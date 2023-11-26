In pictures: Tears and joy as Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners reunite with loved ones

Under the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, a total of 50 Israeli hostages are to be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners over four days.

Families have been reunited with their loved ones on both sides of the Hamas-Israel conflict following the four-day truce in Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas had released 13 Israeli hostages, including children and the elderly, in return for the release of 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli prisons.

On Saturday, the hostage handover was delayed when Hamas said Israel was interfering in the selection of prisoners for release and not allowing aid into northern Gaza.

However, it then proceeded with handover after the intervention of Egyptian and Qatari mediators and released another 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages while Israel freed 39 more Palestinian prisoners.

Images of the hostage-prisoner release showed relatives voicing joy at the return of Israeli hostages as cheering crowds greeted Palestinian prisoners as they left a jail in the West Bank.

Hila Rotem-Shoshani, who was abducted by Hamas fighters during the October 7 attack on Israel, meets a family member after being released as part of a deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, at an unknown location in Israel, in this handout image released November 26. — Reuters

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was abducted by Hamas fighters during the October 7 attack on Israel, meets her father Thomas Hand after being released as part of a deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, at an unknown location in Israel, in this handout image released November 26. — Reuters

Palestinians prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26. — AFP

A Palestinian prisoner (R) hugs a relative after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, upon they arrival in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26. — AFP

Prominent Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis (C) arrives at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on November 26, after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. — AFP

An image distributed by the Schneider Children Medical Centre shows Yoni Asher being reunited with his children Aviv, 2.5 years old, her sister Raz, 4.5 years old, and his wife Doron, on November 25, a day after they were released by Hamas in a hostage-prisoner exchange deal. — AFP

An image grab from a handout video released by the Hamas Media Office shows newly released Thai hostages waving aboard a Red Cross vehicle, in the Gaza Strip early on November 26. — AFP

A Palestinian prisoner (L) is welcomed by a relative after being released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, as newly freed Palestinian detainees arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26. — AFP

An Israeli family is reunited with released Israeli hostages shortly after their arrival in Israel on November 24, after being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. — Reuters

Asil al-Titi, a 23-year-old former prisoner from the occupied West Bank, sits between her two brothers on November 25 at the famiy home in the Balata refugee camp, one day after her release from Israeli jail in exchange for hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. — AFP

Asil al-Titi, a 23-year-old woman from the occupied West Bank Balata refugee camp, is greeted by friends and family members, shortly after she was released from an Israeli jail,late on November 24. — AFP

Raghad Fan (C) a Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison is greeted by her family on her release under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas in exchange for hostages held in Gaza, in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank on November 24. — AFP

Released Palestinian prisoner Qusai Taqatqa hugs his mother near his house, after a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel near Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25. — Reuters

Header image: Family members hug released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh as they welcome her, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25. — Reuters