DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2023

Siraj launches ‘scale’ as JI election symbol

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 07:11am

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq says there is no difference between the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI as these former ruling parties are essentially two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday, he said many so-called leaders who were a part of these parties were opportunistic and turncoats who aligned themselves with whichever party was poised to come into power.

Haq, alongside JI Secretary General Amirul Azim, also launched the JI election symbol ‘scale’.

The JI emir announced that his party had fielded 222 candidates for the National Assembly and 520 for provincial assembly seats, urging the public to vote for the JI candidates to bring about real change.

Party fields 222 candidates for NA, 520 for PA seats

He said the political workers had no place in the so-called mainstream parties, which tended to favour their relatives in distribution of party tickets. Despite frequently coming to power, he contended, the mainstream parties had consistently failed to address the country’s problems. He said a new class of politicians was now also emerging on the country’s political landscape with the launch of the sons and daughters of the heads of the mainstream parties.

Mr Haq said the ruling elite had amassed wealth for themselves and their families, looting resources, taking loans and having those loans waived off. He asserted that 90pc of foreign loans were utilised for their personal benefits, contributing to the country’s massive debt. He said the corrupt ruling elite annually utilised $18bn of resources for personal gain, rendering the current system incapable of benefiting the common man. He argued if the ruling mafias remained intact, public welfare and the country’s prosperity would remain elusive.

The JI leader attributed the collapsed economy and weakened institutions to the flawed policies of the former governments of dictators and so-called democratic political parties.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not only economics
Updated 29 Dec, 2023

Not only economics

Pakistan confronts an existential crisis far more critical than its economic troubles.
Kashmir killings
29 Dec, 2023

Kashmir killings

WHILE India continues to push the fiction that it has brought normality to held Kashmir through the constitutional...
Custodial torture
29 Dec, 2023

Custodial torture

DESPITE the passage of a law against custodial torture last year, allegations of the grisly practice still being...
A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...