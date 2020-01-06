70-years-of-pakistan

The dawn of advertising in Pakistan (1947-2017) As advertising in Pakistan marks 70 years of existence, we highlight themes that influenced its trajectory.

The sole statesman Excerpts from columns published by Ardeshir Cowasjee.

Darkly, through a decade of disquiet Pen, paper and newspaper have been integral parts of Ghazi Salahuddin’s existence.

Opening up windows in a fortress It was during Saleem Asmi’s tenure that Dawn Islamabad edition was launched.

The fifty commandments under Zia In the turbulent years between 1980-81 over 400 ‘Thou shalt nots ….’ plagued the press.

Stringent measures for a dangerous lot The reason why Pakistan ranks high among the countries considered dangerous for media persons.

Jinnah in the eyes of his colleagues If there is one characteristic which distinguishes Mr Jinnah in public life, it is his sturdy independence.

In pictures: The enigmatic Mr Jinnah Remembering Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary with a series of rare photographs.

The wit and humour of the Quaid “Men may come and men may go. But Pakistan is truly and firmly established and will go on with Allah’s grace forever”.

Special report: The Legacy of Mr Jinnah 1876-1948 The Pakistan that emerged in 1947 was a mere shadow of what Jinnah had wanted.

A sisterhood with nerves of steel Women journalists were never more in need of courage than during the repressive Ziaul Haq years.

Special report: At the crossroads 2013-2017 In 50 years, there has never been a better time, or greater need, for progressive politics in Pakistan.

The exciting truth-tellers of sport The field of sports reporting has evolved significantly since Pakistan's victory in the 1992 cricket World Cup.

Journalism in the ‘disinformation age’ We are fighting a losing battle in a space that remains beyond editorial control: the internet.

Special Report: After the assassination 2008-2013 As president of Pakistan, Asif Zardari had to deal with many of his own ghosts and much personal baggage from the past.

Special report: The military strikes back 1999-2008 General Pervez Musharraf overthrew an elected government, an offense punishable by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Special report: Going nuclear 1990-1993/1997-1999 Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions offered Sharif a mixed bag of joy and disappointment.

Ayub’s attack on Progressive Papers Mazhar Ali Khan recounts events of that fateful day in April 1959 when Pakistan's press suffered its most grievous blow.

The stars that faded away The demise of Pakistan Times was widely mourned because of its role in securing people’s respect for independent press.

The price of saying Pakistan Zindabad A Hindu mob burnt down Dawn's offices in Delhi in 1947, angered by the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ headline.

The profession’s lone constant Investigative journalism has retained its ability to rock the established powers in profound ways.

Convergence and divergence of views Quite in contrast to what official historiography portrays, Jinnah and Iqbal cannot be stereotyped as one and the same.

From sloggers to celebrities When the floodgates opened for private TV channels flash celebrity journalism replaced the daily slogger.

Pakistan through the eyes of a foreign correspondent The state continues to draw red lines and the press continues to bump up against them.

The legendary Ahmad Ali Khan The longest serving professional editor of an English-language newspaper in Pakistan left a long-lasting mark on Dawn.

Special Report: Daughter of the East 1988-1990/1993-1996 The real losers as a result of Benazir Bhutto’s elimination from politics were the people.

The struggle of Sindhi newspapers The universe of Sindhi newspapers and periodicals is much larger than any other regional language in Pakistan.

The patchy world of Urdu newspapers Urdu journalism is blamed for its campaign-style, hero-driven narratives on history, politics and society.

Long road to a dubious victory Unfettered press freedom was not acceptable to the civil bureaucracy-dominated and military-inducted establishment.

Special Report: Darkness Descends 1977-1988 The one person who single-handedly changed Pakistan, perhaps forever, was the military dictator, General Ziaul Haq.

The man Jinnah called his right hand The Pakistan of 2017 is in many ways Liaquat’s creation as he established most of the policies Pakistan follows today.

Special report: The legendary Liaquat 1895-1951 Liaquat was as pivotal to the consolidation of Pakistan as the Quaid-i-Azam was central to the creation of Pakistan.

Small screen, big scream The last 15 years have seen a surge in the number of television channels and radio stations in the country.

Special Report: Democracy in Disarray 1974-1977 The fact that Zia’s legacy far outlives Bhutto’s also explains how much Pakistan has changed since 1977.

Editors and their policies In battles or war zones, the Dawn person is aware he/she is serving a paper founded by the man who founded Pakistan.

Special Report: The Triumph of Populism 1971-1973 Like Jinnah, the Quaid-e-Azam, before him, 24 years later, Bhutto, the Quaid-e-Awam, was building a new country.

Dawn Delhi IV: The making of Pakistan Dawn was an important factor in the creation of Pakistan.

Special report: The Breakup of Pakistan 1969-1971 It was Bhutto, again, who uttered words that led to one journalist coining the famed headline: ‘udhar tum, idhar hum’.

The English press in colonial India The first newspaper of the subcontinent appeared in the territories now comprising Pakistan.

Jinnah and Iqbal in a ‘new’ light Since Independence, Pakistan's Establishment has tried to misinterpret, tamper or censor sayings of Quaid-i-Azam.

Recording history for posterity The press in Pakistan learned to gang up against itself and its freedom fairly early in the country’s history.

Dawn Delhi III: The emergence of Quaid-i-Azam Greatest contribution of Dawn to creation of Pakistan is helping to create Jinnah as charismatic figure of Quaid-i-Azam.

Special report: The Testament of Mr Jinnah 1876-1948 After seven decades, how many of the problems Jinnah defined at Pakistan’s birth have as yet been resolved?

Dawn Delhi II: Engaging With Aligarh Dawn newspaper covered events at Aligarh to such an extent that it practically became a university broadsheet.

Special report: The Changing of the Guard 1958-1969 Pakistan’s first military dictator laid the foundations of a capitalist economy under military rule.

Dawn Delhi I: Genesis of a Newspaper Dawn began as a weekly newspaper in 1941 and transformed into a daily in 1942.

Special report: Parliament in Chaos 1951-1958 Within a couple of years after independence, it was evident who would call the shots.