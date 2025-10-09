From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Afro-Asians angry

UNITED NATIONS: African and Arab members sharply reacted in the General Assembly … to U.S. chief delegate Daniel Moynihan’s use of the term “racist murderer” to describe President Idi Amin of Uganda. Mr. Moynihan had done so in a speech in San Francisco … as he protested against a call for the extinction of Israel made by President Amin in the General Assembly… . Speaking on behalf of the 46-nation African bloc, Mr. Tiamiou Adjbade of Dahomey, declared that if Mr. Moynihan confused his work in the [UN] with the defence of Zionism, he should go to Israel as soon as possible. In the name of the 20 members of the Arab League, Mansur R. Kikhia of Libya, accused the [US] delegate of having violated traditional diplomatic courtesy. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by our Staff Reporter,] Pir Ilahi Bux, 85, a former Chief Minister of Sind, passed away yesterday [Oct 8]… . Pir Ilahi Bux, one of the prominent leaders of the Khilafat and Pakistan Movements, was buried … under the shadow of Jama Masjid, PIB Colony [in Karachi]. … [He] was born in 1890 at Pir Goth, Dadu district. He obtained his Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University in 1921. He took active part in the Khilafat Movement.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025