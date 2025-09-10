Pakistan Navy engaged in relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Navy remains engaged in relief activities in flood-hit areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued by the Navy, hovercrafts have been deployed in the “flood-affected districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Shikarpur in Sindh, to evacuate affected people.”

Over 4000 people and 125 livestock have been evacuated from these districts, the press release added.

Navy’s emergency response teams, working in coordination with the civil administration, also provided “food supplies, healthcare services and vital medicines to flood-affected communities,” the statement added.