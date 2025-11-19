CM Maryam announces allocation of 80 e-buses for Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday announced the allocation of 80 electric buses for Rawalpindi, aiming to improve public transportation and reduce congestion.

The chief minister was scheduled to inaugurate the new transport system in the garrison city on October 15, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan protest in Islamabad.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus initiative in Rawalpindi today, CM Maryam said, “The electric buses are equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and charging ports.”

The initiative, the chief minister highlighted, is part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure and public services in Rawalpindi. Other projects include signal-free corridors, flyovers, and hospitals.

“The government has allocated significant funds for road construction and improvement,” she said, adding that the electric buses are part of a larger plan to promote sustainable transportation and reduce pollution.

“The buses are wheelchair accessible and have dedicated compartments for women,” CM Maryam pointed out.

She detailed that the fare for the buses is Rs20, with free travel for women, the elderly, and children with special needs.

“The government has also launched initiatives to improve healthcare, education, and social welfare,” CM Maryam said. “New hospitals and schools are being built, and existing ones are being upgraded.”

“Crime has reduced by 70 per cent in Punjab, and efforts are being made to further improve public safety,” she claimed. “The initiatives are part of a broader effort to promote development and improve the quality of life for citizens.”

Earlier today, Dawn reported that in the first phase, 45 e-buses will be operated on four routes and the number of buses will be expanded in the coming days.

“As Kutchery Chowk remodeling project is in progress, it is not included among the routes,” said Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Asad Shirazi told Dawn earlier.

A total of seven buses will be operated from Saddar to Qabristan Chowk at Misrial Road via Qasim Market, Shalley Valley (total 7 kilometres), eight buses on the second route from Fawara Chowk to Koral Chowk via Liaquat Bagh and Sir Syed Road and the Old Airport Road (11.3 kilometres) and seven buses on the third route will be from Saddar Metro Bus Station to Munawar Colony via Tulsa Road.

Moreover, 14 buses will be operated on the fourth route from Marrir Metro Bus Station to the Motorway Chowk via The Mall and Peshawar Road (13.1 kilometres).