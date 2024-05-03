You need Rs2m to get ‘platinum’ number plate in fancy colours in Sindh

• Cabinet approves proposal to issue premium number plates for vehicles

• Extends Rangers’ policing powers for six months

KARACHI: The provincial cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to introduce premium number plates for vehicles.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also approved several important decisions, including extending Rangers’ policing powers, allocating Rs1.5 billion for the procurement of an MRI System for SIUT Sukkur, and releasing Rs10.189bn for the payment of retired civil servants’ dues.

Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presented the number plate proposal to the cabinet.

The minister said that currently, the department offered three types of number plates: commercial, non-commercial, and motorcycle.

In the year 2021-22, the department issued a total of 71,645 choice numbers, generating a revenue of Rs44 million from the choice number fee mechanism.

Mr Memon estimated that if even 10 per cent of the motoring public opted for personalised choice numbers, it could generate a revenue of Rs2bn to Rs3bn per year.

He said that premium number plates had unique features, such as personalised property that could be inherited, transferable to another vehicle, CNIC-based registration, applicable to any private vehicle, reusable on any vehicle, customisable colour shades for platinum numbers (except prescribed colours), and transferable to another CNIC for a prescribed fee.

There are three categories of premium number plates: Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

The Platinum number plates have a maximum of three characters and a base price of Rs2m. Gold number plates have a maximum of five characters and a base price of Rs1m, while Silver number plates have a maximum of seven characters and a base price of Rs50,000.

The cabinet approved the proposal, which included auctioning off the premium number plates, following the example set by Dubai and other countries.

Additionally, the proposal included bundle offers with up to 30 per cent discounts for families and companies.

Rangers policing powers extended

The cabinet extended the special policing powers granted to the Rangers under Section 4(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 within Karachi division for six months.

A press statement said that the cabinet approved the extension in the deployment period of Pakistan Rangers in the Karachi Division with effect from June 13 to Dec 09, 2024 under Anti-Terrorism ACT 1997.

The Rangers have been deployed on internal duties since 1995 under Article 147 of the Constitution, Section 131-A of the criminal procedure code and Sections 7 and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended among others by provincial ministers, advisers and chief secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

SIUT Sukkur

The health department told the cabinet that Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi had requested for release of funds amounting to Rs1,500m during CFY 2023-24 for the procurement of Linear Accelerator with Integrated High-Filed (1.5 Tesla) MRI System for SIUT Sukkur.

The cabinet after discussion approved Rs1.5bn for procurement of Linear Accelerator.

Line Plan for Protection Bund

Irrigation Secretary Zareef Khero told the cabinet that funds were required for carrying out emergent works of Suprio Bund Extension via NARA Distry, Khuda Wah Distry (RD - O to 47) Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah, District Dadu Rice Canal Division, Larkana.

The chief minister after discussion with the cabinet approved Rs.449.563m so that emergent works could be carried out.

Pension Funds

Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi told the cabinet that 19,537 civil servants were waiting to receive their dues after retirement as of November 30, 2023. The accumulated outstanding amount came to Rs36.842bn. The government approved Rs.21.558bn, out of which Rs.11.369bn was released and Rs.10.189bn withheld.

The chief minister with the consent of the cabinet approved the release of Rs10.189bn outside budget.

Malir Expressway

The cabinet was informed about the construction challenges faced by the concessionaire near Quaidabad, as the original route passed through densely populated areas, including Samo, Laasi, and Shafi Goth. Many Goths in the region had been regularised, making land acquisition and construction within the specified right of way more complicated.

The Concessionaire conducted the necessary studies and the cost was verified by a third-party consultant and NESPAK, who submitted the report to the PPP Policy Board in its 44th meeting.

The caretaker provincial cabinet had approved the cost of additional works, which amounted to Rs27,231m and released Rs13,615m as 50% funds. Out of the remaining Rs14,661m, Rs7,331m had been released while Rs7,330m were still being withheld.

After discussion, the cabinet approved the release of Rs7,331m.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2024