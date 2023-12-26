SmartNet joins forces with Cybernet, One Network to build data highway for Pakistan’s smart cities

SmartNet Private Limited, a technology arm of Capital Smart City and part of the HRL Group, has joined forces with One Network and Cybernet to build a high-speed data highway for Pakistan’s smart city initiatives.

According to a press release, the landmark fiber lease agreement will see SmartNet deliver terabytes of data per second to Capital Smart City, Lahore Smart City, and motorway projects. This robust infrastructure boost aims to position Capital Smart City as a tech leader, enabling advancements in IoT, big data, AI, and other areas.

Looking beyond domestic ambitions, SmartNet eyes fostering connections with Silicon Valley and promoting Pakistani technology exports as part of the “Digital Pakistan” vision. An incubation center is also planned to nurture local innovation and tech entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our esteemed partners, One Network and Cybernet,” said retired Brig Arshad Kayani, Chief Technical Officer at SmartNet. “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing smart and innovative solutions, while simultaneously fortifying our infrastructure for the seamless integration of cutting-edge communication technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6+.”

The agreement coincides with Pakistan’s recent digitisation of motorways, with contactless tolling and AIoT integration planned. This puts One Network, SmartNet, and Cybernet at the forefront of digital infrastructure and urban development.

“We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the technological landscape of Capital Smart City but will also contribute significantly to the broader digital transformation in urban development,” added General Manager Technology Shahzad Khalil. “Our joint efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart cities and setting new benchmarks in connectivity, innovation, and sustainability.”

The SmartNet, One Network, and Cybernet partnership reflects a shared vision for delivering cutting-edge solutions with the highest standards. This venture promises to leave a lasting impact on Pakistan’s technological landscape, driving progress and innovation for the future.