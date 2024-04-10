In pictures: Gazans experience Eid amid ruins, displacement and starvation

Israel's military assault in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct 7 attack has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, aid agencies say, though more aid is starting to flow in.

Palestinians observed Eidul Fitr today, the conclusion of Ramazan, against the backdrop of starvation, ruins and devastation in the Gaza Strip. What is typically a joyous festival for millions was held against the backdrop of tents, rebar, rubble and the stench of death.

These photos — taken in the days leading up to Eid — capture the devastation, the desperation and the indomitable spirit of the Palestinian to live their lives despite an ongoing onslaught which continues to thin their numbers. Since the Oct 7 attacks of Hamas on Israelis, the retaliatory invasion has killed more than 33,000 Gazans, most of whom are women and children.

Palestinians carry boxes of aid distributed before the Eidul Fitr holiday in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip April 8. — Reuters

A displaced Palestinian family makes traditional cakes as they prepare for the Eidul Fitr holiday at a tent camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8. — Reuters

Members of Jordanian armed forces prepare to airdrop aid parcels over Gaza, ahead of the Muslim celebration of Eidul Fitr, April 9. — Reuters

Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eidul Fitr in northern Gaza Strip, April 9. — Reuters

Palestinians wait to take a number for receiving aid before Eidul Fitr holiday in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip April 8. — Reuters

Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eidul Fitr in northern Gaza Strip, April 9. — Reuters

Palestinians distribute aid amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a shelter centre in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip April 7. — Reuters

Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eidul Fitr in northern Gaza Strip, April 9. — Reuters

A displaced Palestinian woman makes traditional cakes as they prepare for the Eidul Fitr holiday in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8. — Reuters

A drone view shows Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel’s military offensive, gathering to have their Iftar (breaking of the fast) during the holy month of Ramazan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 6. — Reuters

Members of Jordanian armed forces airdrop aid parcels over Gaza, ahead of the Muslim celebration of Eidul Fitr, April 9. — Reuters

Palestinians shop as they prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eidul Fitr in northern Gaza Strip, April 9. — Reuters

A Palestinian holds a squeegee as a child walks by, before Eidul Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramazan, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip April 8. — Reuters

Children help military personnel pack clothes aid scheduled to be airdropped over Gaza, ahead of the Muslim celebration of Eidul Fitr, in Zarqa, Jordan April 7. — Reuters

A Palestinian child, who is suffering from malnutrition, receives healthcare at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, amid widespread hunger, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, April 7. — Reuters

Palestinians inspect destroyed residential buildings, after the Israeli military withdrew most of its ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 7. — Reuters

Members of Jordanian armed forces airdrop aid parcels over Gaza, ahead of the Muslim celebration of Eidul Fitr, April 9. — Reuters

Palestinians distribute aid amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at a shelter centre in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on April 7. — Reuters

Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, April 7. — Reuters

Header: A boy works at a stall as Palestinians shop to prepare for the upcoming holiday of Eidul Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip, April 9, 2024. — Reuters