E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Islamabad ATC hands double life sentences to YouTuber Adil Raja, 6 others for ‘waging war against Pakistan’

Malik Asad Published
Collage shows Adil Raja, Sabir Shakir, analyst Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and anchorperson Haider Raza Mehdi. — DawnNewsTV
Collage shows Adil Raja, Sabir Shakir, analyst Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and anchorperson Haider Raza Mehdi. — DawnNewsTV
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ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed out two life sentences each to YouTuber Adil Raja, journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir and Shaheen Sehbai, anchorperson Haider Raza Mehdi, analyst Moeed Pirzada and former army official Akbar Hussain in cases related to riots in the country on May 9, 2023.

The riots — during which government and military installations were also vandalised — had erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The prosecution had accused the convicted individuals of “digital terrorism against state institutions” in relation to the events of May 9, 2023. The cases stemmed from allegations that the accused used digital platforms to incite, facilitate and amplify attacks against state institutions during the May 9 unrest.

Reserved verdicts in the cases were announced by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Friday after the completion of trials in absentia.

The trials were conducted in absentia at the prosecution’s request and by means of invoking the relevant provisions of anti-terrorism laws.

According to court orders issued by Judge Sipra — copies of which are available with Dawn — cases against Raja, Khan, Sehbai and Mehdi were registered at Islamabad‘s Ramna police station.

Similarly, cases against Shakir, Hussain and Pirzada were registered at the Aabpara police station.

The court sentenced the individuals to rigorous life imprisonment on two counts — waging or attempting to wage or abetting in waging war against Pakistan and criminal conspiracy. They have also been directed to pay Rs500,000 in fines for each of the two offences.

They have been further handed out 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs200,000 for committing an offence under Section 121-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The said provision deals with the subject of conspiracy to commit offences that are punishable under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war against Pakistan) of the PPC.

Moreover, they have also been penalised with another 10-year sentence of rigorous imprisonment and Rs200,000 fine for committing an offence under Section 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from their duty) of the PPC.

They have also been handed out triple 5-year sentences of rigorous imprisonment on three counts under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. They are also required to pay Rs200,000 for each of the three offences.

In case they fail to pay the fine for any of the offences they have been found guilty of committing, the period of their imprisonment will extend by six months, according to the court orders.

The orders further stated that the benefit of Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment) of the Code of Criminal Procedure was being extended to the convicts, and that all sentences handed out to them were to run concurrently.

“The convict is informed that he has the right to file/prefer an appeal in the Hon’ble Islamabad High Court, Islamabad within seven days,” each of the orders said.

The court also authorised and instructed the relevant station house officers to arrest the convicts “upon his availability and to forward him to jail for the commitment of his sentence”.

During the trials in the cases, the prosecution produced 24 witnesses. Public prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kayani represented the prosecution while Advocate Gulfam Ashraf Goraiya appeared on behalf of the accused.

Records show that Advocate Goraiya was appointed as the defence counsel by the court.

A detailed written judgement, which is yet to be issued by the court, is expected to outline the evidentiary basis and legal reasoning underpinning the multiple convictions and sentences.

The cases against the seven convicted individuals were registered in 2023.

The case against Shakir, Pirzada and Hussain was registered by Islamabad police on charges of sedition and terrorism for their alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism amid protests that erupted in the wake of PTI chief Imran’s arrest.

Similarly, Sehbai, Khan, Raja and Mehdi were booked for “abetting mutiny” and inciting people to attack military installations across the country on May 9, 2023.

Rights organisation Amnesty International and global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had raised concerns and called out Pakistani authorities in June 2023, following the registration of these cases.

“At least seven journalists and commentators have been charged with offences against the state and anti-terror laws in the past four days,” Amnesty International had said in a statement, expressing concern over “the crackdown on voices critical of the state and military”.

“The use of these laws to silence commentators and journalists is a violation of the right to freedom of expression,” the statement said.

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Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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Hasnain Haque
Jan 02, 2026 01:21pm
What a jungle rule.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 02, 2026 01:23pm
As expected under the auspices of the current 'movers and shakers' and their cronies, running relentlessly in the corridors of power at Rawalpindi/Islamabad and other parts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 02, 2026 01:46pm
They must be laughing !
Recommend 0
Malcolm X
Jan 02, 2026 01:55pm
Worse than kangaroo courts. Hilarious.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 02, 2026 02:07pm
Good step these are all anti state people all compulsive liars too
Recommend 0
Often Rants
Jan 02, 2026 02:10pm
Really did them a favor for seeking asylum abroad!
Recommend 0
Shaz
Jan 02, 2026 02:14pm
What a laugh. Typical third world descent into stupidity!!!!!
Recommend 0
ABE
Jan 02, 2026 02:22pm
Facism is alive and well from Pakistan to USA.
Recommend 0
Suchbaat
Jan 02, 2026 02:25pm
Journalism dies when you are paid by hidden hands for sensitization and spreading chaos in a country.
Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Jan 02, 2026 02:52pm
Its a shame such cases in exist and even the judges for giving such bias verdicts. Pakistan isn't going in the right direction. Its very visible
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jan 02, 2026 02:55pm
No need to comment, Dawn publications won’t print it.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 02, 2026 03:09pm
No freedom of speech in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Jan 02, 2026 03:17pm
Islamabad ATC is a joke
Recommend 0
Jo
Jan 02, 2026 03:45pm
A bit of a joke. How are you going to imprison the people who are abroad? They still run their youtube channels. So what's the solution?
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 02, 2026 04:53pm
No Comment on self evident Truths.
Recommend 0
Saturday Night
Jan 02, 2026 05:04pm
A dark day for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jan@yahoo.com
Jan 02, 2026 05:07pm
Simply laughable but sad for the court.
Recommend 0
Kool
Jan 02, 2026 05:27pm
Trump only can comment
Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
Jan 02, 2026 06:12pm
Scared of truth speakers
Recommend 0
Praveen Kadam
Jan 02, 2026 06:33pm
Journalists also ? Whatever happened to the Freedom of press ?
Recommend 0

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