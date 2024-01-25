Dawn survey becomes basis for research paper

LONDON: An in-depth digital survey on Pakistan’s suicide rates conducted online by Dawn in 2020 became the basis for a peer-reviewed research paper published in a renowned research journal.

“Perceptions of Suicide among Pakistanis: Results of an Online Survey” published by Taylor & Francis was co-authored by two Dawn journalists. The paper said the research leverages the results from a 12-item online survey circulated by Dawn.com, which assessed personal experiences, opinions and attitudes towards help-seeking in the context of suicide.

The survey found that between 15 and 35 people end their lives in Pakistan every day, which is as high as one person every hour.

Co-author of the report Dr Murad Khan, who is a professor and lead scientist for suicide research and prevention at the Brain and Mind Institute, Aga Khan University, Pakistan and Kenya, told Dawn: “In countries like Pakis­tan, where data on a sensitive subject like suicide is difficult to obtain, using surveys like for a scientific publication is very creative. Dawn’s online survey which tapped into a cross-section of Pakistani society gave a wealth of information which otherwise would be very hard to obtain.

Survey finds 15-35 people end their lives in Pakistan every day

“By turning the Dawn survey findings into a scientific publication, we were able to make valid interpretations and make them available for suicide researchers around the world. By leveraging the survey findings into a scientific publication, the results can be used for suicide prevention strategies in Pakistan.”

Taylor & Francis is an international journal published in the US and is among a handful of journals in the world dedicated to the field of suicide research and prevention. It is indexed in the world’s premier database (Medline) which is accessed by researchers around the world.

The paper says that the results show personal experiences related to suicide and self-harm as well as encounters in social circles were common in Pakistan.

“Mental illness tended to be recognised as a high likelihood contributor to suicide death over and above nonviolent interpersonal problems. Most considered suicide a way to escape pain, and few considered suicide to be immoral. Barriers to help-seeking included social deterrents, inaccessibility and unaffordability. Women and youth emerged as higher risk groups, though the status of rural Pakistanis remained unclear,” the results said.

The conclusion thanked Dawn newspaper for circulating the survey and said it provides a “preliminary basis for considering the unique experiences and perspectives of the public in shaping suicide prevention and intervention efforts in Pakistan”.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2024