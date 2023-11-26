In pictures: Tears and joy as Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners reunite with loved ones

Families have been reunited with their loved ones on both sides of the Hamas-Israel conflict following the four-day truce in Gaza.
Under the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, a total of 50 Israeli hostages are to be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners over four days.
On Friday, Hamas had released 13 Israeli hostages, including children and the elderly, in return for the release of 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli prisons.
On Saturday, the hostage handover was delayed when Hamas said Israel was interfering in the selection of prisoners for release and not allowing aid into northern Gaza.
However, it then proceeded with handover after the intervention of Egyptian and Qatari mediators and released another 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages while Israel freed 39 more Palestinian prisoners.
Images of the hostage-prisoner release showed relatives voicing joy at the return of Israeli hostages as cheering crowds greeted Palestinian prisoners as they left a jail in the West Bank.
Header image: Family members hug released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh as they welcome her, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 25. — Reuters
