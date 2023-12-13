DAWN.COM Logo

Govt seeks to reassure nation on fertiliser stocks

APP Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 06:05am
Caretaker ministers Muhammad Ali, Sarfaraz Bugti and Murtaza Solangi address a press conference, on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
Caretaker ministers Muhammad Ali, Sarfaraz Bugti and Murtaza Solangi address a press conference, on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

• All fertiliser plants to get uninterrupted gas supply throughout winter
• Bugti gives hoarders 24-hour deadline to end ‘artificial’ shortage

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government machinery scrambled on Tuesday to assure the nation that the country has sufficient fertiliser stocks and that all fertiliser plants will be provided with an uninterrupted gas supply throughout the ongoing winter season to maximise production.

“All plants will be running at full capacity throughout the current winter season… to ensure a consistent and sufficient local supply of fertiliser to farmers,” Caretaker Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali said at a press conference along with Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Asad Rehman Gilani.

Meanwhile, Mr Bugti gave hoarders a 24-hour deadline to end an “artificial shortage” of fertilisers or be ready to face the consequences.

Mr Ali specifically em­­ph­asised that Fatima Fer­tiliser and Agritech, which remain closed for three months during winter, would continue to operate at full capacity this year.

To a question, he said the government had orde­red two cargoes of LNG for December and one for Jan­uary to meet domestic gas requirements. He said the government was also working to improve LPG infrastructure.

‘Sufficient urea stocks’

Mr Gilani, the industries secretary, told rep­o­r­t­ers that the federal government had sufficient urea stocks to fulfil the needs of the farming community across the country.

He said the government provided 414,000 tonnes of urea to Punjab against its demand of 380,000 tonnes, 164,000 tonnes to Sindh against its demand of 142,000 tonnes, and 30,500 tonnes to Baloch­istan against 21,000 tonnes.

However, Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa was provided with 22,600 tonnes of urea against its demand of 24,900 tonnes, he added.

Ultimatum for hoarders

Meanwhile, Mr Bugti gave a 24-hour deadline to elements behind an “artificial shortage” of fertiliser, adding that Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had taken notice of the matter.

He said that all chief secretaries and IGPs had been directed to take administrative measures against such cartels.

The minister said that the government took strict measures against illegal hoardings in August and September, but the “mafia” had once again united and started hoarding.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023

