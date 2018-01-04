Dawn Logo

The day Salman Taseer fell silent

His killing adds another bloodstained chapter to the history of a country that's been held hostage by agents of hatred.
From the NewspaperUpdated 04 Jan, 2022 12:03pm

This article was originally published in Dawn on Jan 4, 2011.

LAHORE: “I remember Bhutto saying history is written in the blood of martyrs,” Salman Taseer said while giving an interview to monthly Herald in 2008, two years before he was gunned down by his security guard in Islamabad.

His violent death adds another bloodstained chapter to the history of a country that has been frequently held hostage by agents of hatred. Taseer was born in 1946.

From the archives: Blasphemy law claims another life

His father Mohammad Deen Taseer (famously known as M.D. Taseer) was a poet and guides to legends like Faiz Ahmed Faiz as well as being one of the founders of the Progressive Writers’ Movement in the 1930s.

His mother Christabel (Bilquees) was a British leftist activist and elder sister of Alys, later Alys Faiz. The two sisters had left their homes and come to India where they met their future husbands.

Taseer studied at Saint Anthony’s School and the Government College Lahore — institutions where he was a few years senior to Nawaz Sharif.

In the 1960s, he went to England to study accountancy. Early in his professional career, he successfully set up two chartered accountancy and management consultancy firms in the UAE and Pakistan.

In 1994, he established First Capital Securities Corporation Limited (FCSC), a full service brokerage house and had been actively involved in establishing other companies in the financial services sector as well as the telecommunications, media, insurance and real estate/property development sectors in Pakistan.

Taseer authored a number of articles on investment and financial subjects.

When he picked up the pen to write on politics, there was little surprise that he chose Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as his topic. The outcome was ‘Bhutto: A political biography’.

Taseers’s association with the Pakistan People’s Party went way back in time. In his maiden speech after taking charge as governor of Punjab in 2008, he declared that he wanted to turn Lahore into another Larkana for the PPP.

He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Lahore in the 1988 election. That was his only electoral victory and he lost the elections in 1990, 1993 and then in 1997.

Taseer was among the PPP stalwarts who were drawn to Gen Pervez Musharraf, even though he did not formally join the general’s establishment until agreeing to be a federal minister for commerce and industry in the caretaker set-up of Muhammadmian Soomro in 2007-08.

While the caretakers wrapped up after overseeing the general election in 2008, the tag of being a Musharraf associate stuck to Taseer until his death.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz strongly criticised his appointment as governor in May 2008. The PML-N called him a Musharraf’s man “installed to destabilise its government in Punjab”.

Over the next two and a half years, Taseer was involved in a war of words with the PML-N, especially Shahabz Sharif’s law minister Rana Sanaullah.

The worst in the series came when Sanaullah targeted the Taseers in a malicious campaign that found the law minister distributing ‘objectionable’ pictures of the governor’s family among media personnel and MPAs outside the Punjab Assembly.

Salman Taseer was not known to take any accusation levelled against him lying down and would react with anger to anything that was thrown his way.

And he was not averse to initiating a few attacks and a few controversies of his own. He was perhaps the only man from his party to have raised voice for the construction of Kalabagh dam. He said the dam was the “need of the hour”.

As governor, he frequently clashed with the Sharifs. He invoked his experience as a fortune-maker as he sought to win over Punjab’s trading community and applying his own ideology to paint the Sharifs as the supporters of extremist groups.

He was severe on both Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah after some photographs which made it to the newspaper pages showed the provincial law minister currying favour with leaders of a banned outfit in the run-up to a bye-election in Jhang last year.

Later on in the year, Sanaullah targeted the governor for disappearing and going on a clandestine visit abroad, leaving the province without its constitutional head.

Taseer remained defiant in the face of punches thrown at him. Some time later he turned up in person at a Lahore photo exhibition to prove his detractors wrong after a section of the media had reported that he had gone on another of his foreign missions.

Taseer never made any secret of his take on the Sharifs with whom he had long and unsuccessfully contested power in Lahore and Punjab. It appeared as if he was eager to use his position as the governor to press his case.

Taseer was also tortured by police in November 1992 when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister — an incident which he later remarked had rid him of all fears about his person.

In what could have led to his assassination, he also followed a line on the blasphemy law which was independent of the PPP. He spoke with passion about the case of Aasia Bibi who had been sentenced to death by a lower court, and even committed to seeking a presidential pardon for her.

Read: Lawyers shower roses on Taseer killer

This landed Taseer in trouble with a group of people who accused him of trying to protect a blasphemer. There were protests outside the Governor’s House in Lahore and rallies in other parts of the country. Some relatively less known clerics issued edicts calling for his head. This led to concerns being expressed about his safety, something he himself was not always too bothered about.

Governor Taseer was all too keen to steal a few moments for himself, his family and friends from the hectic itinerary he had to follow as the constitutional head of the province of Punjab.

A Dawn newspaper story the day after Taseer's violent death
Farrukh Shah, his media adviser, said Taseer would often “prefer to move without security” and would say he was not afraid of death.

A couple of messages Salman Taseer sent out during his last days sum up his views on what turned out to be the last of his many battles.

The son of a poet, he quoted Faiz in a television interview:

‘Rakht-i-dil baandh lo, dil figaro chalo / Phir hameen qatl ho aayen yaaro chalo’

(Let’s charge our bruised hearts and go; Come friends, let it be our heads again).

As a man keen to stay abreast with times, he tweeted on the Internet only days before his assassination:

“I was under huge pressure sure 2 cow down b4 rightist pressure on blasphemy. Refused. Even if I’m the last man standing.”

Comments (60) Closed
wasim
Jan 04, 2016 08:29am
should have thinked before he talked---- the people he was was trying to help turned out to be his worst enemy.
Recommend 0
saeeds
Jan 04, 2016 08:41am
Finally after many years a courageous and honest article about one of the greatest person Pakistan ever produce . Salman Taseer is my hero a person who sacrifice his life for poor woman. Where are all the people who criticizing politician all day. The day salman taseer become everyone hero that will be a day Pakistan become greatest nation of the world.
Recommend 0
gul
Jan 04, 2016 08:54am
Salute to you Mr. Taseer. You and Shahbaz Bhatti stood for truth.
Recommend 0
imtiaz ali
Jan 04, 2016 09:17am
I was delighted when he was killed .I cant forget that day .It took me many month to realize that i was on the wrong side .....
Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Jan 04, 2016 09:51am
@imtiaz ali I feel bad for you
Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Jan 04, 2016 09:52am
Salman Taseer death is tragic, but lets not forget his son who was kidnapped a few months after his death and is still a captive
Recommend 0
Shazia
Jan 04, 2016 09:53am
Its very unfortunate that we value great people only after their death....
Recommend 0
Amit Singh
Jan 04, 2016 10:07am
Democracy is a very big word, both pakistan and india need to teach its true meaning to their masses, then only these problems we are talking of will stop in our lands.
Recommend 0
Anwar
Jan 04, 2016 10:14am
@imtiaz ali I am glad, but the unfortunate part is that most haven't been struck by that realization till date.
Recommend 0
Syed Irfan Ali
Jan 04, 2016 10:43am
Thanks Dawn for such a beautiful write-up on a very courageous political personality of our country. May his soul rest in peace.
Recommend 0
Haroon
Jan 04, 2016 10:51am
The utter silence of PPP on this issue qualify the Bhutto's party as a mere hypocrite.
Recommend 0
JP
Jan 04, 2016 11:24am
His defense of Aasia Bibi was a truly noble act. Pakistan's salvation is in developing all leaders with such conviction that they can dare to challenge against unpopular views (which should not be unpopular in the first place) - that's leadership, not for votes or popularity, but because it was the right thing to do. From across the border, I was most puzzled when the lawyers showered flower petals on his killer... not some poor madrasa educated youths with a skewed view of the world... but well-educated lawyers, not 1 or 2, but some 2500 lawyers wanted eagerly to defend him. Until this attitude changes, things won't change. Happily, the attitude seems to have changed since, thanks to efforts by progressive media like Dawn. Thanks to @imtiaz ali. That took courage to say.
Recommend 0
Human First
Jan 04, 2016 12:49pm
You are our hero Mr. Salman Taseer. Salute.
Recommend 0
Zain
Jan 04, 2016 02:22pm
A brave leader who took the extremely rare step of standing up for a poor woman from a minority community. May he rest in peace, and may we see more leaders with such courage to take us forward.
Recommend 0
Nani_Patekar
Jan 04, 2016 02:34pm
Being a PPP supporter I felt really ashamed that the sitting government of that time even kept the commemorative ceremonies subdued. He died for one of the poor and most vulnerable communities in Pakistan and was even shunned by his own party
Recommend 0
abp
Jan 04, 2016 03:28pm
Pakistan will survive only because of people like Mr. Taseer. Unfortunately, we have very few left. I am sure his family is even more stronger after his sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Taseer family.
Recommend 0
Prasad
Jan 04, 2016 04:56pm
RIP..may Pakistan have many more of your creed...
Recommend 0
talat haque
Jan 04, 2016 06:38pm
True hero - died defending the helpless and oppressed
Recommend 0
Muhammed
Jan 05, 2016 12:49am
A great man - spoke what other could not. Salman - RIP and i wish hell to your enemies (which already is slowing reaching their toes)
Recommend 0
Bairooni Haath
Jan 05, 2016 03:17am
Salman Taseer took a principled stand once in his life and paid the price. To understand Salman Taseer, read his son's article in the Wall Street Journal. http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702304911104576445862242908294
Recommend 0
Rashid
Jan 05, 2016 05:24am
A true warrior and a hero. Very few people in Pakistan poses that kind of courage.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jan 05, 2016 05:32am
It is a shame that his murderer is still not been punished.
Recommend 0
rahul
Jan 05, 2016 06:58am
There is progress in Pakistan - Dawn and other media is openly talking against the killings in the past year or so but it was not the case when it actually happened.
Recommend 0
Ejaz Khan
Jan 05, 2016 08:06am
A true hero. I salute your courage, conviction, bravery. Mindset has to change,hopefully Pakistan will have more people like you Sir, R I P
Recommend 0
Rashpal Singh Dushanbe
Jan 05, 2016 08:27am
Rest in Peace, Salman Sahib, true son of the old Punjab, You were a visionary way ahead of your time.
Recommend 0
Masoud
Jan 04, 2017 12:35pm
@saeeds: For most otherwise.
Recommend 0
harjeet
Jan 04, 2017 01:12pm
PAKISTAN LOST A HERO
Recommend 0
samiRehman
Jan 04, 2017 01:27pm
true hero
Recommend 0
samiRehman
Jan 04, 2017 01:26pm
true hero
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jan 04, 2017 02:55pm
The blasphemy law needs to be revisited in order to curtail its misuse.
Recommend 0
FAREED HUSSAIN
Jan 04, 2017 03:01pm
State did good to punish Qadri and not to come the fanaticism in the way of justice. Those apologetic for Qadri should be tried too, starting from the financier of Qadri's shrine. It is an evidence of approval of Taseer's murder and justifications of Qadri's action
Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 04, 2017 03:05pm
@Zain what did he do for the majority community??? Any thing you recall??
Recommend 0
IMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Jan 04, 2017 03:13pm
Salman Taseer is a hero because he protected the innocent people. The truth messenger of Islam. R.I.P. Dost. Mumtaz Qadri was a killer there should be no Mazar/prayer area allowed for this murderer. Extremist are the worst problem of India and Pakistan. I was very happy when I heard he was punished for his crime and justice was served on beautiful day. :) Love you Pakistan and wish you become a industrialized nation you have so much potential in you my beautiful Indus valley land :)
Recommend 0
IMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Jan 04, 2017 03:14pm
@Parvez The blasphemy law should be discarded. Thank you.
Recommend 0
IMTIAZ ALI KHAN
Jan 04, 2017 03:15pm
@harjeet Amen.
Recommend 0
NECROMANCER
Jan 04, 2017 04:56pm
A true hero of Pakistan....I feel privileged to be standing with the views of this great man
Recommend 0
Shailesh
Jan 04, 2017 05:04pm
@imtiaz ali with good people like you around one can rest assured that there are many more heroes in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Princess_of_DHUMP
Jan 04, 2017 06:12pm
You will not be the last man standing Salmaan Taseer Sahib. Pakistan will eventually become the one that was envisioned by Faiz and Jinnah
Recommend 0
DraGON
Jan 04, 2017 08:44pm
We will remember you Salman Taseer. Rest in peace
Recommend 0
ABDUL MUQTADIR
Jan 04, 2017 09:18pm
Mumtaz Qadri wore uniform to protect the life of Salman, he had accepted and took oath to protect the life of Salman but in his heart he had plan to kill him.
Recommend 0
Acorn Guts
Jan 04, 2017 10:19pm
Not many mortals who know what is wrong and also have guts to call it out like Taseer did. Great man.
Recommend 0
RAK
Jan 04, 2017 10:30pm
Heroes and winners are not the same thing. Salman Taseer will remain in the hearts of sane, tolerant and peace loving people. May his soul rest in eternal peace amen.
Recommend 0
Shabbir Ahmed
Jan 04, 2017 11:08pm
@saeeds Was he really the "greatest"? One doubts your standards of measuring people's greatness.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jan 04, 2017 11:14pm
@IMTIAZ ALI KHAN Yes...but one has to be realistic and try and do what is possible...not what is impossible.
Recommend 0
imtiaz Faruqui
Jan 05, 2017 01:16am
With 2500 lawyers came to defend that killer. With this kind of mind set, there is little hope.
Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 05, 2017 09:32am
He was truly educated and sensible person who talk sense and senseless people killed him. This is what saying is never argue with illiterate because if he lost he will become your enemy.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ali khan
Jan 06, 2017 12:06am
@Parvez You are right,
Recommend 0
Shafiullah Soomro
Jan 04, 2018 11:31am
Salute to you Mr. Taseer for your untiring efforts. You stood firm against evil until your last breath.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Hussain
Jan 04, 2018 11:31am
Salman Tayseer went too far with his outburst against the most sensitive issue for which he had to pay with his life.
Recommend 0
M N Humayun Sheikh
Jan 04, 2018 12:11pm
It is mentioned that Ghazi Ilum-Ud-Din Shaheed's body was brought at The House of Salman Taseer's Father, from there, Ghazi's Funeral was taken to Miani Sahib Qabarstan for Burial. What A Shame Salman Taseer Brought for his father.
Recommend 0
qazi
Jan 04, 2018 01:10pm
Going against the tide is a crime in Pakistan. He stood and killed by his opponent.
Recommend 0
wellwisher
Jan 04, 2018 01:13pm
thanks for having and showing courage
Recommend 0
Reader
Jan 04, 2018 04:57pm
One of the most courageous people that ever lived. He stood up for values that went against the common grain in Pakistan. He was killed by his own body guard whose solemn duty was to protect him, the other "body guards" did nothing to protect him. His actions has defined the great schism in Pakistan society on a very sensitive subject. He will be remembered as a hero, not anyone would want to say and did what he said and did, because he had a mission, and lived and died for a cause he knew well what the consequences might be, he will be always remembered.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 04, 2018 05:08pm
RIP, Sir. You were, without any doubt, one of the greatest humans in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
AHA
Jan 04, 2018 06:16pm
Salman Taseer did what was right. A brave man, Respects. Rest in peace.
Recommend 0
kashif
Jan 04, 2018 09:14pm
One of the darkest day of our history.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 04, 2019 07:14pm
A very dark day in the history of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Faran
Jan 04, 2019 10:11pm
I dont understand why people go to Mumtaz's shrine.
Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Jan 05, 2019 05:20am
May Salman Taseer's soul rest in peace! (An admirer from Canada)
Recommend 0
Ranjit Haripur
Jan 05, 2019 06:47am
Ever so often our land produces a person so rare and gifted.Salman was such a person. He had a brilliant mind, had consummate elegance about him, spoke Punjabi, English and Urdu with such eloquence. He was way ahead of his time.
Recommend 0
