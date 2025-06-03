E-Paper | June 03, 2025

PTI doubles down on rigging allegations in Sialkot by-polls

Ikram Junaidi Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 10:41am

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser claimed their party’s candidate had emerged victorious in the Sialkot by-election, but his victory was converted into a defeat through the manipulation of results.

Talking to media persons on Monday, Mr Qaiser hailed the alleged victory in Sunday’s election as proof of the PTI’s public support.

He noted that despite the backing of federal and provincial governments, the PML-N failed to win the seat, clearly reflecting their “waning popularity”.

According to unofficial results of the election on PP 52, PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich clinched the seat with 78,702 votes, defeating the PTI-backed independent candidate, Fakhir Nashat Ghumman, who bagged 39,018 votes.

The balloting on Sunday remained peaceful throughout the day, except for verbal arguments between PTI supporters and the police at some polling stations out of a total of 185.

The PTI, as well as PPP, lambasted the local administration’s decision to block roads leading to the returning officer’s office for security reasons.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2025

