND

DAWN February 16, 1971 (News Report)

Constitution will be based on Six Points

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, chief of the Awami League, addressing a public rally in Dhaka’s Paltan Maidan during his election campaign. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, chief of the Awami League, addressing a public rally in Dhaka’s Paltan Maidan during his election campaign. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

THE Awami League Chief Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today [February 15] reiterated that the country’s constitution would certainly be framed on the basis of his party’s Six Point programme and the Student Action Committee’s Eleven Point programme. No power could stop it, he said. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman advised the West Pakistan leaders to accept the Six Point programme in toto. If it was accepted then “we can live together”, the Awami League chief said. He asked the leaders of that Wing not to create confusion and misunderstanding and to accept the Six Points. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assured them that the Six Points were not against the ordinary people of West Pakistan but against the exploiters of West and East Pakistan. Addressing the West Pakistani leaders of his party who were sitting with him on the dais, the Awami League chief smilingly said: “Unfortunately you have produced more (exploiters)”.

The Awami League chief said the Six Points could not be changed. When he first presented it after the war in 1965, it was his property. When the Awami League accepted it, it was the party’s property, but now after the elections it had become the property of the people and nobody had the power to change it, he said.

###***


DISPUTE OVER CONSTITUTIONAL ISSUES

DAWN February 16, 1971 (News Report)

PPP not to attend NA session if AL not flexible

MR Z. A. Bhutto, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, today [February 15] declared that his party will not attend the National Assembly session starting on March 3 at Dacca unless it was made clear to him and his partymen that there would be some amount of reciprocity from the majority party, either publicly or privately. Addressing a crowded Press conference he did not term his decision as boycott of the Assembly but said: “We can’t go there only to endorse the constitution already prepared by a party and to return humiliated. If we are not heard and even reasonable proposals put by us are not considered, I don’t see the purpose to go there”.

###***


CONSTITUTION-MAKING — NO CONSENSUS

DAWN March 2, 1971 (News Report)

National Assembly session postponed

PRESIDENT Yahya Khan yesterday [March 1] announced his decision to postpone the National assembly session scheduled to start in Dacca from March 3 to a later date in view of the grave political situation in the country. The President’s decision was announced in a statement specially broadcast over Radio Pakistan. At the same time President Yahya made a solemn promise that as soon as the situation improved he would not hesitate in calling the session of the National Assembly.

The President also said that he will do everything possible to help political leaders in achieving an understanding. He appealed to the political leaders and the countrymen to exercise restraint at this “grave hour of our life”.

Saying that he was taking the decision “with a heavy heart”, he explained that if the National Assembly session was held without the participation of political leaders from West Pakistan it would have led to the disintegration of the Assembly itself and thus his entire effort to transfer power to the people would have been wasted.

He said it was, therefore, imperative to give more time to the political leaders to arrive at a reasonable understanding and he hoped that they would rise to the occasion.

The President said that the decision has been taken because a major party of West Pakistan, namely the Pakistan People’s Party, as well as certain other political parties have declared their intention not to attend the National Assembly session on March 3.

In addition, the President said, the general situation of tension created by India has further complicated the whole position.

He said he had repeatedly stated that constitution was not an ordinary piece of legislation but it was an arrangement to live together. For a healthy and viable constitution, therefore, it is necessary that both East and West Pakistan had adequate sense of participation in the process of constitution-making.

###***


EAST PAKISTAN ON THE BOIL

DAWN March 5, 1971 (Editorial)

On the brink

THE situation as it now stands after President Yahya Khan proposed a meeting of 12 leaders of Parliamentary groups to solve the constitutional crisis and Sherth Mujibur Rahman expressed his inability to attend it is one which will fill all patriots with deep anxiety. Never in its history has the country faced a moment of danger like the one it does now and the sense of peril is made more acute by the fact that primarily the threat has its origins within the country and cannot be conveniently ascribed to an external enemy. The postponement of the National Assembly session without the fixation of a new date has created a grave crisis of confidence in the Eastern Wing of the country. Rightly or wrongly the people in East Pakistan have interpreted the move as an attempt to prevent them from asserting their democratic rights as citizens of Pakistan and from securing a constitutional dispensation that satisfies their aspirations. An acute sense of desperation has led to a widespread movement of protest and defiance. How far the Awami League will be able to exercise control over the movement remains to be seen. There is no doubt that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is under mounting pressure from those who lack patience and those who are too inexperienced to realise what the stakes are.

The very first task is to prevent the crisis from getting worse and to create a climate of opinion in which a meaningful attempt can be made to produce a constitution which will satisfy a majority of the people and attract the commitment of the federating unites. And such a consulitution has to embody the essence of the Six-Point formula. We are firmly convinced that no initiative in this direction will have any chance of bearing fruit in today’s context without an immediate announcement setting a very early date for summoning the National Assembly.

###***


TROUBLE ON PAKISTAN DAY

DAWN March 25, 1971 (News Report)

‘Resistance Day’ parade

MARCH 23 was heralded here [Dacca] with the observance of the programme announced by the Students Central Action Committee, which declared it as a Resistance Day. The Bangla Desh flag fluttered atop all buildings, both Government and non-Government, including the Dacca High Court and the Secretariat buildings. Private houses and residences throughout the city, including the Dhanmondi residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were seen flying the flag, which was designed by and flown for the first time on March 2 at the Dacca University Arts Faculty campus at a mass students rally by the Students Action Committee. The tricolour flag is bottle-green with a red sun and gold coloured map of Bangla Desh.

Buses, trucks, rickshaws, cars and carts all alike flew the flag of Bangla Desh and the black flag together. The black flag symbolised the mourning for the people killed during the mass movement in the last weeks, which came after the postponement of the National Assembly session scheduled on March 3.

###***


POLITICAL ACTIVITY BANNED

DAWN March 27, 1971 (News Report)

Awami League is outlawed

THE President, Gen. Agha Mohammad Yahya Khan, today [March 26] banned all political activities and imposed complete press censorship throughout Pakistan. In a broadcast to the nation, the President said: “As for the Awami League, it is completely banned as a political party.” The President said that Martial Law Regulations will very shortly be issued in pursuance of these decisions. The President told the nation that he had taken these decisions “in view of the grave situation that exists in the country today.” The President said: “Let me assure you that my main aim remains the same, namely, transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people”.

“As soon as the situation permits I will take fresh steps towards the achievement of this objective”, the President added. He said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s action of non-cooperation movement “is an act of treason”. President Yahya said: “They have insulted Pakistan’s flag and defiled the photograph of the Father of the Nation. They have tried to run a parallel government. They have created turmoil terror and insecurity”. He said that a number of murders had been committed in the name of the movement. “Millions of our Bengali brethren and those who have settled in East Pakistan are living in a state of panic and a very large number had to leave that Wing out of fear for their lives”.

He added that the armed forces, located in East Pakistan have been subjected to taunts and insults of all kinds.

###***


AWAMI LEAGUE PLAN EXPOSED

DAWN May 7, 1971 (News Report)

Army action saved Pakistan

THE outlawed Awami League had set the small hours of March 26 as the zero hour for an armed uprising and the formal launching of “the Independent Republic of Bangla Desh”, an official spokesman of the Pakistan Government revealed here [Rawalpindi] today [May 6].

In a detailed statement on the East Pakistan situation, the spokesman said that the plan was to seize Dacca and Chittagong, lying astride the Army’s Air/Sea lifelines to West Pakistan. But, he said, the Army moved barely a few hours before the Awami League zero hour and made a series of pre-emptive strikes around midnight of March 25-26, seized the initiative and saved the country.

He said the Army at that time consisted of a division of 18 battalions, including 12 from West Pakistan, spread thinly over cantonment in the interior and deployed along the border with India. Arrayed against them were infiltrators from India and deserters from the East Pakistan Rifles, the East Bengal Regiment and other auxiliary forces, equipped with mortars, recoilless rifles and heavy and light machine guns liberally supplied from across the border.

The spokesman also gave a resume of Sheikh Mujib’s continual shifting of stand from his pre-election interpretation of Six Points as the demand for largest measure for autonomy within the framework of a single country (for which he got the mandate), to the demand of confederation and his attempts to achieve it through conspiracy and force using “Nazi-style tactics”.

###***


OFFENSIVE AGAINST EAST PAKISTAN

DAWN November 23, 1971 (News Report)

All-out Indian attack

The battlefront remained active till the creation of Bangladesh. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
The battlefront remained active till the creation of Bangladesh. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

INDIA, without a formal declaration of war, has launched an all-out offensive against East Pakistan. The offensive has followed months of pin-prick attacks, minor and major skirmishes and an arduous build-up of over 12 Indian infantry divisions all around East Pakistan. The Indians have been able to make some dents across international borders into our territory, because no one expected that they would throw all international conventions to the winds and would stoop down to launching an all-out offensive.

The Indian Army has concentrated all its might on the Jessore sector, where the attack has been launched by the 9th Indian Infantry division, the 4th Indian Mountain division and two Indian tank regiments.

Fierce fighting continued in Jessore throughout the night and the early hours of the morning. The Indian Army suffered heavy causalities but due to intense and heavy shelling, it was able to retrieve the wounded and most of the dead bodies.

###***


WEST PAKISTAN ATTACKED AT SEVEN POINTS

DAWN December 4, 1971 (News Report)

It’s now all-out war

THE Indians have escalated war and extended their aggression to the whole of Pakistan. At a hurriedly called press briefing at about midnight today [December 3], a Defence Services spokesman told newsmen that, not satisfied with their aggression against East Pakistan, the Indians have now attacked West Pakistan at seven points at about noon. Regular Indian troops moved towards our border posts, manned by Rangers. On being challenged, they opened up with small arms fire, wounding some of our men. The Rangers fired back in self-defence. The Indians subsequently opened up with their artillery. The spokesman said the Indians have attacked almost simultaneously in Shakargarh salient, Kasur border, Huseiniwala headworks, Chamb and Rahim Yar Khan, opposite Rajasthan, well inside Punjab.

###***


SITUATION IS CRITICAL

DAWN December 16, 1971 (News Report)

Enemy closes in on Dacca

THE situation in East Pakistan has become very critical, according to the latest reports received here tonight [December 15]. Earlier, a military spokesman said Pakistan troops were defending Dacca from reorganised defences, butt the enemy continused to close in on Dacca during the past 24 hours.

Pakistani troops are fighting with superior will and determination against superior firepower and numbers, he said.

The spokesman said the enemy had approached Dacca from different directions but Pakistan forces resisted valiantly and determinedly. He said fighting had also been reported from other places, including Sylhet, Comilla and Khulna area. At all places in East Pakistan from where fighting is reported “it is the same story,” he said.

Asked whether there was any direction from which the enemy had not approached, the spokesman replied that they came from all directions. He said the situation in East Pakistan continued to be grim. On the Western front, the spokesman said fighting had been reported from various sectors and Pakistani troops inflicted heavy causalities on the enemy.

###***


AGGRESSION AT THE SECURITY COUNCIL

DAWN December 16, 1971 (News Report)

UN a farce, says Bhutto — walks out

PAKISTANI Vice-Premier and Foreign Minister-designate, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, walked out of the Security Council debate on the Indo-Pakistani war today [December 15]. Tearing a Security Council document to shreds he strode from the horseshoe table of the 15-nation-body and paused only at the entrance of the UN headquarters to tell newsmen that his Ambassador, Agha Shahi, could represent Pakistan, if necessary.

“Why should I waste my time here?” he asked the Council. “I will go back to my country and fight.” He said he would remain in New York for two or three days to “tell the American people of the great stand of their government” against Soviet support of India in the Security Council. Mr Bhutto said he “implored” Council members to act this morning, informing them that there was hand-to-hand fighting in Dacca, the beleaguered capital of East Pakistan.

“Thousands were being killed while the Council was deliberating whether to postpone its meeting for three hours or two hours,” he said. Declaring he would not agree to surrender to India, Bhutto said: “I have only reflected the feeling of my country. Rather than being asked to bite the dust here, we have been asked to rub our noses into the ground. I have to return to Pakistan. I am the leader of the people there.”

Mr Bhutto declared that he would not be party to a “shameful capitulation” of Pakistan. His voice choked with emotion, Mr. Bhutto charged that the Security Council had done nothing to protect Pakistan. Before he left, Mr. Bhutto said his speech could be the last he would ever make to the Security Council. It was a bitter address is which he fiercely attacked the United Nations. The world body did not need a Secretary-General, it needed a chief executioner, he said. He said he would never be a party to the capitulation and dismemberment of Pakistan. He charged that the UN had procrastinated for four days “with one object—to permit the fall of Dacca.”

###***


DACCA FALLS

DAWN December 17, 1971 (News Report)

Fighting ends in East Wing

Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan ‘Tiger’ Niazi (right), Head of the Eastern Command, signing the Treaty of Surrender on December 16, 1971. On the left is Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of the Bangladesh-India Allied Forces. | Photo: Raghu Rai
Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan ‘Tiger’ Niazi (right), Head of the Eastern Command, signing the Treaty of Surrender on December 16, 1971. On the left is Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of the Bangladesh-India Allied Forces. | Photo: Raghu Rai

LATEST reports indicate that following an arrangement between the local commanders of India and Pakistan in the Eastern theatre, fighting has ceased in East Pakistan and Indian troops have entered Dacca.

###***


STEP IN THE INTEREST OF PEACE

DAWN December 18, 1971 (News Report)

Yahya orders ceasefire

PRESIDENT Yahya Khan this afternoon [December 17] ordered the Pakistan forces to cease fire with effect from 1430GMT. Which corresponds to 7.30 p.m. West Pakistan time. In a statement, the President said, “if India is sincere in its pronouncement of the ceasefire, then she should proceed through the United Nations to formalise it”.

The President said he gave the order for ceasefire “in the interest of peace” and in pursuance of the resolution of the UN General Assembly.

The President’s statement said: “I have always maintained that war solves no problem and that there should be negotitations between India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding disputes.

“In pursuance of this stand, Pakistan has accepted several proposals made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and by friendly countries which could have averted the present tragic situation between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan has also accepted three resolutions of the Security Council as well as the General Assembly Resolution calling for cease-fire, withdrawal of armed forces to their respective borders and a political solution of the problem facing Pakistan”.

###***


BHUTTO TAKES OVER

DAWN December 21, 1971 (News Report)

Yahya hands over power

THE People’s Party Chairman, Mr. Z. A. Bhutto, was today [December 20] handed over power by General Yahya Khan and was formally sworn in as the President and Chief Martial Law Administrator. The four-line official announcement came as a surprise as no one here was expecting Mr. Bhutto to assume the office of Chief Martial Law Administrator. The swearing-in took place at the President’s House where the outgoing and incoming Presidents talked for nearly two hours before affixing their signatures on the formal document. The two shook hands after signing the paper, said to have been presented by the Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Ghulam Ishaq Khan. The new President also shook hands with his Party colleagues, Mr. J. A. Rahim and Mr Ghulam Mustafa Khar — who were also present. Mr. Bhutto landed at the airport at about 10.45 in the morning and drove straight to the President’s House in a sky-blue Mercedes driven by Mr. Khar. He waved to the large crowds gathered all around the airport and declined to answer questions.

Click on the buttons below to read more from this special feature

![tab Dawn Delhi IV: The making of Pakistan]

#Dawn Delhi IV: The making of Pakistan

By Roger D. Long

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah (right) and Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan (left) during a trip to London in December 1946. In the centre is Altaf Husain, who at the time worked at Dawn Delhi and would later become the first editor of Dawn Karachi. | Photo: The Altaf Husain Family Collection
Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah (right) and Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan (left) during a trip to London in December 1946. In the centre is Altaf Husain, who at the time worked at Dawn Delhi and would later become the first editor of Dawn Karachi. | Photo: The Altaf Husain Family Collection

IT was on August 21, 1945, when the Viceroy announced that elections would be held in the cold weather at the end of the year. Aligarh Muslim University played a major role in League plans for the elections as did colleges in the Punjab. The League set up a training camp on campus at Aligarh at the end of 1945 with some 650 students attending the camp. Of the 11 topics covered in the course offered at the camp, one was on ‘Islamic history’ and another was on the ‘The religious background of the Muslim League and Pakistan’.

The following month an election office was set up at Islamia College, Lahore, and 200 students were deputed to tour 20 constituencies covering 400 villages. In the course of the campaign it claimed that 60,000 villages were visited by these student campaigners. Aligarh students clad in black sherwanis and Turkish caps created a very favourable impression when, like other students and League representatives, they spoke in mosques. The students were carefully coached to express their messages in religious terms and to equate the Muslim League with Islam. Dawn recorded their names and activities.

In the Punjab, the religious leadership based on the numerous shrines in the rural areas also played a large part in the League’s campaign. These shrines were the tombs of sufi saints who propagated Islam in the Punjab, especially western Punjab when it was an outpost of Islam. The religious leader of these shrines, the sajjada nashin, was normally a descendent of the original saint; he was a teacher, a pir and he had disciples, murid, who would make payments in one form or another. Over time these sajjada nashins became intimately involved in rural society, exerting not only religious leadership but political and social influence as well, much like the mullahs in the mosques, both urban and rural.

###VOLUNTEERS IN THE ELECTION

When the pir became vociferously involved in local politics he wielded a great deal of influence. By the time of the 1945-46 general elections five of the important sajjada nashins had come over to the League. Many of them were revivalists and interpreted the Pakistan Movement as the establishment of a religious state. In addition, as one Unionist worker complained in December 1945, a pir was issuing fatwas that the Muslim League was the only Islamic community and all the rest were kafirs.

Dawn followed the events in the Punjab, as it did in every other of the crucial provinces for the Pakistan Movement, and reported widely on tours of League workers and meetings held throughout the provinces. On October 13, 1945, it ran a front-page story titled ‘Muslim Interests Mean Nothing to Unionists’ and that the Unionists were ‘Pawns in Non-Muslim Hands’. The article that followed was an insinuation that the Muslim members of the Unionists were not good Muslims. These were the kinds of lines that League workers would use during the election campaign. Dawn on October 24, 1945, reported that the Punjab Muslim Students’ Federation had established an Election Board to propagate the League’s message all over the state. It reported that “over 200 Muslim students of the various local colleges have been enlisted to work as volunteers in the election campaign”. They undertook a short training course and then were sent in batches to various parts of the province.

League planning for the election began at Liaquat’s house in Delhi when Dawn announced in its October 1, 1945, issue that a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board would be held later that day and the Committee of Action would meet over two days on October 9 and 10. What was important for the League was the choice of candidates for League tickets, the organisation of meetings, the provision of student workers to campaign in critical constituencies, and, very importantly, the creation of literature that would be distributed during the campaign.

In ‘League News from Provinces’ on October 2, 1945, Dawn reported that the Muslim Writers’ Association met at Aligarh on September 27 and that “separate Committees were formed to carry on the League propaganda work in different languages and to translate the original works for free distribution among the Muslim masses”. It had created an English Publication Committee, an Urdu Publication Committee and a Committee for Translations. A Study Circle trained workers and sent them to different parts of the country and the Committee also cooperated with provincial parties to use the literature it had created. These and dozens of other activities were all preliminary to the campaign itself which was launched the same month.

###A QUESTION OF LIFE AND DEATH

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressing a gathering of Muslim League workers in Delhi in 1946. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives
Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressing a gathering of Muslim League workers in Delhi in 1946. | Photo: Dawn/White Star Archives

The success of all these League activities can be gauged by the number of people who now wanted to run on the League ticket. Dawn reported on October 8, 1945, that in the United Provinces, for example, some 20 people applied for the League ticket for the six Muslim seats for the Central Legislative Assembly. Another was the report in Dawn on October 12, 1945, that in the Punjab ‘17 Congress Stalwarts Join Muslim League’ and the Central Parliamentary Board had met for three days to come up with the list of 21 candidates for the 30 Muslim seats for the Central Legislative Assembly; the rest of the names would be announced later.

On Thursday, November 1, 1945, Jinnah officially kicked off the League campaign with Dawn reporting the event the following day with the headlines of ‘It Is My Duty To Serve Muslims’, ‘Mr. Jinnah Inaugurates Campaign’, ‘Even If You Don’t Vote For Me I Shall Work For You’ and ‘Grave Issue Confronts Indian Mussalmans’. The article reported Jinnah’s speech in Bombay to a large audience of Muslims inaugurating the first League election campaign meeting where he claimed that the Muslims were “today politically more conscious than the Hindus”. The election, he went on, would decide the future of India. It was not a question of voting for this or that candidate but it was the question of a hundred million Muslims. “The elections will give a clear verdict on the issue of whether the Muslims of India stand for Pakistan or for Akhand Hindustan. It is therefore a question of life and death with Muslims of India.”

The editorial that day had the title of ‘Never Again’ and regurgitated the story of the “terrible suffering to which Muslim minorities in Hindu-majority provinces were subjected during 1937-39”. Alongside it was another story on the misdeeds of the Congress when the ‘Tragic Story Of 1937-39 Re-Told’. It was the first of many articles spread over several days in the ‘It Shall Never Happen Again’ series. By December 20, 1945, Dawn had published version 31 in the series. In addition to the column ‘League News from Provinces’ there were hundreds of stories, large and small, mostly small, about League activities. League workers would faithfully repeat these campaign messages in the days to come in many parts of northern India.

The history of the League campaign in the 1946 elections and the remarkable victory it achieved has yet to be written but it was celebrated as the glorious victory it was in the pages of Dawn which announced the wins as they came in and culminated the month-long saga with stories galore about the mammoth meeting of some 450 League legislators organised in New Delhi to celebrate the League success in the elections.

###A GREAT TRIUMPH

The meeting was ‘The Muslim League Legislators’ Convention’ held between April 7 and 9 on the Quadrangle of the Anglo-Arabic College. League legislators of the central and provincial legislatures from all over India journeyed in triumph to Delhi to take part in its proceedings held in a boisterous mood with the final session not ending until 2am. It was a Who’s Who of Muslim League India with Sir Feroze Khan and the Nawab of Mamdot of the Punjab, H.S. Suhrawardy of Bengal, Chaudhury Khaliquzzaman of the United Provinces, Sir Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah, Premier of Sindh, Sir Mohamad Saadullah of Assam and Abdul Qayum Khan of the North-West Frontier Province were some of the notables in Delhi to celebrate this great triumph.

The highlight of the meeting was Jinnah’s speech on April 8 which was reported at great length in Dawn the next day and in numerous articles in the days and weeks that followed. Inter alia Jinnah said that for Muslim India the conception of a United India was impossible and if the Government attempted to impose a unitary constitution-making body, then Muslim India would “resist it by all means and at all costs”.

To cheers he told the mass audience that he informed the Cabinet Mission that there could be no compromise on the fundamentals of Pakistan and its full sovereignty. With regard to the election results, he said to appreciative ears that by winning about 90 per cent of the Muslim seats “we have achieved a victory for which there is no parallel in the world”.

Jinnah then turned to the recent comments of Patel and Nehru that they would not accept two states in South Asia and especially Nehru’s comment that independence should come first and then a constitution-making body would be formed to write the constitution. For Jinnah and the League this meant putting the minority at the mercy of the majority with the certainty that the Congress should dismiss totally the demand for Pakistan. Jinnah called this a “Fascist Grand Council”. He concluded his lengthy speech with the words: “God is with us because our cause is just and our demand is just both to Hindus and Muslims inhabiting this vast sub-continent. And so we have nothing to fear and let us march forward with complete unity as disciplined soldiers of Pakistan.”

With the great election victory, the League could claim that the Muslims of India had voted for Pakistan and this was a claim that the League would make until Pakistan was actually created on August 14, 1947. Later on in the year, in August, the League would unleash its own civil disobedience movement to convince the British that they should not ignore the League and hand over India to the Congress and allow the party to write a new constitution as Nehru and others had been demanding.

###TWISTS AND TURNS

Dawn would continue to play a major role in all the twists and turns of the negotiations and political manoeuvres of the end-game of the British raj. This involved the Cabinet Mission, League participation in the Interim Government, the second Simla Conference, the negotiations with the British Government in London and the negotiations with Mountbatten that finally led to the establishment of Pakistan. Dawn played a major role in helping to shape public opinion, especially Muslim public opinion, and to ‘spin’ the League message as it twisted and turned to counter Congress and British efforts to prevent the creation of Pakistan. This included explaining at length the League’s rejection of participation in the Interim Government and then its acceptance; its acceptance of the Cabinet Mission Plan and then its rejection.

Throughout, Muslims of India looked to Dawn for the attitude of the League toward the latest turn in events, and the British carefully scrutinised its pages for an insight into League thinking and to plan its own moves. A variety of factors led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947. The first was the creation of a democratic system that would establish the legitimacy of national spokesmen and the legitimacy of the causes they espoused. It was this democratic system that gave credence to the claims of national spokesmen made important by their electoral success (although Gandhi was the exception to the rule).

The second great factor in the creation of Pakistan was the outbreak of the Second World War and the political blunders perpetuated by the Congress such as resigning from their government positions in 1939 in protest over India’s declaration of war without proper consultation with the Congress, and their Quit India Movement in 1942 which led to Congress leaders’ imprisonment for the major part of the War, leading to a vacuum of power which the League happily filled and of which it took enormous advantage.

The third factor was a recognised single League leader around which the League rallied. That was Jinnah, the Quaid-i-Azam, the ‘Great Leader’, a remarkable man in many senses whose political strategy, unlike the Congress’, was superb. His ascendency to the apex of Muslim leadership in India was facilitated by the premature death in the Punjab of Fazl-i-Husain and Sikandar Hayat. It was to the great good fortune of proponents of Pakistan that his own health held out until Pakistan had been created.

###AN IMPORTANT FACTOR

Political fatigue by the British and the aspiration to leave India sooner rather than later amid the usual propensity of an imperial power to turn its back on colonies when the time comes to depart, no matter what the deadly consequences for the citizens they leave behind, as they demonstrated so fatally in India and would do so a few months later in Palestine, played a large role.

Finally, the last Viceroy’s love of speed in everything he did, including the demission of power in India, meant that independence would be pushed through within weeks; if the creation of Pakistan meant facilitating speed, then Pakistan it would be no matter what the consequence of a hasty retreat of the forces of law and order in the land might mean.

The elimination of any of these factors would have changed the political situation in the years leading to Partition. Above all, however, the creation of Pakistan is a testament to a remarkable decade-long political story. It is a testament to the sure-handed political leadership of Jinnah and his creation as a charismatic leader. It is a testament to the work and devotion of a large cadre of League supporters and workers in many parts of India, especially in the United Provinces, Bengal and the Punjab.

The creation of Jinnah as the ‘sole spokesman’, the organisation of the League, the mobilisation of Muslims behind the League, and the message that in the pre-television age the League needed to transmit to the people of India and the British, were all facilitated and in many ways made possible at all, was through its own creation, that is, through the pages of Dawn: Dawn, too, therefore, was a factor, an important factor, in the creation of Pakistan.

This concludes a four-part series of articles on Dawn Delhi. Also read the first, second and the third part.

Excerpted from ‘Dawn & the Creation of Pakistan’, Media History 2009, SOAS, London.

The writer is Professor of History, Eastern Michigan University, USA

Click on the buttons below to read more from this special feature

![Tab Rare audio extracts]


###Commentary on the 1971 war

*******

###General Yahya Khan’s speech on Radio Pakistan on March 25, 1969

*******

Iskander Mirza’s funeral in November 1969

*******

###Sarmila Bose on Yahya Khan’s initiative to hold elections and an interview with Yahya Khan in November 1970

*******

###Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s interview by David Frost on January 18, 1972

*******

###Reading from Sultan Mohammad Khan’s memoirs

*******

###President Yahya Khan’s interview on July 31, 1971

*******

###Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s interview on December 16, 1971

*******

###President Yahya Khan’s address on December 20, 1971

*******

###Reading from AR Siddiqi’s forthcoming book East Pakistan – The Endgame: An onlooker’s journal 1969-1971

*******

###AR Siddiqi’s interview on the last days of Dawn Delhi

Click on the buttons below to read more from this special feature

Comments (310) Closed
Mirza Beg
Sep 23, 2017 07:18am
Very truthful summary. Sadly we haven't learned much from our mistakes.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 23, 2017 07:22am
1969-1971 major events in Pakistan revolved around the '6-points' demand (Bengali nationalism) and personality of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Recommend 0
Pak PATRIOT
Sep 23, 2017 07:23am
In order to learn the gravity of the situation, the misbehaviour and incompetence of senior army officers, it is essential, that the Hamood ur Rehman Commission Report, is discussed as a case study, by future Armed Forces Officers at their respective academies. I have often written in my comments at the end of various articles, this very bad practice of issuing land / plots to Armed Forces Officers is corrupting them, it is making them materialistic, they will not become fighting soldiers and will not be prepared to lay down their lives in times of war, as they will be concerned about enjoying their land / plots and houses in retirement.
Recommend 0
Agha
Sep 23, 2017 07:28am
If Ayub had not betrayed Ms. Fatima Jinnah by indulging in lota trade crowing himself president, despite miserably losing the 1964 elections Pakistan would still be united. Ayub, not Mujib is the true father of Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
AXH
Sep 23, 2017 07:30am
What is the point of digging up the past? Considering the geography of East and West Pakistan, East Pakistan with Bengali majority should have been a separate country right from the start. With India sitting in the middle and licking its wounds because of the split, what happened was going to happen sooner or later.
Recommend 0
Punjabi pasta
Sep 23, 2017 07:33am
"India helped East Pakistan become Bangladesh in the last few months of 1971, but was not responsible for the conditions between 1947 and 1970 which led to the breakup of Pakistan" And so rests the case (which sadly majority of Pakistan believes) that India DID NOT cause the breakup of East Pakistan.
Recommend 0
whats in a name?
Sep 23, 2017 07:35am
What an eye opener! Thanks for bringing out the truth, the article should be translated into Urdu so more people can read and understand history better
Recommend 0
Punjabi pasta
Sep 23, 2017 07:36am
"India launched a military attack on East Pakistan in November, with (West) Pakistan attacking Indian territory on Dec 3" Factually inaccurate, the war began by Pakistan conducting preemptive strikes on 11 Indian bases on Dec 3. Pakistan dragged India to war and then in their history books blames India for the separation of east Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Punjabi pasta
Sep 23, 2017 07:37am
Great article, hopefully it will change the history Pakistan kids are taught when they are taught to hate India!!
Recommend 0
Hemant
Sep 23, 2017 07:49am
Fact is that Pakistan is still having strong regional domination by Punjab has huge impact on other regions like Sindh, Baloch etc political freedom is Pakistan is getting overshadowed by extreme religious thoughts that is lethal poison. Hope people rise above narrow thoughts and share peaceful co-existence,.
Recommend 0
Kkl
Sep 23, 2017 07:59am
And I believe...They have not learned any lessons...
Recommend 0
umer Hamid
Sep 23, 2017 08:00am
Refreshing to read a dispassionate and objective analysis. I would not expect anything less from a Cambridge PhD. A breath of fresh air from the distortion and dissimulation found in the Urdu press
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 23, 2017 08:04am
Founding Father: Pakistan-Mohammad Ali Jinnah, India-Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Bangladesh-Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Recommend 0
parvez Chowdhury
Sep 23, 2017 08:08am
A strange 2 part Country separated by thousand Mile and a Hostile Country in Between. Nothing Match but Religious Belief! Only Religion can not make a Nation. A Full Provincial Autonomy was the only Choice (as per 6 point Program). Pakistan still needs Provincial Autonomy to survive in future.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Sep 23, 2017 08:19am
Culture of entitelment is still there with Pakistan armed forces and this has led to the country serving the military instead of military serving the country as in many neighboring countries.
Recommend 0
Nis
Sep 23, 2017 08:21am
Honest assessment but still not acknowledged count of massacres n raped. It was duty of judiciary that who had committed that genocide in Bangladesh should brought to justice. You are trying to hang kulbhushan jhadhav mere on basis of his own confessional statement for waging war against country and without any credible evidence, but what about those who did genocide in Bangladesh and forces your country broke away in two parts. Neither NIYAJI, YAHA NOR BHUTTO held accountable for debacle. I think denial of failure is in Pakistan blood.
Recommend 0
Mian
Sep 23, 2017 08:25am
Two nation theory......ufffff
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 23, 2017 08:27am
It is very evident Bangladeshi and Pakistanis love each other. We Pakistanis love Bangladeshis always, they are our brothers and are blood brothers to be exact and one family. Long live Bangladesh praying for you beautiful Pakistan and Bangladesh always. PakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
Oricle
Sep 23, 2017 08:29am
Was any Pakistani from West Pakistan tried for war crimes? Kissinger should be also tried for war crimes
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 23, 2017 08:30am
Short & precise showing we as a Nation were fully responsible for our failures, that includes the masses, politicians, middle class, bureaucracy & everyone that was a Pakistani national. Jinnah is not to blame for anything, his two nation theory was a tone to set a new direction & seek a new beginning. He sacrificed everything for that. We should have followed.
Recommend 0
V. Govindarajan
Sep 23, 2017 08:39am
Good insight from your side. Not much difference from what is being discussed on our side of the border. I liked your statement "India was responsible for what happened in 1971. But what events that led up to that time India can't be blamed". That shows the maturity & honesty of the author & your newspaper. It's history & there is nothing one can do about it. I do visit Bangladesh on business. My brother lived there for a year or so. We could see a big difference from the perspectives on both sides. Pakistan must ignore this & move on.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Sep 23, 2017 08:55am
Its an eye opener to today's Pakistanis, that how there political and military leadership plays with there minds. They can only create hate towards there neighbors, but in reality only these so called elites are responsible for the today's sad affairs of state. But problem is that no one wants to question them
Recommend 0
NVV
Sep 23, 2017 09:07am
An artificially created country divided due to real sinister thought process. Unfortunately this thought process still exists. Thanks Dawn for this report.
Recommend 0
Aftab, NJ
Sep 23, 2017 09:09am
Simply sad!
Recommend 0
Bupi
Sep 23, 2017 09:10am
Till date Pakistan doesn't want to understand by EastPakistan separated . The same is happening now Sind Blochistan & other parts are desterbed on domination of Punjabies. It's still not to late to mend ways so that Pakistan remains Intect .
Recommend 0
JSB
Sep 23, 2017 09:11am
An honest and candid appraisal
Recommend 0
Joe
Sep 23, 2017 09:15am
", especially among Pakistani authors, that the scale and nature of atrocities conducted by the military was on a horrific scale.". Still the opposite is taught in history that no atrocities were commented by Pakistan army and for no reason India interfeared in East Pakistan.
Recommend 0
shaukat,M
Sep 23, 2017 09:18am
Author must truly write the number of people massacred or raped by the pakistani army or rogue elements. If it is true this number was almost 10 times the number of rohigya muslims displaces
Recommend 0
Tirang
Sep 23, 2017 09:28am
It is a lesson to one and all in the indian sub continent that ethnicity,language and regional culture triumphs always over so called uniform religion. The formation of pakistan and the 2 nation theory is itself flawed. Muslims don't constitute a separate "distinct" culture from hindus, but within muslims themselves the fault lines are glaring and apparent on the other factors that i have listed above. The same applies to all religious groups across the sub continent and not just to muslims. What makes 2 people in the sub continent get along finally is just their mindset : which despite all the apparent outward differences in religion, ethnicity, language and culture can be transcended and a match found. In this century, hopefully every one in the sub-continent understands what i have mentioned and acts wisely for lesser grief.
Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 23, 2017 09:33am
It thinks it was good the Bangladesh have left. Bangladesh was a big liable on west Pakistan , east Pakistan which over population, hunger and poverty,nature disaster , very little nature resource, the only the produce what Jute which replace artificial fiber in the 70's . Mr Mujib told Poor Bangladesh the West Pakistan is robbery them. If Mujib true then Bangladesh would become very rich after Independent . A BBC documentary "Cry Bangla" tell who Mujib fool own people . It was cause of Mr Bhutto that West wing Atom bomb. Today Entire Pakistan Sleep was not worries.
Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Sep 23, 2017 09:33am
Lack of respect for Bengalis, atrocities by the armed forces of Pakistan and denial of opportunities such as height and weight requirements ( for DOD forces of Pakistan ) were the main factors. Senior CSP officers ( Bengali ) were called Bengali Babu instead of their names by storekeepers and vendors in Karachi, which they presented very much. Because of our bad behavior, we lost half the country and much smarter (academically) population than us. Sadly we have not learned anything from this tragedy.
Recommend 0
Yoda
Sep 23, 2017 09:42am
Brilliant article....
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 23, 2017 09:47am
Most truest article on 1971.Now after reading this article no Pakistani will say India was responsible for the division of Pakistan.This article should also be publish in Urdu too.
Recommend 0
Bsc
Sep 23, 2017 09:52am
Pakistani leaders entirely blame India for creation of Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Jay
Sep 23, 2017 09:55am
Very sad event in history
Recommend 0
Sushant
Sep 23, 2017 09:56am
Fearless journalism does exist in Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Rahim,proud Bangladeshi
Sep 23, 2017 09:57am
Bangladesh of today is a thriving economy and exports more than Pakistan and having much more forex reserve. Foreign players coming frequently to Bangladesh for cricket series.
Recommend 0
FRISAL KASHMIR
Sep 23, 2017 10:00am
Pakistan army's Military view and actions have failed Pakistan and created Bangladesh. Again fifty years from now , Pakistan army's support to terrorists will be held responsible for further deteriorating condition of Pakistan and a remotely possible split. Still there is time to give control of policy matters to civilians of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
MANISH TANNA
Sep 23, 2017 10:02am
Even thought History is very clear , Dont know why u guys still bame India for your debacle. "India helped East Pakistan become Bangladesh in the last few months of 1971, but was not responsible for the conditions between 1947 and 1970 which led to the breakup of Pakistan. External forces can only build on local fissures and take advantage of conditions created domestically, and India did just that." SAYS IT ALL.
Recommend 0
Piyush
Sep 23, 2017 10:03am
Wow. A clear, unbiased stuff. Love the reporting of dawn.
Recommend 0
JAtin
Sep 23, 2017 10:09am
Well said.. Corrupt military has ruined Pakistan
Recommend 0
Gajender Singh
Sep 23, 2017 10:12am
And Pakistani ppl are worrying abt Myanmar muslims while forgetting abt what what their army did to their own citizens
Recommend 0
stillhere
Sep 23, 2017 10:13am
Thank you, Dawn for publishing Dr. Akbar S. Zaidi's article.
Recommend 0
Vijaya Lakshmi buddhiraju
Sep 23, 2017 10:15am
Very informative! Thanks Dawn!!
Recommend 0
TQ
Sep 23, 2017 10:17am
Excellent analysis. Hope people in Pakistan learn from it. I hope that Pakistan army learn from it but the present situation seems they did not. Pakistan should have published "Hamoodur Rehman Report".
Recommend 0
Cosmo
Sep 23, 2017 10:23am
"Bleeding India by 1000 cuts"!
Recommend 0
A Brother in need
Sep 23, 2017 10:34am
The casualties of the bihari population and the west Pakistani citizens they were in staggering numbers numbering in 1000s women raped and beaten even the families of the officers their cantonments were burnt which caused a reaction from the arm forces. It is important fact for the reader to realise that there were no bengali riots in E.Pakistan during the early 1971 however it was only after the elections results were announced of 1970, that Mr bhutto rejected which Mujeeb ur rehman caused a fury the the Bengali population reacted in such barbaric matter, i would suggest it was a political riot which lead to intense bloodshed and teragic loss of human life. The author does not bother about them because their lives are not important to him, beause they werte Pakistani and (Pakistanis are always evil). Read kutbudeen aziz blood and tears to see the reason for the operation Search light were fueled by the atrocities to which the writer has justified. PART 1
Recommend 0
A Brother in need
Sep 23, 2017 10:36am
In fact if the reader has interest Mrs. Sarmila Bose field study shows that the alleged rape of the Bengali women so idealized by the bengali govt carved in stone has reported very few field realities , when she asked that the Pakistani Army's aggression she found that while THEY WERE INNOCENT BENGALS KILLED they rate of rape rates were wanting in fact she could not find in her field study any cases of systematic rapes,in fact it was the Mukti Bani that have a systematic rape cases yet the author would glorify the passive gurella warriors based on weak field evidences, the author simply derived his thoughts from sensational Indian and Bengali literature . I would go as far as to claim there has not been a single rape cases they might have been, but there is no systematic evidence. Part 2
Recommend 0
A Brother in need
Sep 23, 2017 10:38am
Yet the author shows no interest, but of course they were not secular so their lives are not important, whats worse they fought for their country an unforgivable sin according to the author tis' a crime to be a Pakistani and fight for my own country. It is true that Pakistani Soldiers have targeted innocent Bengali in the process like for example a university Professor of Dhaka was shot in operation Search Light. They have been cases were Pakistani Soldiers have shot Bengali citizens based on suspicion. The war however was not a war of lll legal occupation but a civil war due to the mistakes and arrogance of the Civil military leadership for which our boys had to sacrifice their lives to protect this country both civilians and military alike. part 4
Recommend 0
A Brother in need
Sep 23, 2017 10:38am
I recommend the readers to read Sarmila Bose dead Recoking, Sisson and Rose study on 1971, and Kutbudin Aziz blood and tears to have a more neutral understanding, these are all third party authors save for Aziz but hopefully you can grasp a more better understanding.
Recommend 0
DeLHIDUDE
Sep 23, 2017 10:44am
It was strange, why Pakistan decided to make India an enemy state. Stranger, why it continues to do so. We all know, that the partition was planned so that the undivided India do not become too powerful state. Still we decided to dance to the tune of British music.
Recommend 0
Empire
Sep 23, 2017 10:49am
Is this history taught in schools in Pakistan? Well written article and fair summarization of events.
Recommend 0
Well wisher
Sep 23, 2017 10:51am
Another dimension that led to speedy collapse of Pakistan defence was the unpredictable desertions of many officers and men of Bengali origin or sympathy. There are many stories that inform about the sporadic desertions taking place in West Pakistan. These officers and men entered India, where they welcomed and safely escorted into East Pakistan to play their 'due role'.
Recommend 0
ayush
Sep 23, 2017 10:53am
Hopefully these repeated articles explaining to the readers of the younger generation brought up on lies will slowly open their eyes to the truth. History should not repeat itself though this is only possible if the facts are known to the common people and those empowered to take critical decisions in politics. Wonder how much actually reaches the vernacular press and schools.
Recommend 0
indian dude
Sep 23, 2017 10:56am
Just googled.Ayesha Jalal is wife of Sugaya Bose.So,she has bengali connection.
Recommend 0
Empire
Sep 23, 2017 10:56am
This honest article reiterates the history taught in India and Bangladesh hence nothing new in content. However, it seems to be catching a lot of Pakistanis by surprise as they have been taught a varnished version of the truth in their school for decades now. All power to the pen of Mr Zaidi. May the truth prevail.
Recommend 0
s.r.reddy
Sep 23, 2017 10:59am
@Agha Mr. Bhutto must be blamed for the break of Pakistan for his greed of power
Recommend 0
ad
Sep 23, 2017 11:00am
Excellent article as usual by Dawn !!
Recommend 0
Empire
Sep 23, 2017 11:02am
Nations created by a philosophy of division and negativity will always remain unstable, while those caused by union will be more harmonious. Pre 1947 India needed the resolute leadership of a Lincoln-like character who fought to retain a union rather than create a new country via division.
Recommend 0
upendra S Deshpande
Sep 23, 2017 11:07am
Such unbiased articles is need of hour for Pakistan's new generation. If not learned from past, history repeats again. People of the Pakistan pl. wake up.
Recommend 0
Ratnajit
Sep 23, 2017 11:21am
Very well written.
Recommend 0
Iqbal F quadir
Sep 23, 2017 11:41am
With all due respects but sadly the report is more of the same based on preconceived notions and frequently wrong assumptions perhaps because records after Pakistan's independence are either not available or are in themselves colored. For instance it is to my personal knowledge that right from February 1971 onward China was sending messages to solve the problem politically and not give India an opportunity to interfere in East Pakistan. In fact that month our Ambassador to China was in Pakistan for a fortnight with a similar message from China for Yahya and Mujib which message to be short was not allowed to be delivered to the former. With all due respects there is much more that requires insightful research without which history of Pakistan could never be complete.
Recommend 0
Naveed Ahmed
Sep 23, 2017 11:48am
I think it was just the matter of crossing limits and power and we also forgot the reason of separation from India that was two nation theory. just one thing can intact us now that is Two Nation Theory.
Recommend 0
random
Sep 23, 2017 12:01pm
This is a very simplistic narration of events. The rot was deep seated and mind boggling.
Recommend 0
MIRZA BAIG
Sep 23, 2017 12:07pm
Very Tragic and Sad.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 23, 2017 12:14pm
What ever happened between Pakistan and Bangladesh is only due to the political greed of politicians. We the people of the Islamic Republic of Bangladesh love Islamic Republic of Pakistan. You are our Muslim brothers and sisters and no force can separate our inseparable bonds of Islam.
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Sep 23, 2017 12:15pm
@Punjabi pasta , Sorry buddy. Factual inaccuracy on your side. Indian troops crossed over to East Pakistan on Nov 23. West Pakistan attacked the Indian Airbases on the western front on Dec 3.
Recommend 0
Krish Chennai
Sep 23, 2017 12:26pm
@indian dude : small correction. Ayesha Jalal is the wife of Member of Parliament in India, Mr. Sugata Bose, and a Minister in the cabinet in West Bengal ( now being named Bangla State )
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:33pm
Somewhat balanced view of the period, minus the harshness. Thank you Dr. Zaidi. Did we the Pakistanis learnt any lesson. No. Reason nobody was publicly punished for dishonoring and betraying Pakistan. Genocide was done in East Pakistan --- Any token military officers were court marshaled. No. What about the 90000 POWs, did they dared to come out and tell there true story. No. We just brushed the crime under the carpet. Now probably going for that ugly drama's second edition.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:35pm
@AXH Learn to accept the truth. Stop being childish. Silliness likes this is killing my country.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:37pm
@M. Emad It means Mr. Zardari's 18th amendment is around 50 years late. If it had happened earlier Pakistan would have been united.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:38pm
@Mirza Beg Because the unruly military staffs and crooked bureaucrats were not punished.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:40pm
@Agha From the similar reports in Dawn about earlier period, who brought in Mr. Ayub? The whole coterie of bureaucrats and early Muslim leaguers are at fault.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:46pm
@shaukat,M Sir, the number does not matter. Criminal act was done. Did the sane citizens took any step to do justice? We are terminally busy in concocting our history to suit the period. Justice never prevailed. Hamudoor Rehman's report was not implemented.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:50pm
@Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali Sir, You do not know then how Sindhis are treated now?
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:56pm
@A Brother in need Another ostrich. The yesteryear generation of Pakistan are truly shameful and gutless who massacared the my country which I gave now. How many lies I had to read in school and college and university? And still hear lies. Dr. Zaidi why you did not inform the new generation before?
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 12:58pm
@Empire Was there any at that time?
Recommend 0
Gary
Sep 23, 2017 01:00pm
''there is broad consensus, especially among Pakistani authors, that the scale and nature of atrocities conducted by the military was on a horrific scale.''
Recommend 0
Gary
Sep 23, 2017 01:01pm
@Gajender Singh But they still call Indian Muslims from Bihar as 'Mohajirs'.
Recommend 0
Niranjan
Sep 23, 2017 01:07pm
Happy to read such a balanced and objective analysis of 1971events in Pakistan media which most of the times remains biased against India We Indians are never taught in our schools that Pakistan is enemy state and to hate Pakistan. At heart of our hearts we wish a peaceful and friendly Pakistan
Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 23, 2017 01:14pm
I think we have enough mature personalities like the author to point out the mistakes we have made. We dont need Indian rants in the comment section to any value addition, if any. Dear Dawn please think over it and publish my comment
Recommend 0
Gary
Sep 23, 2017 01:16pm
“Our ruling classes, especially the military, have first lived with the influence of US imperialism, then allowed unusual degree of Saudi intrusion in domestic, cultural and social affairs. Now they have prostrated themselves before Chinese imperial designs.” Akbar Zaidi in Economic Times
Recommend 0
bimal william
Sep 23, 2017 01:21pm
@Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali When do you learn when you are taught about the right things. Here Pakistani historians are teaching very different history. We know truth is always bitter but you can not escape from it and you can not change either.
Recommend 0
creation of Bangladesh
Sep 23, 2017 01:41pm
Partition of East and West Pakistan took place because Jinnah at the Beginning after partition of India wanted to introduce Urdu as national language and Bengalis wanted Bengali to be national language along with Urdu, where the East Pakistanis would choose Bengali and West Pakistanis Urdu. There were many discrimination against them, finally Bengalis got their land and the new name chosen for East Pakistan was Bangladesh a land whose native speak Bangla.
Recommend 0
GMK Sarma
Sep 23, 2017 01:52pm
Tikka Khan, Niazi, Rao Firman Ali, Yahya and all other Punjaabi Generals were led down the disastrous path by a wily sindhi politician Bhutto. All of them were equally culpable. To blame India for the crisis and its culmination is to refuse to acknowledge the reality. The punjabi army still thinks that one of them equals ten of Indian soldiers, even after 93000 of their boys had to down their well-creased pants in Dacca. Till they disabuse themselves of this idiotic notion, Pakistan cannot live in peace with its neighbours.
Recommend 0
Abdul rehman
Sep 23, 2017 01:57pm
In the last seventy years, we never became a nation, we never decide who should rule us, our military generals and politicians have always played a dirty game to take govt. they have never made policies for country's future but for their own benefit, they make laws for expanding their rule. and the dirty politics still going on.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 23, 2017 02:00pm
Bad leadership, meglomaniacs, ego's, short sightedness, and loss of what pakistan was all about, led to East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. The people of East Pakistan still wanted to remain part of pakistan federation but with more autonomy. Soviet Union engineered the crisis by laying a trap for the pakistani leafers and then they used india to be the front bad guy a trap they fell into. See Soviet Union Navy Admiral interview and ex KGB head interview on YouTube. It's all laid out.
Recommend 0
BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Sep 23, 2017 02:22pm
An excellent and factual assessment of situation prevalent in former East Pakistan from 1947 to 1971. The comments also are worth reading. We all agree that the number of seats in Federation was DISPROPORTIONATE. The situation unfortunately still remains the same. Punjab is dominating every aspect of the country. The urgent need of time is to create more PROVINCES to bring all federating units at about par in National Assembly. If not carried out in the very near future, we Pakistanis will continue to face issues and problems.
Recommend 0
Rationalbabu
Sep 23, 2017 02:42pm
@Imtiaz ali khan : 'Bangladeshis and Pakistanis love each other'!! Please read the article again. It's okay to be a peace lover but what took place can never be forgotten or forgiven!
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 23, 2017 02:49pm
@BAKHTIAR UDDIN Provinces is not required. Respect each provinces. Treat equally. Do not become arbitrator of patriotism.
Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Sep 23, 2017 02:51pm
It is an accurate narrative but with one observation. The Words "tum udhar, hum idhar" were never uttered by Bhutto. These were published by an urdu News paper.! Source Khurshid Kasuri in book "neither a Hawk nor a dove.
Recommend 0
Asif anjum
Sep 23, 2017 02:55pm
@Mian muslims in india living as sub-humans(The economist . . 26th july)
Recommend 0
Guest67
Sep 23, 2017 02:56pm
The young FB and Tweeter based ( Educated lot who called themselves very intelligent and knowledgeable ) must read this blog to find out , how destructive and coward were Army men , in setting up the rules and regulations of ruling Pakistan and eventually destroying it beyond redemption , within 22 years of its creation
Recommend 0
Sandip
Sep 23, 2017 03:11pm
Pakistani Punjabi Muslim and Indian Punjabi Hindu are culturally more similar and I feel those similarities were missing between west and east Pakistan
Recommend 0
Pervaz Rafi
Sep 23, 2017 03:32pm
Very good factual article. If power was transferred to East Pakistan, crisis could have been avoided. It was army generals and Bhutto responsible for break up of country. Chronological events prove the same very much. Bhutto's behavior on visit to New York and staying away to seek help from US and UN on account of sickness delayed the matter further as if he wanted Dacca to fall. Further, his tearing of Poland resolution was last nail in the coffin. Merely delivering a speech with reference to history or using literary words was not the need of moment. He was ultimate beneficiary, coming into power at the end of crisis.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Sep 23, 2017 03:33pm
Z A Bhutto was the root cause of break up Pakistan because of his political ambition..there is no point in blaming India for the misdeeds of our leadership failure..
Recommend 0
Enkay
Sep 23, 2017 03:45pm
The Author states "Bhutto famously remarked that “a majority alone does not count” :-: This is based on Jinnah's words :- "A Muslim Minority cannot be Ruled by a Non-Muslim Majority"
Recommend 0
Sourav ghosh
Sep 23, 2017 03:47pm
@Asif anjum obviously u have not been to india
Recommend 0
SANA
Sep 23, 2017 03:50pm
@AXH you have to learn from your past that is the point of "digging it up" as you say East Pakistan was obviously mistreated by West Pakistan who took charge and felt they could get away with anything
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 23, 2017 03:54pm
Mujeeb should have acted as the winner .6 points would not have been practical in maintaining the federation of Pakistan. Army action was the result of not budging from the 6 point demand. Guess Mujeeb himself had lost control as later events prove.
Recommend 0
MEA
Sep 23, 2017 04:17pm
@M. Emad foolish! How do you count Bangladesh as an Islamic Republic? It's a secular country by the constitution of its own.
Recommend 0
khan
Sep 23, 2017 04:21pm
"External forces can only build on local fissures and take advantage of conditions created domestically, and India did just that" Exactly this is what happening now an no lesson has been learned from the past. But one should appreciate the present Military leadership, showing great restrain and giving full chance to the civilian leadership to put their house in order. But unfortunately the civilian leadership is doing everything to force the Military leadership to take over.
Recommend 0
iMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Sep 23, 2017 04:22pm
@Rationalbabu What took place was sad, I never said anything like that so please don't change topic of comments yaar, but it's important to know the reality. Most Pakistanis that is over whelming majority of Pakistan love Bangladesh. I can say the same about Bangladesh also because they know it was all political mismanagement. Again long live Bangladesh always and always and long live Pakistan always and always. Oh don't forget India, Nepal and Sri Lanka all one family. We must look at the past to improve ourselves from our Past Mistakes. Love is the biggest healer Sai Baba said it right but who will remember to spread the message of peace that is more important :) IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 23, 2017 04:29pm
@Sam Very good and very true comment.You have translated my thoughts in your comment.Since 1971 I have been thinking the same.
Recommend 0
Brainiac
Sep 23, 2017 04:29pm
@Agha you must be a due hard supporter of the ppp. The party that has brought so much success to Sind.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 23, 2017 04:35pm
25th March 1971 night I was in old-Dacca (Dhaka) city. Will never forget that night till the day I die.
Recommend 0
MUHAMMAD
Sep 23, 2017 04:41pm
"By not acknowledging the wishes of the electorate, Bhutto and his backers in the military created a crisis which the military then dealt with in the only way it knew how. Elite interests in West Pakistan were unwilling to give democracy and the people their mandate. While West Pakistani politicians are responsible for the constitutional failure, it was only the military leadership which was responsible for the massacres that took place in East Pakistan" The above paragraph says it all. One thing to note is that in case of Pakistan, except Baluchistan all the other units voted to join the union. Had the govt given due rights to the provinces from day one , BD would not have been formed irrespective of the fact that it was separated physically from west Pakistan. Once again kudos to DAWN for such a bold article. I don't think print media in any of our neighboring country has this much courage to openly acknowledge the ills of its own country.
Recommend 0
Brainiac
Sep 23, 2017 04:43pm
When will the greed of the Bhuttos stop. They have single handedly broken Pakistan, destroyed our people through lies, deceit and corruption. Perhaps we deserve such leaders if we fail to stand against them. I wonder if they ever return to power in Pakistan whether they will sell out to foreign monies and let balushistan go. There are enough precedents of their debauchery.
Recommend 0
Rationalbabu
Sep 23, 2017 04:43pm
@Asif anjum : There will always be a poor and deprived underclass of people in every country - often due to their lifestyle choice, religious dogma etc. On the whole Muslims are a lot happier in India than minorities in Pakistan and none would move to Pakistan even if invited! The vast majority are proud to belong to India.
Recommend 0
ISH
Sep 23, 2017 05:04pm
Can we be one again?
Recommend 0
Saleem Mir,MD
Sep 23, 2017 05:11pm
"India helped East Pakistan become Bangladesh in the last few months of 1971, but was not responsible for the conditions between 1947 and 1970 which led to the breakup of Pakistan. External forces can only build on local fissures and take advantage of conditions created domestically, and India did just that."This should be essential part of our history books for posterity. I lived in former East Pakistan from 1961-1967 as a student and could see the foundations of united Pakistan slipping while the politicians and army officers of west Pakistan denying the writing on the wall. One famous journalist captioned lead article in his digest"Muhabbat ka darya beh raha hay" for what should have been "Nafrat" replacing Muhabbat. Even Mujib ur Rahman until 1965 war was an ardent Pakistani as I recall him telling students gathered around him on Jinnah Avenue Dhaka on the eve of first night curfew was lifted "Ayyub Khan should be warned not to make East Pakistan a bait for India to grab while west Pakistan tries to snatch away Kashmir . We will support Ayyub in his pursuit to free Kashmir only if he is sincere to us Bengalis". The lesson of history is once again being neglected in the remaining Pakistan as regionalism, and sectarianism is breaking the fabric of their fancied unity apart.
Recommend 0
M. EMAD
Sep 23, 2017 05:26pm
@MEA Majority of Bangladeshis are Muslims. Just like Hindu Republic of India which is practically run and governed by Northern Indians, imposing foreign languages like Hindi and their foreign culture on the true Indians of the South. Who are better educated, spiritual, smart and have above average IQ than the rest of the Indians. Give the government to people from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or Kerala they will do 1000% times better of a job to bring the people of South Asia together and bring prosperity for everyone, rather than present Gujju attitude of gonda violence and fueling of extremism by using religious jargon and jingoism.
Recommend 0
warraich
Sep 23, 2017 05:26pm
What is presented here is just one side of the picture. Bengalis were deprived of their rights before independence. And after independence, it had become evident that they did not enjoy their full rights. That was the base for the breakup of Pakistan. After this, role of Mujjib became questionable when he demanded separate rights for the provinces by raising his illegitimate six-points. According to some reporters, 'idher-tum idher hum' was just a headline that became a part of the newspaper and not the historical wording of Bhutto.
Recommend 0
MUHAMMAD
Sep 23, 2017 05:27pm
@M. Emad It would be very nice if you could share your experience so that we in former west Pakistan can know exactly what was happening there.
Recommend 0
warraich
Sep 23, 2017 05:31pm
Role of Mukti Bahni and her support by the Indian government, as often expressed by the Indian leaders, cannot be neglected. It was mainly Mukti Bahni who raped the Bengali women and not the Pakistan Army.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 23, 2017 05:33pm
@M. Emad What ever happened between Pakistan and Bangladesh is only due to the political greed of politicians. We the people of the Islamic Republic of Bangladesh love Islamic Republic of Pakistan. You are our Muslim brothers and sisters and no force can separate our inseparable bonds of Islam. May Allah Bless you dear. I'm Muslim I admire and adore my beautiful faith and it's teaching. I really appreciate your love and respect for calling us Pakistanis brothers. Remember we have millions of other faiths living with us in Pakistan and Bangladesh also so lets wish all of us goodwill and brotherhood after all we came from Sindhu Dharti Maa. Salam brother and thank you again for you love. I love Bangladesh also just like Pakistan. You are my beautiful Muslim family Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 23, 2017 05:38pm
What evidence do we have that this photograph is indeed from 1971? Fake news and photoshopped pics are all the rage these days. Even I was duped.
Recommend 0
AKS
Sep 23, 2017 05:54pm
A candid article. Pakistan Military and their supporters unequivocally blame India for splitting Pakistan. In fact they should thank Indira Gandhi who insured and allowed a safe passage to home of 90000 Pakistani POW.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 23, 2017 05:58pm
Bangladesh happened because we closed our eyes to facts on the ground and the same CAN happen again in Balochistan, if we don't smell the coffee.
Recommend 0
Conscience
Sep 23, 2017 06:03pm
@Sam Today Bangladeshi Human Development Index, prosperity have overtaken West Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mango man
Sep 23, 2017 06:07pm
@Pak PATRIOT I agree. Like most investigative commission reports, this was never publicly released/discussed and thus "no lessons learnt". I hope people and the military realizes, "its time for a change" of attitude.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 23, 2017 06:10pm
And yet, Bhutto is still hailed as a hero. His leading part in the breakup of Pakistan is largely ignored.
Recommend 0
hem pant
Sep 23, 2017 06:12pm
A balanced and factual article.Let us consider a scenario that India and Pakistan become friends.Benefits will be enormous and intangible gains will far outweigh the tangibles
Recommend 0
k p rao
Sep 23, 2017 06:24pm
@Imtiaz ali khan Day dreaming. Not good for health. Have you heard the story of Shaikh Chilli?
Recommend 0
Pran
Sep 23, 2017 06:38pm
@Imtiaz ali khan ...Your opinion is empty and serves no purpose other than your disregard for historical truth. If Bangladeshi says this, then only I will accept the statement as truthful. Coming from a Pakistani, it is self serving statement that absolves you for the national crimes. Peaceful be with more. More importantly, may the self-illumination be forever with you.
Recommend 0
BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Sep 23, 2017 06:48pm
@TZaman Sir situation remains the same, wwhich ever party wins Punjab - rules Pakistan. My submission is to INCREASE the number of federating units. This will ensure that the present smaller provinces do not feel neglected/downtrodden.
Recommend 0
Rationalbabu
Sep 23, 2017 06:48pm
@iMTIAZ ALI KHAN : Point taken.
Recommend 0
Yakub
Sep 23, 2017 06:49pm
I wonder if an Indian newspaper will accept photographs of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Nabarun Dey
Sep 23, 2017 06:53pm
Kudos to the author for unbiased tale of the sordid episode. However he missed the key issue of the language. Bengalis were not ready to forego their mother tongue for the sake of Urdu which became biggest stumbling block between East and West. Eventually language became the assassin of the 'two nation theory'. Pakistan was pregnant, India only acted midwife to deliver Bangladesh. Full credit(creation of Bangladesh) goes to the mandarins of Islamabad and imprudent Pakistani Army. Pakistan owe sincere apology for the crime the nation committed on its own people.
Recommend 0
Ano
Sep 23, 2017 06:59pm
@Punjabi pasta Rouges will rouges.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 23, 2017 07:00pm
Bhutto and military leaders done very few thing in favour of Pakistan.As a Pakistani i always read that Indian forces attacked east Pakistan.History never tells you the other side of the story.Pakistan military launched attacks on the soil of east Pakistan.Winning 160 out of 162 seats isnt a joke.If people of east Pakistan choosen Mujib led party for themselves then who was Bhutto and military to decide that they should not give chance to Mujib in east Pakistan.Shame on the concerned people
Recommend 0
S. Ahmad
Sep 23, 2017 07:03pm
@Empire I understand fully what you want to say but please don't forget, Jinnah never divided India and created tow nations of the British India. It was Congress who divided India. Please read "India Win freedom" by Azad and you will get a clear picture.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Sep 23, 2017 07:17pm
@AXH looking at the past can prevent history repeating to certain extent. Or be fatalistic.
Recommend 0
Krishna
Sep 23, 2017 07:18pm
Very decent article. Militaries should serve the countries and not the other way around. How much of human potential and development is wasted due to animosities and self righteous and selfish behaviours of few.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 23, 2017 07:22pm
@Rajeev and who was funding, aimng and traing mukti bahini. Their bases were in india.
Recommend 0
Ano
Sep 23, 2017 07:23pm
@Asif anjum Nobody forced them to.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Sep 23, 2017 07:38pm
@M. EMAD sir, you have no knowledge of the Indian situation.
Recommend 0
WISE2WIN
Sep 23, 2017 07:43pm
What happens when other ethnic, religious and linguistic groups currently not being able to follow their culture or study their language act in the same manner? Will there be more divisions? What and who decides the need for more boundaries?What warrants boundary wars? Coexistence is never an answer is it?
Recommend 0
Adi
Sep 23, 2017 07:45pm
Ayub and yahya were mainly responsible as they had the power and responsability. Mujeeb and bhutto were just trying to find a political ground for themselves. Seems like pakistan has not learnt since with army still relevant to governance and political meddling and mujeebs cum bhutto replaced by benazirs, nawazs and now imrans. Nobody care about common man a.k.a bloody civilians.
Recommend 0
Tarun
Sep 23, 2017 07:56pm
@M. EMAD sir, indias prime minister is from west, president from east, vice president from south . Which north Indian are u talking about exactly ? Being blind is one thing, being stupid is an altogether different game. And you sir are leaning towards the later
Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Sep 23, 2017 07:56pm
@TZaman : I know for fact, how Sindhis are treating Mohajirs. Visit Tughlaq House complex and you will not find one non-Sindhi ( in senior positions ).
Recommend 0
alla bux
Sep 23, 2017 08:01pm
@M. EMAD India had several Prime Ministers from the South and many Presidents. It makes no difference who controls the Government in India as it is a democracy and is Governed by its Constitution.
Recommend 0
jaam
Sep 23, 2017 08:02pm
The picture of mass immigration resembles the one in Rohingya...
Recommend 0
jaam
Sep 23, 2017 08:04pm
Lessons are learned by only academicians and researchers; why would rulers learn, they have to repeat the history off-and-on.
Recommend 0
shehzad
Sep 23, 2017 08:05pm
Unbiased article. Moreover, Bhutto's role should be written in more detail on this debacle.
Recommend 0
RP
Sep 23, 2017 08:12pm
What achieved by two nation theroy, milion died & forced to left there homeland on religion in one night, who are not even part of this & still after 70 yrs we even not see back to learn from it. Wish coming generation atleast live in peace..
Recommend 0
Zaman
Sep 23, 2017 08:20pm
@M. Emad No. Sheikh mujib did not lead the independence. He could not even declare independence. He just surrendered and went to the west leaving people leaderless. It is Ziaur Rahaman who declared independence.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Patriot
Sep 23, 2017 08:20pm
Unfortunately, We have never tried many of the Pakistani army officers for crimes against humanity during Bangladesh freedom struggle. Almost four million innocent Bengali men, women and children were slaughtered at the hands of Pakistani military who never got any justice and we talk about Kashmiri freedom struggle? What a hypocrisy.
Recommend 0
Rana
Sep 23, 2017 08:28pm
@creation of Bangladesh every country has one national language so Jinnah was not wrong on choosing Urdu.
Recommend 0
Khurram Arshad
Sep 23, 2017 09:00pm
Yahya Khan arrested Mujib ur Rehman and made a hero out of him. It was totally uncalled for. You may recall a recent event of Crimea where people decided to part way from Ukraine simply by voting in parliament. If Bengalis had decided to make their own state then after sweeping in general elections they could have easily done this through parliament. Mr. Yahya could have asked Mujib Ur Rehman to take vote of confidence in parliament and the parliament could have decided very peacefully. Then why Mr. Yahya went for military operation? This army defeat was the only and most shameful surrender in the Islamic History. A butcher was telling his client that " there are two types of Siri (Goat's head). Saadi and Fauji". Client asked what is the difference. Butcher said." Saadi is with brain."
Recommend 0
amir
Sep 23, 2017 09:09pm
True and bitter facts, great article.
Recommend 0
RP
Sep 23, 2017 09:15pm
@M. EMAD have u visited old gallary, even if u see old snaps, u cannot differentiate whther a person is Hindu or muslim..even today i upset ..see pain & blood on the eve of freedom what they face.
Recommend 0
Asif Nawaz
Sep 23, 2017 09:37pm
Learning history is very easy but kearning lessons from it impossibly difficult
Recommend 0
Razi
Sep 23, 2017 09:47pm
Breakup of Pakistan in 1971 is not defeat or nullification of 'Two Nation Theory'. Two Nation Theory is a doctrine with not geographical boundaries.
Recommend 0
Razi
Sep 23, 2017 09:48pm
@AXH Not agreed
Recommend 0
Razi
Sep 23, 2017 09:49pm
@parvez Chowdhury What else is more than unity via Islam? Geography and history is immaterial when it comes to Islam.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Sep 23, 2017 10:03pm
Slaughter of Bangladeshis is a blot on us and even today we are not admitting the truth. Events after 1971 shaped us and made us belligerent not to look inward and blame our failures on others. Today Bangladeshi people look at us a criminals.
Recommend 0
reader
Sep 23, 2017 10:05pm
Let us learn from the past. At least now and in the future the three political entities formed in the Indian Subcontinent should live as friends and allies.
Recommend 0
Atul Rajput
Sep 23, 2017 10:23pm
Undoubtedly a very good article. The union of East and West Pakistan was an unnatural one(based on narrow religious identity) and it would have required a lot of effort to keep them together so what happened would have happened sooner or later. By extension of the same logic, the partition of the subcontinent was also not natural and many problems in the subcontinent are a product of partition. The people of the subcontinent can learn quite a bit about their history from this article. Thank you Dawn.
Recommend 0
Krish chennai
Sep 23, 2017 10:39pm
@Saleem : I was a schoolkid in Calcutta in 1971. Raghu Rai had these very photographs in the Statesman, which was the leading daily in Calcutta, and for that matter India. those days. Seeing these pics today brought back those memories clearly and vividly. Those were the days before photoshop and what-have-you. We have a shared history to come to terms with, hopefully with mutual understanding.
Recommend 0
d Patel
Sep 23, 2017 10:41pm
My most memorable thing about 1971 East Pakistan war is the endless messages live broadcast by Indian Radio of India's Pakistani prisoners of war to their families in Pakistan. This was nuisance to me when I cannot listen to the normal scheduled programs like classical music, news etc.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 23, 2017 10:49pm
It’s a sad part of Pakistan history that todate has been pushed under the carpet. In such situations, history repeats itself. Bhutto was hanged, benazir was murdered, Zia was murdered, Musharraf is hiding n living in exile, nawaz sharif is disgraced and removed. The country has bad relationship with every neighbor and also it’s allies. It is considered a hotbed of extremism globally. Nothing has been learned todate.
Recommend 0
PEshwarwala
Sep 23, 2017 10:53pm
I do not think Creation of Bangladesh disproved Jinnah's two nation theory. In fact it added corollary to that. Even two languages or two cultures cannot live together.
Recommend 0
d Patel
Sep 23, 2017 10:58pm
One important matter on 1971 partition of Pakistan was Indira Gandhi's visit to USA. According to those who watched her on TV in USA, she came to request Nixon administration to pursue Pakistani dictator to stop the war like attack on its own population and listen to people's grievances. We all know that Nixon's secret mission of reaching out to China through Yahya Khan was more important to USA than the Pakistani Army operation in East Pakistan. US mission about China was the additional factor that played part in the 1971 partition of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Sumitendra Mazumdar
Sep 23, 2017 11:56pm
@M. Emad You mean well, but unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh, India was not ``founded'', certainly not Gandhi. If one insists in putting an individual name it has to be Chandragupta Maurya.
Recommend 0
Sumitendra Mazumdar
Sep 24, 2017 12:00am
The number of refugees who escaped to India reached 10 million in August 1971. Many died while trying to reach the refugee camps, others died of cholera and other diseases in the camps. The Pakistani military should be held responsible for these deaths too.
Recommend 0
Mohammad Fida
Sep 24, 2017 12:26am
Great series of the past happening ...shows all clear but one thing is surprising that Bhutto overthrowing Ayub Khan regime merely for bringing democracy saying that 'entire country is a graveyard wherein mothers' breast got dry of milking babies...we got to democratise the society.." But after election results he would surprisingly refuse to sit in the parliament asking for a negotiation out of the house first...This was not a democratic bhutto but an exploiter Bhutto who influenced the army even to concede and go for dama dam?
Recommend 0
truth never hides
Sep 24, 2017 02:12am
i believe that Pakistan has learned nothing from its past because the same thing is happening with the people of Balochistan. We Pakistani are using their resources and dong nothing for the people of Balochistan as happened between 1947 and 1971 with Bangladeshi. The money which Bangladesh was getting by exports was used in west Pakistan for infrastructure and giving them nothing. That was not fair at all. And i must say that Pakistan should invest money in Balochistan too because we don't want to see a Balochistan a separate country like Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Rajiv
Sep 24, 2017 02:26am
@Imtiaz ali khan India and Pakistan are also blood brothers. They are not different. they are just different by the one partition line.
Recommend 0
Rajiv
Sep 24, 2017 02:27am
@Sam Bangladesh is more stable and growing faster than Pakistan. they are economically more stronger that Pakistan
Recommend 0
John Cool
Sep 24, 2017 03:08am
@AXH What is the point of digging up the past? Considering the geography of East and West Pakistan, East Pakistan with Bengali majority should have been a separate country right from the start. With India sitting in the middle and licking its wounds because of the split, what happened was going to happen sooner or later. The point of bringing past is so you learn from past mistakes and also Pak army is party to culpable genocide.
Recommend 0
John Cool
Sep 24, 2017 03:25am
@Pakistani " responsible for our failures" How about taking responsibility of your crimes and at the least admitting it.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Sep 24, 2017 03:34am
@NK Bangladesh was not a libility since the day Pakistan was created. The exports from east Pakistan ( Bangladesh ) were way higher than West Pakistan. The intellectual class was bigger than WP. The surplus income was spent on WP. The lies created against EP were exposed when Majority votes went to Shaikh Mujuboor Rehman and Bhutto couldn't digest this. The WP and Army couldn't digest a Bengali as a PM of Pakistan. What WP did in return is to alienate the EP citizens. Our eating habits were taunted, less Bengalis were kept in army and govt ranks. Niyazi did every kind of crimes against EP ... today EP is way better in terms of national wealth and global image.
Recommend 0
Adnan Akhter
Sep 24, 2017 03:39am
@AXH Disagree!!!! I think East Pakistan should never have been a separate country. If the situation was handled in better way, results could have been different. Responsible of times could have given authority of East Pakistan to Mujibur-Rahman to run the East side as independent administrative unit of Federal Pakistan, just like Hong Kong.
Recommend 0
d Patel
Sep 24, 2017 03:46am
@A Brother in need - You say, no evidence of rapes found by a journalist? where was she looking at? I had seen numerous pictures and reports in news papers, right after the birth of Bangladesh, of the pregnant women seeking shelter and support because they were raped. It is likely that most raped women did not get pregnant. It seems that you want to live in a dream world and want to close eyes so that you do not have to see evil committed by your "Brothers!!!"
Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Sep 24, 2017 04:09am
The Bengali nation deserves our apology.
Recommend 0
Bharat
Sep 24, 2017 04:18am
It is unbelievable how the Pakistani army treated the East Pakistanis. It was like invading a foreign country
Recommend 0
SANA
Sep 24, 2017 05:02am
@Saleem Sure Saleem - your conspiracy theories have no end. so according to you a reputed newspaper like Dawn is giving us "fake news"?????
Recommend 0
SANA
Sep 24, 2017 05:12am
@Zak ok Zak. you are famous for putting the blame on anyone who is around. But please pick one scapegoat. One comment- India is fully responsible as per you. Second comment- Soviet Union is fully responsible as per you. So which one is it?? Can we pick odd days to blame India and even days to blame the Soviet Union? This way we can try to bring some logic to your ramblings.
Recommend 0
SANA
Sep 24, 2017 05:15am
@TZaman I have a lot of hope for the younger generation Pakistanis if they are anything like you. You have the courage to write that your generation has been busy learning 'concocted history". Proud of your openness and objectivity. I must say these are rare qualities in your country. With a younger generation like you ready to question what is being fed to you, Pakistan is not fully lost------yet.
Recommend 0
SANA
Sep 24, 2017 05:17am
@TZaman "We just brushed the crime under the carpet. Now probably going for that ugly drama's second edition." Fabulous! Open minded! Courage to see the truth, even if it is hurtful to you. Kudos.
Recommend 0
propakistan
Sep 24, 2017 05:17am
"External forces can only build on local fissures and take advantage of conditions created domestically" Explains Sindh, Baluchistan and now Pahtunkhua situation, each of these minority provinces has been raided by military repeating the mstake of the East Pakistan action. We will not learn and dont want to learn because it will hurt the vested interest of the greater province. Writer has not shed any light on the plight of the true Pakistani which we left behind high and dry in destitute in the 116 camps across Bangladesh promised to be taken back by Pakistan. I sometime feel the cries of those Biharis are haunting us every day in terms of failure at every facet of our life.
Recommend 0
ARun
Sep 24, 2017 05:44am
Interestingly the population of Pakistan 207m far outnumbers Bangladesh pop 180m.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Sep 24, 2017 06:00am
@Ahmed Bhutto is the one who saved Pakistan. Bhutto supported given Power to Mujeeb in East Pakistan but not in West Pakistan for a very reason that West and East Pakistan both have a very different approach when it comes foreign policy. A united Pakistan with a pro Indian and Pro Soviet Union foreign policy would have been a disaster for the military and West Pakistan. We would have been fighting Afghan war inside West Pakistan. If army would have listen to Bhutto and had given power to Mujib in the East, they probably would have saved a humiliating surrender. Lets learn from our mistake and give power to each unit of the federation.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 24, 2017 06:14am
@Rationalbabu Thanks Bhai. I love you my brother.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Sep 24, 2017 06:30am
@M. Emad there is not a single in the would have accepted six points. India design everything and attack Pakistan at it weekest time.
Recommend 0
Hameed
Sep 24, 2017 06:40am
@Mian two nation theory is the best thing for the Muslim ifof Sub Continent.
Recommend 0
Ayub
Sep 24, 2017 07:12am
An accurate piece of history.
Recommend 0
NEIL
Sep 24, 2017 07:43am
Excellent Article, as an Indian it is so refreshing to see people from Pakistan commenting thats it is not true that India went into war in the first place, India was dragged into a War. India wanted to help Bangladeshis from the atrocities caused by Pakistan Military in East Pakistan. Hopefully , the teachings of hate against India in Pakistan ends as common people are tired of this on both sides of the border.
Recommend 0
Masud
Sep 24, 2017 07:49am
@Imtiaz ali khan
Recommend 0
Ammy
Sep 24, 2017 07:49am
@A Brother in need .... Dear, a human closes his/her eye on death, but what you are writing clearly shows here that , you have your eyes already closed even before one breathes last ..from the reality and false ego which is not letting you accept the cause of making of East Pakistan. It's glaring fact. At least believe on the article published at Dawn. You will feel better. All the best !
Recommend 0
Masud
Sep 24, 2017 07:55am
In my view,Two Nation Theory is still alive. See the plight of Muslims in India that proves that Hindus and Muslims are two entirely different nations.
Recommend 0
Brigadier samir bhattacharya
Sep 24, 2017 08:18am
I have covered this terrible tragedy FOR Pakistan in great details and without being biased in Book 4 of my epic 6 volume book NOTHING BUT! --WHAT PRICE FREEDOM . And to my mind the chief architects of the break up were Mr Bhutto--Gen Yahya and his coterie of foolhardy Generals.
Recommend 0
NVV
Sep 24, 2017 08:38am
One more thing. Even now, some Bangladeshis hardliner groups create protests against the Bangla Supreme Court judgements against the war criminals. We saw murder of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman followed by sequence of Army rules. A Curse working?
Recommend 0
Abu
Sep 24, 2017 08:57am
This is all nonsense. The whole thing was indian consspiracy.
Recommend 0
Alok
Sep 24, 2017 09:06am
What lead to separation of pakistan was the same reason leading to separation of bangladesh-- the pride and arrogance of punjabi and muhajir community that they are elites and are entitled to preferential treatment being the mughal progeny.. neither they accepted democratic setup in india nor in united pakistan because for them, it's my way or highway..
Recommend 0
Mehran
Sep 24, 2017 09:07am
@A Brother in need - Sharmila Bose's account was self serving and was heavily criticized to downplay and completely deny the atrocities for the sole purpose of pushing her own personal agenda. It is like one of those authors and conspiracy theorists who deny holocaust.
Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 24, 2017 09:10am
One thing for sure that India's naval and Air blocked gone and India cannot apply this strategic in future war with Pakistan. Pakistan is in much better position . Indian when Air blocked Pakistan in 2002, Indian government pretty soon realize that it had made a big mistake. Although India later lifted the air blocked Pakistan still kept it enforce , which made the Indian Prime Minister go beg Bush to request Mushraff to lifted the blocked . The strategic depth the Indian claim by breaking Pakistan not effective because of Pakistan Long range missile.
Recommend 0
Rahul Upadhyay
Sep 24, 2017 09:14am
@Asif anjum Google Hamid Ansari....Vice President of India till a few months back, Google Syed Akbaruddin India's representative at United Nations, Google Syed Asif Ibrahim toll recently India's IB chief... These are current ,will not even speak of Late Abdul Kalaam etc Think or at least Google before you spout Mullah speak
Recommend 0
Muneer
Sep 24, 2017 09:23am
History of desire of Muslims in Bengal to have an independent state starts much earlier.However, during British period the partition of Bengal is the most vivid inspiration of it. The Muslims of Bengal wanted it but Hindus opposed it So the British eventually reverted to a unified Bengal. Quaid e Azam was aware of it and asked British to divide British India into three : India,Pakistan and Bengal . Nehru didn't agree.A draft of British government dividing India into three is available in the Library in London.This is another reason why BD didn't join India on its independence which it could not have attained without their very active physical support . The foregoing in no way absolves the blunders of leadership of both the wings in the catastrophe after formation of Pakistan though the ML resolution of 1940 in Lahore demanded independent entities in East and West.
Recommend 0
Anwar Ali
Sep 24, 2017 09:27am
After taking firm stand on religion for creation of Pakistan, came the term of nation-state idea vis-a-vis Bengali nationalism based on it's rich language and culture. Perhaps religion only is not enough to bond a state with two diversified and distinctive geography and demographic realities unless you mix full democratic norms with it. When sub-continental concept was broken in 1947 leaving behind a great chuck of Muslim population, a further division in form of Bangladesh raised many questions unresolved. That is why the topic still much relevant.
Recommend 0
Burnham baloch
Sep 24, 2017 09:32am
@Pak PATRIOT ...it is more India centric comments by changing name and caste only...we all are clear that it was Bhutto responsible for defeat...soldiers are fighting what resources they have and regarding plots what if you could had given your youth at Sachin .,waziristam then had comments. If plots had been deciding factors 24000 shared fig had not been on score board bhae jan
Recommend 0
True Agnostic
Sep 24, 2017 09:35am
...and yet Pakistan is unwilling to tender an official apology to Bangladesh for their war crimes.
Recommend 0
Chaitanya
Sep 24, 2017 09:36am
Nice eye opening article...India or pakistan is just a belief. Let us unite supporting truth and humanity. I live in india but i dont like india or pakistan or any country. I will only like humanity.. love you...
Recommend 0
parvez Chowdhury
Sep 24, 2017 09:38am
As a survivor of War Victim and War Crime by the Pakistani Military and Political Leadership did the Blunder of the Century by denying the 1970 Election. We as a East Pakistani Bengali voted for United Pakistan and waited Peacefully till 25th of March 1971. But in the late night of 25th March 1971 Pakistani Military start their Operation Search Light against the 75 Million Bengali Civilian. 75 Million Bengali had No other choice but to Protect them self from the Military Onslaught. On 26th March, 1971 Bengali Declare Independence and made Pakistan Military Enemy #One. Now the name of the game changed from Peaceful Political Dialog to war. The Rule of the War is "MY ENEMY'S ENEMY IS MY FRIEND" and it was applied very nicely.
Recommend 0
RAJu
Sep 24, 2017 09:55am
@Sam perhaps you may repeat the same story if baluchistan is separated"poor people,burden on the country bla bla bla."
Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Sep 24, 2017 10:16am
Before 1947 the Muslim League supported the 2 nation theory. After Pakistan was created, it seems a similar theory held sway in West Pakistan: fear of Bengali domination!
Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Sep 24, 2017 10:28am
@FAZ You are right. Indians should avoid unnecessary comments. But I think that not all the posts by Indians here can be called rants. Some are sensible.
Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Sep 24, 2017 10:30am
@Rationalbabu Similar things happened in 1947. They have to be forgiven although unforgettable.
Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Sep 24, 2017 10:39am
Most meticulous analysis of a sad event. Just for the sake of ego of few in top, the country paid a very costly price.
Recommend 0
Burnham baloch
Sep 24, 2017 10:54am
Many Indians are writing comments with the moto of pakistan patriot etched, 'll be aware with their agenda.
Recommend 0
Virendra
Sep 24, 2017 11:06am
Bangladesh may never get to heal her wounds completely. But I am happy that as a country and society they have done far better than Pakistan, thus justifying their struggle.
Recommend 0
Feroz
Sep 24, 2017 11:13am
@Rana India does not have a national language, the government recognizes 22 languages as official languages, total number spoken in India being over fifty.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar
Sep 24, 2017 11:57am
My son. Pak Army is the only Army in entire world who have sacrificed equal ratio of officers and soldiers in war against terrorism. Largest number of officers casualties in any war is the indication of officers capacity of leading from front. Don't just write bogus blogs, first acquire know to write. The plots u are taking about is being paid by every officer in installments.
Recommend 0
Zafar
Sep 24, 2017 12:32pm
Good article. Can democracy develop in our country? It is not in our culture to accept opinion of majority. Compromise is not in us. Mature nations are able to resolve their differences and forget the past and move on. We can not. All three countries in the Indian sub continent are at war with each other and internally also for over 70 years. In the Western world people have their opinion but do not force it on others and accept majority rule. We do not. That should chang in our society. We are the most intolerant people in the world.
Recommend 0
Traveler
Sep 24, 2017 12:40pm
Very well written. I think this is one of the strong reasons of creation of Bangladesh as mentioned in the article:- "Academics studying the process of democratisation in Pakistan have argued that one of the many reasons why elections were never held in Pakistan was the fear of the Punjabi-Muhajir elites, and of their military-bureaucratic alliance, that with East Pakistan’s majority population universal franchise would always result in a majority of seats from East Pakistan".
Recommend 0
HAKIM
Sep 24, 2017 12:42pm
Sorry to have missed the last four parts of the story. Great piece worth reading and learning. Thanks.
Recommend 0
Masum
Sep 24, 2017 12:45pm
The version expressed in this article is very close to what really happened in 1971 and the virtual division of Pakistan. But majority of Pakistanis are ignorant of this fact and wrongly blame India as the main culprit. It is almost fifty years now. Time for Pakistan to let it's people know what caused the split of Pakistan in 1971. This kind of article will help.
Recommend 0
PAKISTANI
Sep 24, 2017 12:48pm
@Pakistani Patriot don't call ur self Pakistani patriot please. U r either one of them or playing in the hands of enemies. Sorry but that's truth. Amend ur narrative please.
Recommend 0
TechScribe
Sep 24, 2017 01:08pm
The only point the writer missed is that India had a massive refugee crisis on her hands. That's the reason she trained Mukti Bahini and waged a war against Pakistan.
Recommend 0
TechScribe
Sep 24, 2017 01:15pm
@Sam You haven't understood the issues. Today Bangladesh's economy is growing faster than Pakistan. If the developed states in India think the same way as you do we have to dispense with large parts of north and north east India. I think the biggest liabilities of Pakistan are its elites and the army.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 24, 2017 01:38pm
@Rajiv Yes brother you are so right. You are my brother and I'm yours no once change that Inshallah. Extremist on both sides are the problem, most of my people are very loving people. Salam from Sindhu Dharti Pakistan. Namaste :)
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 24, 2017 01:38pm
@Masud Salam Masub bhai thank you yaar.
Recommend 0
Peace lover
Sep 24, 2017 02:30pm
The kind of treatment is given to Baluchistan and Sindh, i am afraid of having same situation again.
Recommend 0
HAWK
Sep 24, 2017 02:35pm
The facts that led to creation of Bangladesh have not been explained,e.g,Punjab's role in W. Pakistan behaviour towards E. Pakistan, allocation of annual funds for flood affectees, the distance between two parts. But the most important role was played by the India. India did not HELP but directly intervened in the creation of Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
Masoodul Hameed
Sep 24, 2017 03:09pm
"Since 1971, one has heard of the great saneha of East Pakistan, yet perhaps lessons are still left unlearned. While the separation of East Pakistan brought about democracy in the truncated Pakistan which survived, .........." No! Democracy was smothered. There should have been fresh election in Pakistan just as Bangladesh conducted right after its birth. Bhutto would never have won, if the electin were conducted! People had realised what maneuvering by Bhutto to separate East Pakistan took place!
Recommend 0
Yaqut khan
Sep 24, 2017 03:16pm
@Punjabi pasta Indian history is bogus...why will Pakistan attack Indian territory in such condition when east Pakistan is on boil.
Recommend 0
Jamsheed Sultan
Sep 24, 2017 04:38pm
Excellent article which should open our eyes.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 24, 2017 04:38pm
After 1970 national election there was a rumour that Sheik Mujib would appoint Rehman Sobhan as the federal Finance & Planning minister and Colonel (r) Md. Ataul Gani Osmani as the Defence minister. The top generals, Punjabi-Muhajir elites and their military-bureaucratic alliance (genuinely) panicked that Sobhan would reverse the money and trade flows and Osmani could recall the 'Agartala Conspiracy case' files which resulted his premature discharge from Pakistan Army in 1967.
Recommend 0
Empire
Sep 24, 2017 06:04pm
@S. Ahmad Jinnah and the Congress leaders were equally guilty for the decision of partition. No tall Lincolnesqe leader emerged
Recommend 0
MUHAMMAD
Sep 24, 2017 06:13pm
@Virendra It doesn't matter how Bangladesh turn out to be after its independence to justify her struggle. Even if they would have remained behind Pakistan (which they still are in many parameters), their struggle was right as they fought against the wrong of Bhutto, Yahya and the establishment.
Recommend 0
akshay
Sep 24, 2017 06:37pm
@A Brother in need So Bro who made the first mistake, Mr. Bhutto or Mr. Rahman?
Recommend 0
alla bux
Sep 24, 2017 06:59pm
In the UNO Bangladesh PM said we killed 3 MILLION Bangladeshis in 1971. That statement went unchallenged by our worthies at the UNO, who seem to be more interested in countering India than others.
Recommend 0
Kalyan
Sep 24, 2017 07:12pm
Just brilliant and factual. Hats off to the writer.
Recommend 0
Muhammad Saleem
Sep 24, 2017 07:54pm
Not true..............During peak of crisis, Shah of Iran visited Pakistan. It was right after 1970 elections. He accompanied Yahya Khan to Daaca also during the visit. Yahya Khan introduced Mujib to Iran's Shah as the next prime minister of Pakistan. Mujib had not imagined in the dream of his dreams of the said position, as he had quite a low self-esteem. Ayub knew him better and kept him locked up and released him under pressure. If any West Pakistani contributed to Mujib's secessionist planning, it was Bhutto. They both acted extremely irresponsible. Their fate is evidence of this truth. Wars are fought to win and lose. History is full of them. Subsequently US lost two wars and Soviet Union one.
Recommend 0
rudraiah rajasekhar
Sep 24, 2017 08:04pm
@M. Emad India was not found by Mr Gandhi and certainly he was not the father of an ancient nation.
Recommend 0
Gary
Sep 24, 2017 08:21pm
The ex-foreign minister of Bangladesh, Kamal Hossain, in Bangladesh: Quest for freedom and Justice (2013), reports a conversation with Pakistan's former foreign minister, Aziz Ahmed: "When pressed to suggest what should be done to those (Biharis) who were clearly eligible and entitled to go to Pakistan, but whom Pakistan was not willing to accept, Aziz Ahmed turned round and said, 'Why don't you push them into India?' When told that this was hardly feasible, he retorted, 'Then push them into the Bay of Bengal'."
Recommend 0
Muhammad Saleem
Sep 24, 2017 10:27pm
@parvez Chowdhury Voting for Mujib's Six Points is voting for divided Pakistan, not united. Name one country in the world with two currencies, two federal capitals and two armies..........Those were 3 of his 6 Points.
Recommend 0
Mobashir Hussain
Sep 24, 2017 11:25pm
Mr.Zaidi distorted the history again .He forgot to mention that Admiral Ahsan and General Yaqoob Ali Khan resigned as they didnot want to be the part of Bhutto/Yahya plan.Both of them were so called Mohajirs.The killing and destruction was started by Gen.Tikka Khan followed by Gen.Niazi.So Mr.Zaidi please pass on all the credit to where it belongs.
Recommend 0
Salman Rizvi
Sep 24, 2017 11:50pm
@Punjabi pasta But India did play a part!
Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 25, 2017 12:25am
Bhutto's formula, idhar hum udhar tum, given the political divide between the two regions would have been the only solution to keep the unit intact. Let us not forget that the elections were a consequence of a popular revolt led by Bhutto and not Mujib, and Mujib ran on a secessionist, ethnic nationalism platform, both have no place in 'national democracy'- the real blame in the breakup of Pakistan however (in order of responsibility) is with those who called the shots, the genocidal maniacal generals of the army, the UN that sat on the sidelines because America told it to and the opportunistic invading Indian forces and their mercenaries.
Recommend 0
Lt Arslan(shaheed)
Sep 25, 2017 03:11am
@Pak PATRIOT sir, are you saying that the officers laying their lives on the border the likes of lt arslan are infact coming from India to lay their life for pakistan or captain khurram or Lt COL. shahid earlier this year? over 10 pak army officers laid down their lives only this year. they are not given plots for free like politicians get but pay for them throught out their job. may be read from somewhere before commenting
Recommend 0
vin
Sep 25, 2017 03:55am
@Yaqut khan For Kashmir. You change wikipedia and ask Pakistani retired General to change their statements about that Pakistn attacked and declared war on India on 3rd Dec'1971.
Recommend 0
Rajan
Sep 25, 2017 05:32am
Dawn is an excellent newspaper. The good professor needs to be commended for this excellent and honest account.
Recommend 0
khan
Sep 25, 2017 05:47am
@Chacha "A united Pakistan with a pro Indian and Pro Soviet Union foreign policy would have been a disaster for the military and West Pakistan. We would have been fighting Afghan war inside West Pakistan." How so exactly?
Recommend 0
khan from India
Sep 25, 2017 05:54am
@Masud "In my view,Two Nation Theory is still alive. See the plight of Muslims in India that proves that Hindus and Muslims are two entirely different nations." In India a Muslim could become the captain of the cricket team. Could become the President. Could become the most loved/paid Bollywood star. Can you say the same thing about Pakistani minorities? Please go play your religion card elsewhere. The plight of Muslims in India is more attributable to our backward thinking with more emphasis on making babies than on education.
Recommend 0
khan
Sep 25, 2017 05:58am
@Abu "This is all nonsense. The whole thing was indian consspiracy." Completely agree. We were peacefully meditating when evil India suddenly attacked. Our 90000 soldiers we still meditating when they were captured.
Recommend 0
khan
Sep 25, 2017 06:07am
@HAWK "But the most important role was played by the India." So, you read the whole article and still did not have the guts to pull your head out of the sand it was buried in.
Recommend 0
Ram Goyal
Sep 25, 2017 08:13am
Imposition of Urdu as the national language of East Pakistan was the primary factor in the break up of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Amin saigol
Sep 25, 2017 08:33am
Sir,resent and protest against your use of the word "massacare/s". Obviously you are heavily influenced by Indian authors in the writing of this article.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Sep 25, 2017 09:33am
In denial to stand adopted by Mujibbur Rahman Pakistani are forgetting atrocities done by Pakistan military on Bangladesh. Even there could be truth that Mukti vahini did atrocity on Bihari muslim but that does not absolve Pakistani military.
Recommend 0
KHwarizmi
Sep 25, 2017 09:53am
While the Bengalis wanted out Hindu rule they should have been given independence from the early start as it was seperated by hostile land. But that is history now. Pakistan fought well with just 50.000 troops against a force of 500.000+ Indians pluss Multi Bani terrorists trained by India. The 92.000 POWs included over 40.000 West-Pakistani civilians and their families. Present day Bengali Muslims are regretting the whole thing now. They got military dictatorship instead of real democracy after a few years, their geographic and strtegic position became limited, it became the most overpopulated erea in the world, corruption was rampant, it's military force down to a minimum, more poverty became the norm and all future maps of the world shows former East-Pakistan under water because of global warming.
Recommend 0
Anusri Tripathi
Sep 25, 2017 10:47am
@Imtiaz ali khan But, dear, Bangladeshis love Indians, especially eastern Indians. In fact the eastern Indian Bengali hindus are ethnically same as Bangladeshis - hence blood brothers. How can pakistanis love bangladeshis? Do you have any idea - how much the pakistani army tortured the bangladeshis during that period? We being residents of the Indian state of Bengal, have seen that torture, have given shelter to millions of Bangladeshis irrespective of RELIGION. Now Pakistan is shouting about Rohagiyas. What about those millions of unfortunate Bengalis, who flew from Bangladesh during 1971 to India? Why no tears for them?
Recommend 0
mirror
Sep 25, 2017 11:10am
Apart from the common people of Pakistan the rulars, the militaries and the beurocracies are very intollerent and hostile not only to others but also to their fellow countrymen. First they are allowing the silent entry of extremist concept in the education in schools and madrassas in the form of religious preching and deformed history. Then they always trying to fool people by raising anti India slogan. Look at the country now. Full of poverty and intollerence. Making weapons and bombs but failing to give food to its people. Look where is India now in every aspect of life. Feeling sorry for the people of Pakistan, as, once upon a time before Independence it was a single country and we all were brothers who fight against the British. Still the genoside of Bangladesh is going on in Balochistan and other provinces of Pakistan. Dont shelter terrorists. If you play with fire, one day you will burn your hand.
Recommend 0
mirror
Sep 25, 2017 11:15am
@alla bux No one challenged the statement that Pakistani military killed 3 million Bangladeshies because it is a true fact and everyone knows it.
Recommend 0
Wellwisher of Both
Sep 25, 2017 11:21am
@Masud Can you honestly say that Hindus of Pakistan are better off than Muslims of India? Even Muslims of India are better off than Muslims of Pakistan. If option s given, will more Muslim of India will move to Pakistan or Muslims of Pakistan will move to India? If Jinnah honestly believed in two nation theory, why that 10th August speech? (sorry the date I mentioned may be wrong but you know what speech I mean)
Recommend 0
fardeen
Sep 25, 2017 11:24am
Apart from the common people of Pakistan the rulars, the militaries and the beurocracies are very intollerent and hostile not only to others but also to their fellow countrymen. First they are allowing the silent entry of extremist concept in the education in schools and madrassas in the form of religious preching and deformed history. Then they always trying to fool people by raising anti India slogan. Look at the country now. Full of poverty and intollerence. Making weapons and bombs but failing to give food to its people. Look where is India now in every aspect of life. Feeling sorry for the people of Pakistan, as, once upon a time before Independence it was a single country and we all were brothers who fight against the British. Still the genoside of Bangladesh is going on in Balochistan and other provinces of Pakistan. Dont shelter terrorists. If you play with fire, one day you will burn your hand.
Recommend 0
rajkumar
Sep 25, 2017 01:53pm
@M. EMAD than yr knowledge of India is bare minimum i can say,India follows a system of 3 language policy in most states,first language being regional,2nd being Hindi and 3 rd being english.Yes Hindi is promoted but not with a "my way or the highway attitude". As regards leadership role it is a mix bag of north and south Indian (P.V.Narshima Rao and Deve Gowda) and being a north indian i can say south Indians are more literate and organised than north but our country is run by a mix bag of wise minds from all over India.We all know for sure that the moment we start going in different directions,it will be dooms day for all of us.That is why you have unity in diversity.
Recommend 0
imdadali
Sep 25, 2017 01:58pm
i have undergone through facts of article and found every thing true, correct. dismemberment of country was already planned as after Jinnah there was no national leader in country. Shaikh Mujeeb was winner in east pakistan and bhutto in west. later obtained 81 whereas the former clean sweeped. It is also true that agenda by mujeeb led to rebel his character was controversial but instead of it he might be given chance which might be minimized massacre of fellow citizen (bengali). If they were not ready to live with us they should have been separated peacefully as like main partition took place between into-pak and which should have remained better then that mahaym as that sewed the seed of hats. the role of late ZA Bhutto was also dubious as he had backed of some generals so his views was that unless bengal did not separate, rule of pakistan shall not come in his fortune and his dream shall remain incomplete. self interest is greater than national interest by ruler in the country.
Recommend 0
wellwisher
Sep 25, 2017 04:28pm
we appreciate your courage in publishing this
Recommend 0
MUHAMMAD
Sep 25, 2017 05:43pm
@Anusri Tripathi and what makes u think that all Bangladeshis hate Pakistanis? have not seen cricket matched held in Bangladesh between india and Pakistan and the support Bangladeshis show towards Pakistan which is more then that fir India. And why is that the people of Bangladesh despite of all their cultural similarities with west bengal decided to be a separate nation ? they were only separated for 24 years with eachother? what was the thing which made them separate from their west Bengali counter parts?
Recommend 0
Amar
Sep 25, 2017 06:31pm
Where are the photos of 92,000 Brave pakistan army soldiers surrendering ??
Recommend 0
iMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Sep 26, 2017 05:06am
@Anusri Tripathi We all love each other in our hearts superficial dislike is caused by our own politicians yaar. Love to all India from Pakistan because I know millions and millions of Indians just want to get along with Pakistan and move on to become a progressive nation which IndoPak and rest of South Asia needs to become. Majority of Pakistanis also want to the same Shanti :) Love you my brother. Love
Recommend 0
Ravikumar Selvarajan
Sep 26, 2017 05:33am
@Sam You are a genious. When Pakistan has super thinkers like you, it is quiet obvious why it commands such a great international appeal. Pathetic souls.
Recommend 0
naeem
Sep 26, 2017 05:38am
my new view is that not entire military but only yahiya khan and bhutto is responsible for break of pakistan. from the ideological view actual pakistan is bangladesh. only yahiya and bhutto is the destroyer of a dream country i say dream country pakistan
Recommend 0
sharif
Sep 26, 2017 06:10am
@A Brother in need why operation search light didnt succeed?
Recommend 0
sharif
Sep 26, 2017 06:12am
@M. Emad thanks
Recommend 0
akbar523
Sep 26, 2017 09:41am
Well written and commendable yet there are few facts still missing. Honest reporting is always the victim of politics but it's better late then never. M any Pakistani's may have perished without learning the truth
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali khan
Sep 26, 2017 10:48am
@Anusri Tripathi Brother bad things happened in the Past as I sad lets learn lessons from it and move on to a prosperous future. I still think Muslims in West Bengal don't have equal opportunities like the Majority Hindu population but that's true in Pakistan also. So who I'm to say one is better than the other we both are equally messed up by society. I love you my brother that's all I say. Because I see you as a Child of Sindhu River and myself as well, so that makes us one family. If things were open between us two IndoPak nation I would like to have a masala chai with you. You guys make good chai in WBengal and Bangladesh. It would be nice to discuss common topics to better ourselves and in the end we both will find brotherhood and same family, because we are the same people. Love from Sindhu Dharti Maa here in Sindh Pakistan. IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
SUNIL
Sep 26, 2017 02:32pm
Jinnah had an idea of a confederation of Indian states having maximum autonomy, like the USA which of course the Congress abhorred.What prevented the leaders of 69 to 71 to accept a confederation of Pakistani states ? Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Bengal etc as some sort of United states of Pakistan ?? thank you Dawn for such an unbiased article.
Recommend 0
SUNIL
Sep 26, 2017 02:34pm
mr Zaidi, do you beleive that the 2 nation theory has come undone or is still relevent ? Or is ethnicity and political power more important than religion as a means of statehood ?
Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 26, 2017 03:23pm
At the end it was injustice and egos of few which affected millions. AS rightly mentioned, "Not many West Pakistani intellectuals or political leaders protested and opposed military action in East Pakistan. Their silence makes them complicit in the killings. India helped East Pakistan become Bangladesh in the last few months of 1971, but was not responsible for the conditions between 1947 and 1970 which led to the breakup of Pakistan" This was a deliberate act of PAK political elite and military was accessory to this crime. Shame for not recognizing democratic process and results. It is always few who control fates of many, as noticed here unless "The Many" protest and stand against "The Few" otherwise. Wonder if this split had not happened what the region be like today in 2017 and in future?
Recommend 0
dipti ghatol
Sep 26, 2017 05:13pm
@Imtiaz ali khan you are a good man with a sound mind. I like reading your comments of mutual harmony. Your mindset is exactly what needs to multiply all over the world.
Recommend 0
raj
Sep 26, 2017 10:42pm
Everybody should read the report and then decide for themselves the reason for the break down of PAKISTAN. Learn from the the history of all that happened and try to understand it pragmattically.
Recommend 0
Truth@world.com
Sep 26, 2017 11:00pm
Hard hitting lines from this article - 1. While versions may vary, as do number counts — of casualties, massacres and rapes — there is broad consensus, especially among Pakistani authors, that the scale and nature of atrocities conducted by the military was on a horrific scale. 2. As the massacre took place in East Pakistan, Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon did “nothing, intentionally” 3. Despite the fact that West Pakistanis were told as late as Dec 14 and 15 that they were winning the war, on Dec 16, 1971, Gen A.A.K. ‘Tiger’ Niazi, GOC, East Pakistan, surrendered to the Indian troops led by Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka. Has anything changed...
Recommend 0
Rehman
Sep 26, 2017 11:11pm
Most incredibly, Bangladesh's per capita GDP has overtaken that of Pakistan's this year. This would have been unthinkable in 1971, as we were seen as far more developed and advanced than Bangladesh back then. It is hard to believe things have changed so much in such a short time.
Recommend 0
Truth@world.com
Sep 27, 2017 12:13am
Bangladesh history is set to repeat in Baluchistan. Not just because of Army's handling of unrest but because of 'don't care' attitude of common Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
NJayanthkumar
Sep 27, 2017 03:19am
@Imtiaz Ali khan Khan, You have changed faith but, our forefathers are same. Same blood, DNA.Persian changed faith but they celebrate Navroz. Indonesian keep their name based on Rama, Krishna. Japanese are Buddhist but their names are Japanese. Why our Indian Muslims keep their Arabic names? Do we not have our own names. am waiting for day when my Indian, Pakistani Muslim have names like Ashoka the Great, Luv (Founder of Lahore) Kush (Founder of Kasur) and Dahir (King of Karachi who sheltered child of prophet). I hope to see this in my life time. Else, I will see in next birth. At least, we understand it and accept it.
Recommend 0
faye
Sep 27, 2017 08:23am
Break up of Pakistan was due to Yahya Khan. Bhutto and Mujib ur Rehman were also to be blamed.
Recommend 0
anand
Sep 27, 2017 12:16pm
@Rahim,proud Bangladeshi Even in 1947 export from east pakistan was much higher compared to west pakistan. Jute was in much demand those days and east Bengal was cultivating a good chunk of that. Unfortunately at time of partition most of jute processing industries were based in Kolkata and cultivation was done in east Pakistan. Which hampered the thriving industry
Recommend 0
TRUTH
Sep 27, 2017 02:28pm
As they say, "THE TRUTH BE TOLD" and I feel Dawn is doing a commendable job by presenting present generation of Pakistan - the Truth, which may be bitter but nonetheless BE TOLD
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 28, 2017 11:26pm
Bangladesh Mukti Bahini did not start the 'massacre' --- they fought to end it.
Recommend 0
Bobby Srinivas
Sep 29, 2017 02:52pm
All very true and an objective analysis of what happened. It also proves that language, specially Bengali, was a greater motivation, than religious affiliation!
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Sep 29, 2017 03:24pm
@NJayanthkumar All gods are 1 it's humanity in heart which matters brother. I love you brother Kumar drop the past and open you heart to all. Namaste from the Sindhu Dharti Maa where Sanatan dharma was born along the banks of the Sindhu River. Sindhu Maa loves all :)
Recommend 0
m. emad
Sep 29, 2017 03:25pm
I love Pakistan, but don't like bad people anywhere. Pakistan Zindbad!
Recommend 0
dRACH
Sep 29, 2017 03:25pm
Peace to all.
Recommend 0
drach
Sep 29, 2017 03:48pm
@m. emad we love you too.
Recommend 0
truth
Sep 30, 2017 06:59am
@Imtiaz ali khan what a wishful thinking.
Recommend 0
G.Ravi
Oct 04, 2017 07:40pm
A rare and truthful insight into the history. Well narrated with facts and logic.
Recommend 0
leena
Dec 16, 2017 08:37am
Why 3 million Bengali residing in Pakistan never went back to their native land.
Recommend 0
Kevin
Dec 16, 2017 09:21am
@Imtiaz Ali khan You are great Imtiaz really. So much love and wisdom. Are you really a Pakistani?
Recommend 0
karnatakan
Dec 16, 2017 09:24am
@AXH You
Recommend 0
rk singh
Dec 16, 2017 09:43am
very strong headlines- so early in the day....
Recommend 0
AXH
Dec 16, 2017 10:51am
@m. emad - I do not believe that you love Pakistan and your postings is a proof of that.
Recommend 0
Chaudhry ali raza
Dec 16, 2017 02:13pm
Very good and unbiased views. It is clearly evident how military and civilian leadership in West Pakistan colluded with each to bring miseries to the people of East Pakistan. Bhutto despite of being a genuine political leader was instrumental in preventing General Yahya from summoning the assembly session. Sadly, the politicians of the present day had not learnt any lessons from the past and are still busy in protecting there own interests rather the national interests. I can only hope that the mistakes of the past are repeated which could lead to a similar debacle like the break up of Pakistan in 1971. This could only happen if we built strong institutions and democratic system which is fair and provides every individual residing in Pakistan to excel and be part of democratic process. Best of luck for Pakistan and its over 200 million inhabitants.
Recommend 0
A R Rehman
Dec 16, 2017 03:36pm
Its not complete yet. in next 10 years, there will be meltdown
Recommend 0
KMN SARWAR IQBAL
Dec 16, 2017 04:21pm
No falsification discovered by my judgement. Thanks to Mr Zaidi for the courage to establish the fact.
Recommend 0
Name
Dec 16, 2017 04:42pm
DAWN AT ITS BEST. Must read for every pakistani.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 16, 2017 06:58pm
@leena An outstanding comment. It is time the people of Pakistani Nation ask this question.And what is the Govt.of Pakistan doing about it?
Recommend 0
Amir Shakeel
Dec 16, 2017 07:20pm
Fully agree with author - shameful act of our military and politicians
Recommend 0
Sandhu
Dec 16, 2017 07:21pm
Very well written article and it os eye-opener for many Pakistanis.If the lesson is still not learned from this, The history will repeat again.Kudos to Mr.S. Akbar Zaidi.Well well. written and I will advise everyone to read this
Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 16, 2017 08:39pm
@Iftikhar if you need that many people against two, there is something seriously wrong with ur group.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Dec 16, 2017 09:00pm
Indeed a very good summary, it is so sad to see even with such a big debacle, People of Pakistan, politicians and our establishment never learned any lesson.
Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Dec 16, 2017 09:53pm
The SADDEST Part is that Pakistan has NOT learnt any lessons from the 1971 Break Up.
Recommend 0
Rajanagam
Dec 16, 2017 10:08pm
@AXH, The point is if Pakistan does not learn from history, It has no future.
Recommend 0
Khalid Khan, USA (Originally From OCCUPIED KARACHI)
Dec 16, 2017 10:53pm
There is more to come
Recommend 0
Sureshk
Dec 16, 2017 11:11pm
I commend the author for his factual representation of history.takes great courage when you or yours have been on the losing side but also bestows dignity to the loser and generates respect in the eye of the victor fo those who were defeated . Excellent article.
Recommend 0
Kunjan
Dec 16, 2017 11:12pm
Pak miilitary murdered millions. It was horrific I hope Pakistan new youth stops violence and believes only in talk and democracy.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Dec 17, 2017 12:29pm
@Pak PATRIOT my dear they are already scarificing their lives for their country and my dear bro after completing a service of 25 to 30 yrs they only had plot nothing else. Just look at their pay scale then talk
Recommend 0
rizwan khan
Dec 17, 2017 02:46pm
I think in every Pakistani university there should be at least one researcher to have to the topic the night activities of Gen. Yahya Khan and General Rani... so the nation should have enough evidence for the worst crisis of Pakistan in the history.
Recommend 0

Copyright © 2024

NewsKit Publishing Platform