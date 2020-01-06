70-years-of-pakistan
As advertising in Pakistan marks 70 years of existence, we highlight themes that influenced its trajectory.
Updated 06 Jan, 2020 12:44pm
Excerpts from columns published by Ardeshir Cowasjee.
Updated 08 Jan, 2018 12:39pm
Pen, paper and newspaper have been integral parts of Ghazi Salahuddin’s existence.
Updated 08 Jan, 2018 12:41pm
It was during Saleem Asmi’s tenure that Dawn Islamabad edition was launched.
Updated 18 Jan, 2018 02:56pm
In the turbulent years between 1980-81 over 400 ‘Thou shalt nots ….’ plagued the press.
Updated 05 Jan, 2018 08:17pm
The reason why Pakistan ranks high among the countries considered dangerous for media persons.
Updated 30 Dec, 2017 01:46pm
If there is one characteristic which distinguishes Mr Jinnah in public life, it is his sturdy independence.
Published 25 Dec, 2017 12:53pm
Remembering Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary with a series of rare photographs.
Updated 12 Sep, 2019 10:05am
“Men may come and men may go. But Pakistan is truly and firmly established and will go on with Allah’s grace forever”.
Updated 25 Dec, 2017 01:22pm
The Pakistan that emerged in 1947 was a mere shadow of what Jinnah had wanted.
Updated 11 Sep, 2020 01:54pm
Women journalists were never more in need of courage than during the repressive Ziaul Haq years.
Updated 25 Dec, 2017 01:56pm
In 50 years, there has never been a better time, or greater need, for progressive politics in Pakistan.
Updated 17 Dec, 2017 09:42am
The field of sports reporting has evolved significantly since Pakistan's victory in the 1992 cricket World Cup.
Updated 25 Dec, 2017 01:56pm
We are fighting a losing battle in a space that remains beyond editorial control: the internet.
Updated 06 Dec, 2017 11:25pm
As president of Pakistan, Asif Zardari had to deal with many of his own ghosts and much personal baggage from the past.
Updated 10 Dec, 2017 11:43am
General Pervez Musharraf overthrew an elected government, an offense punishable by the Constitution of Pakistan.
Updated 02 Dec, 2017 02:27pm
Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions offered Sharif a mixed bag of joy and disappointment.
Updated 28 May, 2024 04:11pm
Mazhar Ali Khan recounts events of that fateful day in April 1959 when Pakistan's press suffered its most grievous blow.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:41pm
The demise of Pakistan Times was widely mourned because of its role in securing people’s respect for independent press.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:43pm
A Hindu mob burnt down Dawn's offices in Delhi in 1947, angered by the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ headline.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:39pm
Investigative journalism has retained its ability to rock the established powers in profound ways.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:39pm
Quite in contrast to what official historiography portrays, Jinnah and Iqbal cannot be stereotyped as one and the same.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:41pm
When the floodgates opened for private TV channels flash celebrity journalism replaced the daily slogger.
Updated 10 Nov, 2017 11:11am
The state continues to draw red lines and the press continues to bump up against them.
Updated 10 Nov, 2017 11:11am
Iqbal couldn’t have found approval in the Pakistan of today, much like Jinnah.
Updated 09 Nov, 2019 10:07am
The longest serving professional editor of an English-language newspaper in Pakistan left a long-lasting mark on Dawn.
Updated 13 Dec, 2017 10:21pm
The real losers as a result of Benazir Bhutto’s elimination from politics were the people.
Updated 27 Dec, 2019 12:13pm
The universe of Sindhi newspapers and periodicals is much larger than any other regional language in Pakistan.
Published 20 Oct, 2017 03:09pm
Urdu journalism is blamed for its campaign-style, hero-driven narratives on history, politics and society.
Published 19 Oct, 2017 05:43pm
Unfettered press freedom was not acceptable to the civil bureaucracy-dominated and military-inducted establishment.
Published 18 Oct, 2017 01:56pm
The one person who single-handedly changed Pakistan, perhaps forever, was the military dictator, General Ziaul Haq.
Updated 01 Nov, 2017 01:28am
The Pakistan of 2017 is in many ways Liaquat’s creation as he established most of the policies Pakistan follows today.
Published 16 Oct, 2017 02:48pm
Liaquat was as pivotal to the consolidation of Pakistan as the Quaid-i-Azam was central to the creation of Pakistan.
Updated 19 Oct, 2017 05:08pm
The last 15 years have seen a surge in the number of television channels and radio stations in the country.
Updated 16 Oct, 2017 10:58pm
The fact that Zia’s legacy far outlives Bhutto’s also explains how much Pakistan has changed since 1977.
Updated 16 Oct, 2017 10:58pm
In battles or war zones, the Dawn person is aware he/she is serving a paper founded by the man who founded Pakistan.
Updated 05 Oct, 2017 04:24pm
Like Jinnah, the Quaid-e-Azam, before him, 24 years later, Bhutto, the Quaid-e-Awam, was building a new country.
Updated 06 Jan, 2019 11:24am
Dawn was an important factor in the creation of Pakistan.
Published 26 Sep, 2017 02:29pm
It was Bhutto, again, who uttered words that led to one journalist coining the famed headline: ‘udhar tum, idhar hum’.
Updated 16 Dec, 2024 04:50pm
The first newspaper of the subcontinent appeared in the territories now comprising Pakistan.
Updated 22 Sep, 2017 03:54pm
Since Independence, Pakistan's Establishment has tried to misinterpret, tamper or censor sayings of Quaid-i-Azam.
Updated 20 Sep, 2017 03:26pm
The press in Pakistan learned to gang up against itself and its freedom fairly early in the country’s history.
Published 16 Sep, 2017 01:33pm
Greatest contribution of Dawn to creation of Pakistan is helping to create Jinnah as charismatic figure of Quaid-i-Azam.
Updated 13 Sep, 2017 12:36pm
Draped in Pakistan’s national flag, the Quaid-i-Azam’s Janaza moved along the driveway of the Governor General’s House.
Published 11 Sep, 2017 12:57pm
After seven decades, how many of the problems Jinnah defined at Pakistan’s birth have as yet been resolved?
Updated 12 Sep, 2019 07:39am
Dawn newspaper covered events at Aligarh to such an extent that it practically became a university broadsheet.
Updated 06 Sep, 2017 12:06pm
Pakistan’s first military dictator laid the foundations of a capitalist economy under military rule.
Updated 06 Sep, 2017 12:08pm
Dawn began as a weekly newspaper in 1941 and transformed into a daily in 1942.
Updated 05 Sep, 2017 05:00pm
Within a couple of years after independence, it was evident who would call the shots.
Updated 30 Aug, 2017 02:39pm
The policies of a powerful state never consented to the unveiling of the truth.
Updated 20 Aug, 2017 09:02am