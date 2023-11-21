Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as men’s bowling coaches as PCB continues overhaul

Former Pakistan cricket bowlers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal were appointed as bowling coaches on Tuesday as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues its overhaul of the team management after the team’s first round knockout in the World Cup 2023.

According to a press release, former pacer Gul has been appointed the fast bowling coach while Ajmal will coach the spinners.

“Their inaugural assignments in these roles include the Test series against Australia scheduled from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January 2024,” the press release said.

This would be the second time Gul will coach the Green Team as he was also the bowling coach during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home in May.

Both ex-cricketers have coaching experience in the Pakistan Super League with Ajmal and Gul serving as the bowling coach for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators respectively.

“I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf,” the press release said quoting Gul.

“Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights,” he said.

Ajmal stated, per the press release, that he was delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the national side.

“I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team,” he said.