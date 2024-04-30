PTI slams use of force against protesting farmers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the use of force against the farmers who arrived in Lahore to protest, as the government neither offered a genuine price for their produce nor purchased wheat at all.

A party spokesperson noted that the farmers were coerced to sell wheat in the open market at a much lower rate than the officially fixed rate due to the government’s “anti-poor” policies regarding wheat procurement.

In a statement, he alleged that history showed that whenever PML-N came into power, it economically exploited the country’s farmers.

He warned that the rural economy, especially the farmers, would face billions of rupees in losses due to the possibility of selling wheat at a rate 20 per cent or 25pc less than the farmer support price.

The PTI spokesperson pointed out that the farmers were bearing the brunt of the government’s decision to import three million tonnes more wheat than the locals need in October. He asked the government to provide an explanation for the strategy and rationale behind importing extra wheat at such a high price.

Seeks accountability for wheat import by caretakers; condemns appointment of Dar as deputy PM

He went on to say that the government’s policies would directly impact the public in the form of expensive flour. He reminded that the Imran Khan-led government had adopted a policy to revive the economy by giving farmers better rewards for their hard work.

He highlighted that during the PTI government, farmers were paid reasonable and timely payments for the first time in the history of the country, resulting in a total addition of Rs1,100 billion to the rural economy. He contended that even at present, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a plan under Imran Khan’s farmer-friendly policy to purchase wheat from farmers at a rate of Rs3,900 per 40kg to prevent their exploitation.

PTI demanded that those responsible for importing wheat worth billions of rupees during the caretaker government should be brought to book.

PTI Punjab to support farmers

Separately, PTI central Punjab’s general secretary stated that the incumbent rulers, over the past two years, have economically ruined everyone, including farmers, lawyers, the salaried class, journalists, and social workers.

PTI Punjab’s information secretary, Shaukat Basra, in a video message, urged the farmers to come out of their homes and demand their rights from the PML-N government, which he claimed came to power through fraud and a fake mandate.

He said the PTI would join hands with the farmers and farmer organisations to raise their voice for the procurement of wheat at reasonable rates.

Ishaq Dar’s appointment

Meanwhile, PTI has criticised the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister, calling it an act of nepotism. The party spokesperson claimed that there was no provision in Pakistan’s act to appoint a deputy prime minister and that a constitutional amendment was required for such an appointment.

“It is strange that after the brother and daughter, now it has been decided to oblige the father-in-law of the daughter,” he said.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2024