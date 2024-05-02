DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2024

Pakistan to announce T20 World Cup squad later this month: report

Agencies Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 11:12am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed the announcement of its World Cup squad until late May due to fitness and performance issues with some players, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported on Wednesday.

A PCB source told PTI that Pakistan would announce their T20 World Cup squad either on May 23 or May 24 — which is the deadline set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for participating teams to make changes to their squads without seeking permission from the World Cup Technical Committee.

The management and selectors are concerned over niggling injuries to Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Irfan Khan Niazi and Haris Rauf and will observe them and performances in Ireland and England.

The selectors will announce the squad for the tours of Ireland and England on Thursday and the team management and selectors will assess the fitness and performance of selected players before announcing the World Cup squad.

“It (delay) doesn’t matter because all these teams can change their entire squad by May 24 after that changes can only be allowed on fitness or injury basis with approval of the technical committee,” said the source. “That is why the PCB and selectors have decided to hold off until after the first match in England.”

The source added that the selectors also wanted to give more time to Babar Azam and other players to settle down and recapture the old bonding in the dressing room before the WC squad is announced.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punishing evaders
02 May, 2024

Punishing evaders

THE FBR’s decision to block mobile phone connections of more than half a million individuals who did not file...
Engaging Riyadh
Updated 02 May, 2024

Engaging Riyadh

It must be stressed that to pull in maximum foreign investment, a climate of domestic political stability is crucial.
Freedom to question
02 May, 2024

Freedom to question

WITH frequently suspended freedoms, increasing violence and few to speak out for the oppressed, it is unlikely that...
Wheat protests
Updated 01 May, 2024

Wheat protests

The government should withdraw from the wheat trade gradually, replacing the existing market support mechanism with an effective new one over the next several years.
Polio drive
01 May, 2024

Polio drive

THE year’s fourth polio drive has kicked off across Pakistan, with the aim to immunise more than 24m children ...
Workers’ struggle
Updated 01 May, 2024

Workers’ struggle

Yet the struggle to secure a living wage — and decent working conditions — for the toiling masses must continue.