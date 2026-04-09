CDWP approves revised Rs7bn PC-I for Kuri Daanish School in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved a revised PC-I worth Rs7 billion for the Daanish School in Islamabad’s Kuri area, while the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowed disbursement of Rs2 billion for the project and the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

The CDWP met in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting reviewed and considered a range of development initiatives aimed at strengthening key sectors of the national economy and accelerating the government’s reform agenda, including the revised PC-I of Kuri Daanish School.

The Daanish School has been set up in Islamabad at an estimated cost of Rs5 billion and has recently completed its first admission process, enrolling 360 students from classes six to eight. However, to add new facilities such as girls’ hostels, teaching and non-teaching hostels, and other amenities, the revised PC-I has been approved.

According to the Planning Commission, the CDWP approved the revised PC-I of Kuri Daanish School “worth Rs6,996.586 million… strictly on the basis of the prime minister’s directions, with approval granted only for the girls’ hostel component.”

ECC clears Rs2bn for school project, youth skill programme

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the relevant departments to ensure that all Daanish Schools follow a standardised model in terms of structure, cost and scope.

He emphasised that no additional cost beyond the approved component would be allowed, reiterating that only the girls’ hostel stands approved in line with the prime minister’s directives.

Mr Iqbal also directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to develop a comprehensive five-year financial plan and assess funding requirements for all Daanish Schools.

During the meeting, the forum approved seven development projects worth Rs24.385 billion under the URAAN Pakistan Initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth. The meeting was attended by the chief economist, vice chancellor of Pide, members of the planning commission, federal secretaries, heads of provincial planning and development departments, and senior representatives of relevant ministries and provincial governments.

A new project in the environment sector, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Network for Air Quality Management Improvement in Sindh,” worth Rs1,418.400 million, was conditionally approved with directions to coordinate with the Economic Affairs Division for funding.

A governance sector project, “Strengthening of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) (Development Component),” worth Rs1,981.650 million, was also approved, subject to rationalisation of ammunition costs.

In the education and training sector, the project “Establishment of Daanish School at Sindh (Tandoo Muhammad Khan)” worth Rs3,693.836 million was approved.

A revised health sector project, “Sindh Health Support Program,” worth Rs2,266.997 million, was also approved. The project is largely financed by the World Bank, which will contribute Rs2,100.539 million, while the Government of Sindh will provide Rs166.458 million.

Two projects in the physical planning and housing sector were approved: “Construction of Federal Tribunals/Courts Complex at Hayatabad, Peshawar” worth Rs628.816 million, and “Construction of Model Prison H-16 Islamabad” worth Rs7,399.120 million.

Meanwhile, the ECC, which met under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs2.8 billion for the Federal Directorate of Immunisation. It also approved amendments to the Import Policy Order 2022 for the import of areca nut, and a TSG of Rs306 million for the Airports Security Force under the Defence Division.

The ECC also approved the allocation of Rs2 billion through a Technical Supplementary Grant for priority initiatives, including the establishment of Daanish School in Kuri, Islamabad, and the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme under NAVTTC to enhance youth employability.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026