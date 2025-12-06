Two decades on LDA Avenue-I faces unfinished development

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has failed to complete development works in its major housing scheme - LDA Avenue-I, as the residents in various sectors (blocks) have been facing various civic issues for long.

The residents also plan to hold protest demonstration in front of the LDA complex (Johar Town) in coming days against the officials’ inability to ensure provision of amenities in the scheme, Dawn has learnt.

“You cannot imagine the situation we have been facing here for long. No gas pipeline was laid in various streets of our block. Resultantly, the people couldn’t get gas connection despite the fact they paid urgent fees. It is a grave negligence on the part of the LDA,” deplores a resident of C-block. “We also submitted several applications to the LDA officials, but to no avail,” he complained.

Another issue, according to him, is absence of water supply system that LDA had to develop in collaboration with the Wasa. This forced residents to get installed water extracting pumps like Katchi Abadis.

According to another resident, none of the parks in several blocks has been developed so far. The sites for construction of mosques are still empty. “Even the commercial activities are yet to be started, forcing the residents to purchase daily-use item from Sher Shah Colony,” he said.

Civic issues galore; water extracted by residents though pumps causing baldness

The sites for schools, hospital/dispensary are still empty. “There is no security too, as the residents are forced to hire private guards,” he maintained.

Similar problems were also reported by the residents of G, B, K and L-blocks. “The situation is worst in K and L blocks,” said another resident. “Only one petrol pump is operational in our scheme despite passing many years.”

According to another resident, the entire underground water at Avenue-1 scheme is affecting health of the people too. “Due to non-availability of Wasa’s water supply system, the residents have installed the pumps on their own and Wasa is also charging them. But the water is affecting skin and causing hair fall, resulting in baldness,” he complained, appealing to the chief minister to do the needful.

It merits mentioning that the scheme has been endlessly in trouble since its launching in 2003 on Raiwind Road, about six kilometres away from Thokar Niaz Beg. Initially, its development work was affected badly after many people challenged the land acquisition process on the plea that they were being offered far less compensation. This led to putting allotment of over 3,500 plots to people at stake besides involving the LDA into litigation and increasing cost of the development work in billions. Though the litigation has been minimised in various blocks, it still exists, depriving the allottees of their plots.

Talking to Dawn, an official source in LDA term the problems faced by the residents genuine, saying it happened due to negligence on the part of those who got development work done.

To a question, he said the litigation, in fact, restricted the LDA from getting development works done properly in various blocks.

When contacted, LDA Avenue-1 director Mr Umar Sohaib confirmed the problems faced by the residents for long. “In fact the development works such as gas pipes and others couldn’t be completed due to litigation. But it is also true that the various pieces of land handed over to LDA after conclusion of litigation were immediately developed.

He said the scheme’s underground water being extracted by the residents through installation of pumps due to absence of Wasa supply system is making residents, including children bald-headed. However, at present, the water testing is underway by LDA in collaboration with Wasa. “As soon as this ends, we will be able to get the Wasa water supply system developed,” he said.

DIRECTION: The Punjab government has directed Wasa and LDA in Lahore to complete all development works as per timelines.

Directions were issued by Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal after he paid a surprise visit to the projects underway in Lahore’s Wagha Zone under LDP Phase 2. During the visit, the secretary said the pace of work would be monitored separately for day and night shifts.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025