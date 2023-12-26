DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

SmartNet joins forces with Cybernet, One Network to build data highway for Pakistan’s smart cities

Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 04:00pm
Chief executive of One Network, Brig R Asif Siddique with chief operations officer of Cybernet Maroof Ali Shahani and chief technology officer SNPL, Brig R Arshad Kayani
Chief executive of One Network, Brig R Asif Siddique with chief operations officer of Cybernet Maroof Ali Shahani and chief technology officer SNPL, Brig R Arshad Kayani

SmartNet Private Limited, a technology arm of Capital Smart City and part of the HRL Group, has joined forces with One Network and Cybernet to build a high-speed data highway for Pakistan’s smart city initiatives.

According to a press release, the landmark fiber lease agreement will see SmartNet deliver terabytes of data per second to Capital Smart City, Lahore Smart City, and motorway projects. This robust infrastructure boost aims to position Capital Smart City as a tech leader, enabling advancements in IoT, big data, AI, and other areas.

Looking beyond domestic ambitions, SmartNet eyes fostering connections with Silicon Valley and promoting Pakistani technology exports as part of the “Digital Pakistan” vision. An incubation center is also planned to nurture local innovation and tech entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our esteemed partners, One Network and Cybernet,” said retired Brig Arshad Kayani, Chief Technical Officer at SmartNet. “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing smart and innovative solutions, while simultaneously fortifying our infrastructure for the seamless integration of cutting-edge communication technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6+.”

The agreement coincides with Pakistan’s recent digitisation of motorways, with contactless tolling and AIoT integration planned. This puts One Network, SmartNet, and Cybernet at the forefront of digital infrastructure and urban development.

“We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the technological landscape of Capital Smart City but will also contribute significantly to the broader digital transformation in urban development,” added General Manager Technology Shahzad Khalil. “Our joint efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart cities and setting new benchmarks in connectivity, innovation, and sustainability.”

The SmartNet, One Network, and Cybernet partnership reflects a shared vision for delivering cutting-edge solutions with the highest standards. This venture promises to leave a lasting impact on Pakistan’s technological landscape, driving progress and innovation for the future.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...