E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Wasa to overhaul water, sewerage system in Attock

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TAXILA: In a major step towards strengthening urban services, the Punjab government has formally launched the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Attock, aiming to overhaul water supply and sewerage management in the tehsil.

The launch was marked by a ceremony on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where key officials oversaw the official transfer of water supply and sewerage assets and responsibilities from the Municipal Committee Attock to the newly established Wasa Attock.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Administrator Municipal Committee and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Managing Director Wasa Attock Muhammad Aqeel Awan, Director Finance Wasa Attock, Shamsur Rehman, Managing Director Wasa Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, and other senior officers attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza announced that from January 1, 2026, Wasa Attock will assume full responsibility for water supply, sewerage, and all allied services in Tehsil Attock.

He clarified that the agency’s jurisdiction has, for now, been limited to Attock, while municipal committees will continue to manage these services in other tehsils of the district. “The launch of Wasa Attock is being seen as a landmark initiative that promises more accountable, efficient, and citizen-focused water and sanitation services in the city”, Mr Raza added.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to clean drinking water and an efficient sewerage system, the deputy commissioner expressed confidence that the new agency would ensure the timely resolution of civic issues and significantly improve the quality of life for residents.

Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director Wasa Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has said that the establishment of Wasa Attock is expected to bring a qualitative shift in service delivery through professional management, improved infrastructure, and a sharper focus on public needs.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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