FO condemns Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, urges int’l community to hold Tel Aviv accountable

The Foreign Office on Friday “unequivocally” condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and southern parts of Lebanon, urging the international community to hold Tel Aviv accountable and take immediate action against the offensive.

According to Al Jazeera, the attack on Thursday targeting Hezbollah marks the fourth time Israel has bombed Beirut after a ceasefire was signed in November 2024. The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in a statement after the strikes, voiced “firm condemnation of the Israeli aggression,” calling the attack — carried out on the eve of Eidul Azha — a “flagrant violation of an international accord.”

Israel and Hezbollah started trading fire on Oct 8, a day after Hamas attacked communities in southern Israel and sparked the Gaza offensive. Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, says its attacks aim to support Palestinians who are under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, extending solidarity to Lebanese people during “this difficult time” and highlighted that “the reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace.”

The FO noted that the attack constituted a violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon as well as the ceasefire signed between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation,” the statement read.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.”

On Thursday, the prime minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, announced that the Lebanese army had dismantled “more than 500 military positions and arms depots” belonging to Hezbollah in the south of the country.

“There can be no security or stability while Israel’s daily violations persist, parts of our land remain occupied, and our prisoners are not freed,” Salam added.