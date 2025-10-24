E-Paper | October 24, 2025

PIA flights on Peshawar-Karachi route suspended since July

Bureau Report Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
PESHAWAR: The national flag carrier’s flights between Karachi and Peshawar remain suspended since July this year, without any formal announcement, due to revenue losses, Dawn has learnt.

Sources told Dawn that the flights between the Peshawar and Karachi had been suspended since July 28 due to the financial considerations. The suspension which has not been formally announced by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) thus far was unlikely to be withdrawn even in the winter.

“The flight operation between Peshawar and Karachi was suspended due to the non-profitability of the route as the airline was consistently making losses,” a source told Dawn.

He said that besides the private carrier Fly Jinnah was giving tough time to the national flag carrier. The official said that the number of passengers from Karachi to Peshawar very low. “If there were 170 passengers on a Peshawar-Karachi flight, only about 30 to 40 would book for Karachi-Peshawar flight,” the official said.

He said that flights were unlikely to resume as it was not on the airline’s winter schedule. The official said that the national flag carrier has also reduced its flights for Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi to increase profitability.

An official at the Bacha Khan International Airport told Dawn that there was currently one Fly Jinnah flight operated between Karachi and Peshawar on daily basis. He said that Air Blue had suspended its Peshawar-Karachi flight about three years ago whereas Serene Air flight operation was also suspended.

Bacha Khan International Airport manager could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

