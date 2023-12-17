DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2023

Australia declare, set Pakistan 450 to win first Test

AFP Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 12:00pm
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh hits a shot on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 17, 2023.—AFP
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh hits a shot on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 17, 2023.—AFP

Australia declared their second innings at 233-5 on Sunday in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, setting the visitors 450 to win.

The hosts resumed day four on 84-2, with the declaration coming soon after lunch when opener Usman Khawaja was out for 90.

Mitchell Marsh was unbeaten on 63 when skipper Pat Cummins made the call with Khurram Shahzad the best of the bowlers with 3-45.

Pakistan have failed to win a Test in Australia since 1995.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh steered Australia to an ominous lead. Khawaja was unbeaten on a fighting 68, with Marsh not out 42, in a partnership worth 79.

Opener Khawaja began on 34 and Steve Smith 43 after the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 271 on the cusp of tea Saturday, well short of Australia’s first innings total of 487.

But on a deteriorating pitch with cracks appearing, it was hard going early on Sunday, with pace bowlers beating the bat and causing problems.

Impressive debutant Khurram Shahzad got a breakthrough in the fourth over of the day, trapping Smith lbw for 45 with a ball that nipped back.

Smith reviewed but replays showed it clipping the top of the bails with the Australian veteran shaking his head and muttering to himself as he trudged off. Enter the aggressive Travis Head, who stroked a straight drive boundary off the second ball he faced to signal his intent.

But he lived dangerously and a misjudged drive off Aamer Jamal went straight to Imam-ul-Haq at cover, out for 14.

Both Marsh and Khawaja survived reviews in the same eventful Jamal over as Pakistan ratcheted up the pressure.

Marsh hit sixes off Jamal then spinner Agha Salman to keep the scoreboard moving, before a huge escape on 23 when skipper Shan Masood dropped a sitter at mid-off.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...
Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...