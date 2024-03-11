As ‘Suthra Punjab drive’ goes on, Lahore’s drains reek of sewage, foul smell

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has failed to desilt major drains of Lahore, ignoring the instructions of the Punjab government to ensure cleanliness under the ongoing ‘Suthra Punjab drive’ launched on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The situation is worsening in various localities by the day as sewage level in the drains, including the trunk sewer, is rising fast that may lead to choking of the domestic wastewater drainage system, Dawn has learnt.

“You see the Sattukatla drain full of waste, which is choking its sewage flow. The water level in the drain is also rising due to the choking caused by the waste piling in it,” deplores Aziz, a resident of a locality of the Pine Avenue near Valencia Town.

“It is also surprising that though the Wasa’s machine meant for desilting or cleaning the drain is parked here but no one has visited the site since long to operate it.”

Aziz adds the Sattukatla drain overflows in the monsoon or the unexpected heavy rain while its choking is also spreading a very foul and unbearable smell everywhere.

Residents of nearby localities demand desilting; Wasa pledges action by April 15

Naeem, a resident of a locality near Akbar Chowk, also lodged a similar complaint, stating that Wasa should ensure cleaning of drains timely to avert their overflowing and choking, foul smell and other issues.

“I have been constantly watching this spot (Maulana Shaukat Ali Road Drain) for the last many days. But no one from Wasa or any other departments concerned is bothering to clean the drain despite the fact a cleanliness drive is underway not only in Lahore but all other parts of the province.”

Naeem has requested the CM and others concerned to take notice of the situation and take action against all those showing negligence in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasa is supposed to clean/desilt Lahore’s drains, including Cantt Drain, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road Drain, College Road Drain, Sattukatla Drain, Shahdara Drain, Upper Chhota Ravi Drain, Lower Chotta Ravi Drain and Sukh Nehar Drain. Besides, the agency makes nearly 3,000km long sewer lines desilt-free every year.

However, desilting of the Hudiara Drain is carried out by the irrigation department and not Wasa. Around 40 years before, this drain was a storm water drain used for irrigation and draining wastewater into the Ravi. It originates in the Indian Punjab and running along the border, it finally enters Pakistan and passes along the eastern suburbs of Lahore (Raiwind) before ending up in the Ravi.

Speaking to Dawn, a spokesperson for Wasa says the agency’s operations wing is supposed to desilt or clean the over 73km long city drains, especially the six main drains, including those in Sattukatla and along Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

“Presence of floating material and the waste thrown by the people into the drains also obstruct the sewage flow sometimes,” he claims, adding that cleaning of the drains and allied sub-drains having length of over 3,000km is done each year in two phases—till April 15 and June 15.

“We are focusing on all major and city drains and will ensure cleaning these all soon,” he asserts.

Meanwhile, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique directed the officers concerned to intensify the cleanliness drive in Lahore and other parts of the province. During a briefing by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider in his first visit to Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, he mentioned that the scope of the CM’s Suthra Punjab programme was being expanded gradually.

“Attention is also being paid to eliminating wall-chalking during the Suthra Punjab drive,” he said and added that there should be a continuous survey of manholes.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2024