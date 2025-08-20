E-Paper | August 20, 2025

FM Dar lands in Kabul for meeting with Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers

Abdullah Momand Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 05:24pm

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar landed in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and China on counter-terrorism and other issues.

A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said FM Dar was received by Afghan Deputy FM Dr Mohammad Naeem, other Afghan officials, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

“During the meeting, discussions will be held on enhancing cooperation between the three countries, especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter-terrorism domain,” the FO said.

He met acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi on the margins of the trilateral meeting.

The two noted positive movement in political and economic ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely on counter-terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

On May 21, Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed in principle to upgrade their diplomatic relations by exchanging ambassadors — a key step towards normalising ties after years of strained relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul.

The understanding was reached during an informal trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Beijing. The talks were part of Beijing’s broader effort to ease regional tensions and advance connectivity through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan and China had also noted that there was an agreement on the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan.

China, which has strategic interests in regional stability and economic integration, hosted the gathering to help resume the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral dialogue, which had been paused since 2023.

The key outcomes from the Beijing meeting also included commitments to enhance cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, including joint action against militant groups and external interference and an understanding to formally resume the trilateral process by convening the sixth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul.

Earlier that month, the Afghan government had called for “mutual respect and constructive engagement” with Pakistan and China, according to a statement issued by its interior ministry.

The statement was issued after special envoys of Pakistan and China, Mohammad Sadiq and Yue Xiaoyong, met Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul.

Pak Afghan Ties, Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...
Rebutting rumours
Updated 19 Aug, 2025

Rebutting rumours

The country has been experiencing a rare period of stability, but what it will make of it remains a big question.
Essential transition
19 Aug, 2025

Essential transition

THE government’s push to fast-track the transition to a cashless economy could be Pakistan’s dream leap into the...
Treaty impasse
19 Aug, 2025

Treaty impasse

RECENT efforts in Geneva by some 183 countries on a global plastics treaty ended in stalemate. There were deep...