Children’s jewellery laden with toxic metals, study shows

KARACHI: Bracelets, rings, bangles, necklaces and other ornaments meant for children are heavily contaminated with toxic metals, particularly those made for Indepe­ndence Day celebrations, a study has found.

The analysed jewellery samples contained elevated levels of heavy metals like lead, cadmium and zinc. The findings are particularly concerning given the World Health Organisation’s estimation that environmental hazards contribute to 26 per cent of all deaths in children under five globally, amounting to nearly 1.5 million fatalities every year.

The research, titled ‘Metals as Toxicants in Event-Based Expedited Production of Children’s Jewellery’, involved a thorough examination of jewellery items available both in physical markets and online across Pakistan from July to August in both 2021 and 2022.

The surveyed items, whose prices ranged from Rs50 to Rs1,000, encompassed a wide range of children’s accessories, including bracelets, rings, bangles, necklaces, facemasks, goggles, hair accessories, and badges.

Items obtained from local markets found to have high levels of cadmium, cobalt, copper, lead and zinc

The study — conducted by the Karachi University’s Chemistry Department and led by Anam Gul and Dur-e-Shahwar Gul under the supervision of Prof Shaikh Mohiu­ddin — was published in the journal Environmental Science and Pollution Research.

It’s the first study in Pakistan that critically assesses metal contamination of children’s ornamental pieces.

Of the 306 samples collected, 42 were selected for analysis. These items were made from various materials like plastic, paint-coated plastic, metal, wood, rubber, and fabric.

The findings were startling: 74 per cent of the samples contained significant levels of lead and cadmium. Paint-coated plastic jewellery showed the highest concentration of lead, while metallic items had elevated levels of cadmium.

Nickel was detected in 71pc of the analysed samples, copper in 67pc, cobalt in 43pc, and zinc and iron in all the samples. All metals were found in quantifiable amounts.

The study highlighted that 22 samples exceeded US regulatory limits for lead and four samples for cadmium. Similarly, 29 samples surpassed the European Union’s limits for lead, 11 for cadmium, five for cobalt and one for copper.

Impact on health

Experts warn that most heavy metals are reported to be highly toxic. These metals have numerous exposure routes and their implications on children’s health have been noted to be more severe than on adults.

Harmful consequences on children’s health include mental retardation, neurocognitive disorders, behavioural disorders, respiratory problems, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

“Chemicals such as lead, cadmium, nickel and phthalates are often used as additives, stabilisers, reinforcing agents and pigments (in paints) during product manufacturing for flexibility, shine, and durability,” the study says.

“Their use decreases the manufacturing cost because most of the contaminated products come from recycled materials from electronics and other wastes.

“Due to fast supply and high demand, these items are sold hand to hand, mainly with no quality control restrictions and inspections. Therefore, monitoring Indep­endence Day children’s jewellery for toxic substances is more important.”

During sampling, the researchers observed that 80pc of children’s ornaments had paint-coated plastic.

They noted that children’s behaviour, such as mouthing and chewing objects, makes them exceptionally susceptible to these dangers. Moreover, children’s physiological and developmental characteristics, along with their developing immune and digestive systems, heighten their vulnerability to toxic exposures.

“The results suggest that the potential hazards of event-based children’s jewellery deserve the attention of government agencies seeking to limit children’s exposure to toxic chemicals,” the study says. “Many countries, including Pakistan, have no standards for metal contamination of children’s jewellery and toys.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023