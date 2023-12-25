In photos: Christians revel in Christmas festivities across Pakistan

PM and president reaffirm the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all religious minorities in the country.

The Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, is celebrating Christmas on Monday (today) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Churches and streets across the nation are adorned with festive lights and trees, while bakeries offer custom Christmas cakes. Markets showcase Christmas merchandise, and many children embrace the spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus.

Worshippers, donned in festive attire, gather in churches for prayer services alongside their families.

Rigorous security measures have been implemented to safeguard the Christian community, with deployed forces stationed outside churches to prevent any untoward incidents.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have conveyed their warm greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his Christmas message, President Alvi emphasised that minorities in Pakistan have full access to all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all religious minorities in the country.

In a separate message, the premier described Christmas as a celebration of love, brotherhood, patience, and sacrifice, underscoring the importance of these values in steering society towards development.

“Pakistan is our home and on this occasion of Christmas we should pledge that together we will make Pakistan a model of religious tolerance and brotherhood,” he added.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral is illuminated, during Christmas Eve celebrations in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

People sing traditional Christmas carols at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

The Diocese of Sindh and Balochistan Church, Bishop Frederick John, leads the Christmas service at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

Christian devotees take part in a special mass prayer ahead of Christmas, at the Central Brooks memorial church in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — AFP

People attend the Christmas service at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

The Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Church is illuminated, during Christmas Eve celebrations in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

The Diocese of Sindh and Balochistan Church, Bishop Frederick John, waits before leading the Christmas service at The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — Reuters

Header image: Christian devotees take part in a special mass prayer ahead of Christmas, at the Central Brooks memorial church in Karachi on December 24, 2023. — AFP