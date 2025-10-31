Punjab, Islamabad ‘most dangerous for journalists’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Islamabad have emerged as jointly “the most dangerous places” for journalists in Pakistan, as violations against the media surged by around 60 per cent in the year leading up to the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed on November 2, compared to the preceding year.

This was revealed in the Annual Impunity Report 2025 of Freedom Network, produced with assistance of International Media Support (IMS). The report indicates a worsening environment of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists under the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The report noted a “sharp rise” in attacks and violations against journalists and other media professionals in Pakistan. “At least 142 cases of violations were documented, marking a nearly 60pc increase compared to the previous year. The hostile environment for the media, which intensified after the February 2024 general elections, has made almost every region in Pakistan unsafe for journalism, with incidents reported across all provinces and territories,” it said.

It also documented at least 36 formal legal cases against 30 journalists and media practitioners under the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) during the first year of the current federal government. The Act was amended through the parliament in early 2025, making its punitive provisions harsher for journalists, which sparked widespread outcry.

Of these 36 cases, 22 cases were registered under the Peca and 14 under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), with some individuals facing multiple charges. Most Peca cases targeted practitioners in Punjab, while all PPC cases were also registered in the province.

The report, titled “Impunity Report — 2025: Crime and Punishment in Pakistan’s Journalism World,” is Freedom Network’s annual flag publication. It provides detailed insight into the impunity for crimes against journalists and efforts to combat the menace, which undermines the freedom to report freely and professionally.

“The use of legal framework to crack down on free expression has become a tool the federal government is now using excessively to target critical voices. Pakistan cannot afford to silence critical media, which is equally important in a democratic dispensation,” Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak said, responding to the increasing number of legal cases against journalists under Peca and other laws.

Covering violations against journalists and media professionals across Pakistan from Nov 2024 to Sept 2025, the report found Punjab and Islamabad to be the most dangerous places for journalists.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025