Footprints: A fresh start

After spending a year fleeing Israeli aggression, 44 Palestinian students from Gaza have arrived to complete their studies at medical varsity in Rawalpindi.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Basel Abusafer was a fourth year medical student at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University when Israel attacked their homeland in October last year.

He wanted to become a doctor to serve his people. “But after seeing the destruction in and around our city, I lost all hope of becoming a doctor,” he told Dawn.

Basel is one of the 44 students who have enrolled at the Rawalpindi Medical University (formerly Rawalpindi Medical College) to complete their medical education under a scholarship programme, announced in July this year by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He told Dawn he spent a year as a displaced person, after losing his home in an Israeli strike.

After spending a year fleeing Israeli aggression, 44 Palestinian students from Gaza have arrived to complete their studies at medical varsity in Rawalpindi

Most of the Palestinian students who have arrived at RMU have nothing but rubble to go back to, but their spirit to serve their nation remains intact.

“The Pakistan government gave us the opportunity to do what many Palestinians still hope for — to continue their studies so we can go back and serve the people as doctors,” Basel said.

Earlier this week, the RMU hosted a ceremony on campus to welcome the newly-enrolled Palestinian students.

Clad in modest pant suits, with girls sporting Hijabs, most of the Palestinian students Dawn spoke to said they had been made to feel at home in Pakistan, and everyone — from government officials to ordinary people — had according them respect and provided facilities to be comfortable.

Ghaith Alrayyes told Dawn that RMU students and faculty members extended a very warm welcome to them and have done their best to make them feel at home.

However, Palestinians have endured unimaginable suffering during the past one year, and the visiting students still bear the psychological scars left by living in a warzone.

According to RMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, the faculty and student body also try to alleviate some of the trauma the Palestinian cohort has been through, while helping them complete their studies.

Even though they are out of harm’s way, most students’ only thoughts are of their homeland and their compatriots, who are still suffering under Israeli oppression.

Hammam Mohammad Helessa recounted how his family was forced to move to Egypt after many of his family members perished in the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Now all he can do is try to realise his family’s dream, who wanted to see him become a doctor, so he can help rebuild Gaza from the rubble of hospitals and universities, colleges and schools that Israeli aggression has left behind.

Yara Salim, whose family lived in south Gaza, also fled to Egypt last year, which meant that her studies came to a halt.

She also appreciated the warm welcome they received in Pakistan and expresses her gratitude to the government, the RMU faculty and student body.

Talking about their curriculum, Ms Salim said there are minor differences from her institution. At Al-Azhar University, the medical degree was a six-year programme, while at RMU the MBBS course spans five academic years.

Some students were also facing a language barrier, she said, but added that their Pakistani classmates and faculty were trying to help those individuals as well.

Heba Mourtaga, another female student, told Dawn she was sad to be so far away from her country and family. “There is difference of language and traditions but people here tried to help us to understand the things here,” she said, adding that she felt glad to be in Pakistan.

To help bridge the cultural and language gap, the RMU vice chancellor said that special Arabic translators had been enlisted, while the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was working on a plan to arrange house job training for the Palestinian students.

He said the university was also trying to make up for the year-long gap in their studies. “The students are sharp and understand things quickly. We have started special classes for them so they can recall their previous lessons.”

“We have constituted a special committee to supervise the process and review their curriculum in collaboration with the dean of Al-Azhar University,” Dr Umar told Dawn.

The students have also been allocated accommodations at a hostel, but despite their calm environs, they are rearing to go back once they have completed their studies, so they can serve the people of Palestine.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024