Gujar Khan city without water

GUJAR KHAN : Residents of different areas in Gujar Khan city have complained that they were not getting water supply for the last 12 days.

Nayak Khawar advocate said ward No 7 area having highest density of population was without water supply for the last 12 days. On the other hand, the residents of Sandal road had been clamoring for water during the last fortnight and their supply was restored after seven days when the faulty motor pump was replaced after much delay.

Insiders in the municipality said that a solution to overcome the water shortage in the city was planned two years ago but the project was shelved for paucity of funds.

The water supply from Oga Houn Dam was planned by laying 12 km long pipeline to bring millions gallons of drinkable water to cater to the city. According to the feasibility report, this project was the most appropriate solution to overcome water shortage in the city for the coming decades but it was shelved for nonavailability of funds.

According to the report, it was to cost 376 million rupees that could not be provided by the Punjab government.

The residents have urged the chief minister Punjab to take notice of the water shortage in city of Gujar Khan and provide funds for the Ogah Houn water supply scheme.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025