PTI candidate, son among 42 booked in Okara

OKARA: Former MPA, tehsil Nazim and PTI candidate for NA-135 along with his son and 40 others was booked for hooliganism and issuing threats to assistant returning officer (ARO).

As per the first information report registered on complaint of the ARO, Malik Muhammad Akram Bhatti along with son, Salman Akram, and 40 unidentified suspects reached the RO office at the district council to deposit his party nomination and ticket.

ARO Abrar Ali asked him to stay for sometime as the RO of the constituency was about to reach.

However, Akram lost his temper and forced his entry to submit the party ticket. He locked the office door, hurled threats at the officer and forcibly got receipt of the submission of the party ticket before leaving.

After some time, Akram and other suspects returned and snatched the party ticket from the officer with other documents and office stamps and escaped. On the report of ARO, Saddar police registered a case.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2024