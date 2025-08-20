FM Dar lands in Kabul for meeting with Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar landed in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and China on counter-terrorism and other issues.

A statement from the Foreign Office (FO) said FM Dar was received by Afghan Deputy FM Dr Mohammad Naeem, other Afghan officials, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

“During the meeting, discussions will be held on enhancing cooperation between the three countries, especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter-terrorism domain,” the FO said.

He met acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi on the margins of the trilateral meeting.

The two noted positive movement in political and economic ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely on counter-terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

On May 21, Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed in principle to upgrade their diplomatic relations by exchanging ambassadors — a key step towards normalising ties after years of strained relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul.

The understanding was reached during an informal trilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan in Beijing. The talks were part of Beijing’s broader effort to ease regional tensions and advance connectivity through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan and China had also noted that there was an agreement on the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan.

China, which has strategic interests in regional stability and economic integration, hosted the gathering to help resume the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral dialogue, which had been paused since 2023.

The key outcomes from the Beijing meeting also included commitments to enhance cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, including joint action against militant groups and external interference and an understanding to formally resume the trilateral process by convening the sixth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul.

Earlier that month, the Afghan government had called for “mutual respect and constructive engagement” with Pakistan and China, according to a statement issued by its interior ministry.

The statement was issued after special envoys of Pakistan and China, Mohammad Sadiq and Yue Xiaoyong, met Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul.