4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan’s Kech: CTD

At least four terrorists were killed during a shootout between armed gunmen and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Balochistan’s Kech district on Thursday, police said.

In a press release, the CTD said it received information about the presence of terrorists near Pasni Road in Kech district.

Upon reaching the location, law enforcement personnel encountered resistance as seven to eight terrorists engaged in gunfire with the forces, the statement said.

The CTD said RPGs and hand grenades were fired by the terrorists during the encounter.

“Later, terrorists tried to flee the scene but the CTD team followed them in hot pursuit. Four terrorists were killed and several others managed to escape using the cover of night,” it added.

According to the statement, the security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED)-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.

The bodies of the four terrorists were sent to Teaching Hospital Turbat for legal formalities, the CTD said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The Counter Terrorism Department and various law enforcement agencies have been actively engaged in Balochistan and neighbouring areas, undertaking intelligence-based operations to locate and eradicate terrorist elements.

In one such action in September, the CTD conducted an operation in the Aghberg area of Quetta, resulting in the elimination of five individuals identified as alleged terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A day earlier, eight people, including two security personnel and six civilians, were martyred while several others sustained injuries in a string of blasts in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bajaur.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.