CM Bugti inaugurates gas supply projects in Sui

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday inaugurated key gas supply projects in Sui Town aimed at providing gas to Toto, Phong and other colonies of the town, which are expected to resolve long-standing issues faced by the local population. During the inauguration ceremony, officials briefed the chief minister on the details of the projects. According to authorities, the scheme involves the installation of a 2.8-kilometre gas pipeline with a diametre of six inches, enabling gas supply to various localities of Sui Town.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bugti said the completion of these gas supply projects in the colonies of Sui Town would significantly reduce the difficulties faced by residents and provide major convenience in their daily lives.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026