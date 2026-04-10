Matric exams postponed in Pindi city only

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Thursday postponed the annual matriculation examinations in the garrison city scheduled for Friday, while exams will continue as per schedule at other examination centres.

According to BISE Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema, examinations at 64 centres across the city have been postponed.

However, exams in other districts of Rawalpindi Division will proceed as scheduled.

He said the postponed papers include Urdu Compulsory and Urdu Compulsory (Dars-e-Nizami Group) in the morning, and Urdu Compulsory and Geography of Pakistan in the evening.

A new date for the postponed papers will be announced later, and candidates will be duly informed.

Meanwhile, the BISE Rawalpindi Controller of Examinations removed five officials, including the superintendent, deputy superintendent, invigilator, and the concerned IT teacher, from examination duty in Murree for allegedly solving papers for candidates.

On the instructions of the commissioner, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan paid a surprise visit to the examination centre for the Matriculation First Annual Examination 2026 at Government High School Ghora Gali, Murree, on April 8, where chemistry and general science papers were being conducted.

During the inspection, misuse of an empty room adjacent to the examination hall was discovered.

Solved answer copies of three candidates were recovered from the possession of the IT teacher, while no candidates were present at the scene.

Initially, it was assumed that the candidates had completed their papers.

However, it later emerged that less than half the allotted time had elapsed, clearly indicating misrepresentation and a serious violation of examination rules.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, the Controller of Examinations took immediate action and removed the five officials from duty on the spot.

Commissioner and Chairman of the Education Board Rawalpindi, Engineer Amir Khattak, expressed strong anger over the incident and stated that corruption, mismanagement, or “booty mafia” activities would not be tolerated in the examination process.

He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate, transparent, and merit-based disciplinary action against those involved under the PEDA Act, identify those responsible, and ensure strict punishment in accordance with the law. He also ordered the appointment of an inquiry officer or committee.

Furthermore, he directed that a detailed report be submitted after completion of the inquiry so that effective and lasting measures can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and strengthen public confidence in the examination systems.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026