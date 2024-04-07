DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2024

World Central Kitchen founder questions Israeli report on deadly strike on aid convoy in Gaza

AFP Published April 7, 2024 Updated April 7, 2024 08:00pm
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip on April 2. — Reuters/File
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip on April 2. — Reuters/File

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres raised questions on Sunday over the Israeli probe into a strike that killed seven of his staff in Gaza, and warned that the conflict had become a “war against humanity itself”.

“I want to thank, obviously, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), for doing such a quick investigation,” the head of the US-based charity told ABC’s “This Week.”

“At the same time, I would say with something so complicated, the investigation should be much more deeper,” he said.

“And I would say that the perpetrator cannot be investigating himself,” he added.

The IDF have insisted that their killing on Monday of the World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza was a “tragic mistake.”

Three Britons, a US-Canadian dual national, a Pole, an Australian and a Palestinian were killed when their convoy, whose route was cleared with the IDF, was repeatedly struck.

In its investigation, the Israeli military said an armed man climbed on the roof of one of the trucks and “started firing his weapon,” leading to suspicions that the “convoy had been hijacked by Hamas.”

When asked about the Israeli report, Andres questioned the narrative, adding that “this is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished in this unfortunate event.”

He charged that Israel was targeting anything that “seems” to move, and has been doing so “for too long.”

“This doesn’t seem like a war against terror. This doesn’t seem anymore like a war about defending Israel,” he said.

“It really, at this point, seems like a war against humanity itself. “

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond rhetoric
Updated 07 Apr, 2024

Beyond rhetoric

Pakistan at this juncture requires more than rhetoric and noble intentions to defeat the ogre of terrorism.
Inclusive politics
07 Apr, 2024

Inclusive politics

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is being criticised on social media for taking what has been seen as a rather...
New Jamaat chief
07 Apr, 2024

New Jamaat chief

HAFIZ Naeemur Rehman’s election as the new emir of Jamaat-i-Islami signals a generational shift in the religious...
Deadly campaign
Updated 06 Apr, 2024

Deadly campaign

By no means can India or any other hostile foreign actor act unilaterally within Pakistan’s frontiers, and arbitrarily take out individuals.
Second phase
06 Apr, 2024

Second phase

PAKISTAN has long been a sanctuary for Afghans, hosting nearly 4m refugees for over 40 years. The figures, while...
GE outbreak
06 Apr, 2024

GE outbreak

THE denizens of Pakistan’s most populous city seem to be on their own: a new misery awaits them at every turn....