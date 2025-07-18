Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif to face Indian cueist in IBSF World Masters final

Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has advanced to the final of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Masters Snooker Championship 2025, being held in Manama, Bahrain, the federation said on Thursday.

According to the IBSF, the former world amateur champion secured a 4-2 win over India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final held on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain. The frame scores were 118-6, 0-84, 25-76, 92-11, 87-62, and 72-41.

Asif will face India’s Brijesh Damani in the final on Friday (today). The match will be held at 6pm Bahrain Time, 8pm PKT, the IBSF said in a post on Instagram.

Asif qualified for the semifinals of the masters after defeating Habib Sabah (Bahrain) 4-0 (68(68)-8, 57-37, 68(68)-8, 40(40)-8) in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-2 (56-68, 21-72, 57-21, 80(80)-0, 68-45(43), 68-58).

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar moved in the final of the IBSF World Masters U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025.

Hasnain beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semifinal of the mega event. Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals, he beat Mutasim Al Saadi (Oman) 3-0 (75-41, 56(37)-31, 81-06).

Hasnain Akhtar will face Wales’ Riley Powell in the final, scheduled to be played on Friday at 6pm Bahrain Time, 8pm PKT.