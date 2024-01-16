Saveera Prakash — the trailblazer from Buner

Encouraged by her father to join the political arena, Dr Prakash hopes to bring a sea change in her field, i.e. healthcare.—Photo by Shad Muhammad

Dr Saveera Prakash is set to make history in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; a Hindu woman running for election on a provincial assembly seat from Buner’s PK-25 constituency.

Affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Dr Prakash is contesting for the seat with high hopes.

Having graduated in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College with an MBBS degree, Dr Prakash harbours aspirations for competitive exams, specifically the Central Superior Services (CSS).

Recognising her capabilities, the PPP encouraged her father, Dr Om Prakash — a known political activist and social worker from the area — to introduce his daughter to the political realm.

“I have always felt that girls experienced gaps in public life in Pakistan. Only 29 per cent of women in Buner are educated, whereas the country’s [average] literacy rate for women is 46pc. Women feel constrained in Pashtun culture due to social norms, so I decided to contest [to dispel this impression],” she told Dawn when asked why she decided to run for office.

When asked why fewer women choose to contest elections, she explained that a significant factor is the “hesitation of not getting support”.

“Men find it easier to liaise with people and enter the electoral landscape, whereas women generally find it difficult to garner public support.

“I am the first woman and I hope I can set a precedent and motivate other women from similar backgrounds. If we want something different, we have to do something different,” she said.

As a medical professional, that too from an area which is not very developed when it comes to healthcare facilities, she has seen the ins and outs of the system.

Being familiar with how things work, or not, as the case may be, she is determined to bring about a change in the healthcare system.

“I worked a house job in a government hospital in KP. There is a serious lack of equipment for patients who require intensive care. Plus, the state of the hospitals is miserable.

“Most of these places are in shambles and we are not allowed to speak about it since we’re a part of the system,” she said.

“However, I am hopeful and passionate about bringing a change once I am elected,” she added.

Speaking about why she chose to contest from a general seat and not a reserved seat — either on the minority or the women’s quota — she said that the minority quota was comparatively low and she was contesting on a general seat in a bid to increase the visibility of her community.

“Other people from my community are contesting for reserved seats. My participation would increase their representation,” she said.

“My decision to contest brought a positive image to Buner and KP. We are getting international coverage and Pashtun culture is being portrayed as brave, broad-minded and peaceful,” she said.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2024