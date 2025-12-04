Kohistan power station remains shut as protesters stage sit-in over road issue

MANSEHRA: Generation from the Dubair Khawar hydropower station has remained suspended for last 10 days after residents diverted the water flow from its tunnel to the Indus River in Lower Kohistan in protest against delay in reconstruction of a flood-hit road.

“We have been protesting for the rebuilding of the Ranowalia-Dubair Road, which was washed away in the 2022 flash floods, but the government has not approached us yet,” Juma Shah Jallali, chairman of the neighbourhood council, told protesters gathered near the power station in the Dubair area.

The people have staged a sit-in for the past 10 days against what they call breach of the agreements struck with Wapda in 2022 and again in 2024. They chanted slogans against the government and Wapda and demanded the immediate fulfillment of the commitments.

Last week, the protesters had stormed the 130 megawatt power station and diverted water flow from the tunnel to the Indus River to compel the government to accept their demand.

“Then Wapda chairman Lt-Gen retired Sajjad Ghani signed an agreement with the people to rebuild the 26km Ranowalia-Dubair Road after four men were swept away and another was rescued in August 2022 flash floods. But even after over three years, work on this vital artery has yet to begin,” Mr Jallali lamented.

He added that when locals took to the streets over delays in launching of the work on the road in 2024, the commissioner Hazara had reaffirmed the same commitment, announcing that construction would start soon, but nothing materialised.

Another local, Umar Farooq, said that the protesters would not call off their demonstration until the government began work on the project.

“Patients, particularly women and children, cannot be shifted to health facilities due to the destruction of the road,” he said.

ULEMA SUPPORT SOUGHT: District police officer Mohammad Azhar Khan on Wednesday sought support of clerics in efforts to eradicate crime and curb narcotics peddling in the district.

“People deeply respect you and follow your guidance. You should warn them about the lethal consequences of narcotics use in society,” he told a meeting attended by clerics and scholars from different schools of thought.

Mr Khan said he had launched a district-wide crackdown on narcotics peddling, seizing large quantities of contraband and arresting dozens of drug pushers.

“We are striving to change the policing culture by directing staff at all stations to warmly welcome complainants and register FIRs after carefully listening to their grievances,” Mr Khan said.

“You should also sensitise people during Friday sermons to hazards of underage driving and motorcycle stunts for the safety of the public,” he urged clerics.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025