E-Paper | August 27, 2025

70-years-of-pakistan

The sole statesman

Excerpts from columns published by Ardeshir Cowasjee.
Updated 08 Jan, 2018 12:39pm
The wit and humour of the Quaid

“Men may come and men may go. But Pakistan is truly and firmly established and will go on with Allah’s grace forever”.
Updated 25 Dec, 2017 01:22pm
The exciting truth-tellers of sport

The field of sports reporting has evolved significantly since Pakistan's victory in the 1992 cricket World Cup.
Updated 25 Dec, 2017 01:56pm
Ayub’s attack on Progressive Papers

Mazhar Ali Khan recounts events of that fateful day in April 1959 when Pakistan's press suffered its most grievous blow.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:41pm
The stars that faded away

The demise of Pakistan Times was widely mourned because of its role in securing people’s respect for independent press.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:43pm
The profession’s lone constant

Investigative journalism has retained its ability to rock the established powers in profound ways.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:39pm
Convergence and divergence of views

Quite in contrast to what official historiography portrays, Jinnah and Iqbal cannot be stereotyped as one and the same.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:41pm
From sloggers to celebrities

When the floodgates opened for private TV channels flash celebrity journalism replaced the daily slogger.
Updated 10 Nov, 2017 11:11am
The legendary Ahmad Ali Khan

The longest serving professional editor of an English-language newspaper in Pakistan left a long-lasting mark on Dawn.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:21pm
The struggle of Sindhi newspapers

The universe of Sindhi newspapers and periodicals is much larger than any other regional language in Pakistan.
Published 20 Oct, 2017 03:09pm
The patchy world of Urdu newspapers

Urdu journalism is blamed for its campaign-style, hero-driven narratives on history, politics and society.
Published 19 Oct, 2017 05:43pm
Long road to a dubious victory

Unfettered press freedom was not acceptable to the civil bureaucracy-dominated and military-inducted establishment.
Published 18 Oct, 2017 01:56pm
The man Jinnah called his right hand

The Pakistan of 2017 is in many ways Liaquat’s creation as he established most of the policies Pakistan follows today.
Published 16 Oct, 2017 02:48pm
Small screen, big scream

The last 15 years have seen a surge in the number of television channels and radio stations in the country.
Updated 16 Oct, 2017 10:58pm
Editors and their policies

In battles or war zones, the Dawn person is aware he/she is serving a paper founded by the man who founded Pakistan.
Updated 05 Oct, 2017 04:24pm
Recording history for posterity

The press in Pakistan learned to gang up against itself and its freedom fairly early in the country’s history.
Published 16 Sep, 2017 01:33pm