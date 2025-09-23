E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Warrants out for Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail

Malik Asad Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court issued bai­lable arrest warrants for PTI leader and former National Assembly spea­ker Asad Qaiser, ordering his arrest and production in court.

During the hearing, ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra accepted exemption pleas of PTI leaders Chau­dhry Pervaiz Elahi, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz.

Advocate Sardar Muh­ammad Razzaq appeared on behalf of Mr Elahi, while other lawyers represented the remaining leaders.

The court was informed that no reply had yet been received from the law ministry regarding the PTI founder. The case was adjourned till Oct 6.

In a separate case, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in the Azadi March case registered with Bhara Kahu police station.

Court orders Imaan, husband’s arrest over ‘failure to appear’ in controversial tweets case

The court ruled that his appearance was mandatory and directed authorities concerned to arrest and produce him before the next hearing.

Several PTI leaders, including the party founder, have already been acquitted in the same case.

Meanwhile, in the October 4 protest and Sangjani Jalsa cases, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard arguments from PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, who challenged invoking of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The judge advised him to file a proper application and assured him that the court would take notice of it.

Separately, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued non-bailable arrest warrants for advocate Imaan Mazari and advocate Hadi Ali Chatha in the controversial tweet case concerning state and national security institutions.

The warrants were issued after both failed to appear despite repeated summons. Their lawyers’ petitions to cancel the warrants were immediately dismissed, and the court adjourned further proceedings till Sept 24.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

