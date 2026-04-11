12 students caught cheating in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Friday caught 12 students red-handed while cheating in the Urdu paper of the matric annual examination in Attock.

BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema said that Controller Examinations Education Board Rawalpindi Tanveer Asghar Awan made a surprise visit to various examination centres of Attock district.

During the visit, 12 candidates were caught red-handed while cheating at the examination centre of Government Girls Higher Secondary School PAC Kamra, Attock. All the cases were immediately registered and sent to the Discipline Branch.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026